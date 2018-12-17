Boys basketball
Canyon Ridge 52, Buhl 49
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks needed a bit of a run late in order to separate themselves from the Indians, and they got it just in time to earn a three-point win on Monday.
With two minutes to go and the ballgame tied, Canyon Ridge senior Avery Rambur hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 7-0 run that helped the Riverhawks run away.
“It was really good for us to go on a run there to separate with two minutes to go,” Canyon Ridge head coach Darren Vanhofwegen said.
Rambur finished with a team-high of nine points, as the Riverhawks enjoyed balanced scoring over the course of the game. Buhl was led by senior Garrett Bowman, who had a game-high of 18.
The Riverhawks jumped out to an 11-o lead after one quarter, but Buhl got back into the game and trailed by just three points entering the fourth quarter. Vanhofwegen said his team came out strong defensively, but just let the Indians creep back in. However, Canyon Ridge held the Indians off in the end.
Canyon Ridge (4-3) will be at Wood River on Wednesday. Buhl (1-6) will play against Centennial at Burley on Dec. 27.
Twin Falls 62, Jerome 38
JEROME — After a tight first quarter, the Bruins were able to run away against their conference foe, beating Jerome by 24 points.
Twin Falls outscored Jerome, 21-5, in the second quarter to hold a 30-13 lead at halftime. An even third saw the Bruins hold their 17-point lead, before they stretched it to 24 in the final period.
Senior Mitchell Brizee led Twin Falls with 17 points. Junior Angel Moreno was Jerome’s highest scorer with 15.
The Tigers (2-6) host Kimberly on Wednesday. The No. 2 Bruins (8-0) host Hillcrest on Saturday.
Valley 64, Glenns Ferry 41
HAZELTON — The Vikings put in a strong performance on Monday, defeating a difficult conference opponent in Glenns Ferry by 23 points.
Valley continued to separate itself from the Pilots as the game went on, taking a five-point lead after one quarter, a 14-point lead at half, then an 18-point advantage after three, before closing the contest with a 23-point lead.
“I liked our consistent effort,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said. “We outscored them each quarter and kinda pulled away slowly. It was one of our better games.”
Senior Jason Hardy had 18 points to lead Valley, while fellow senior Zane Mussmann chipped in 16.
Valley (5-3) will host Carey on Tuesday. Glenns Ferry (6-2) will play at Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday.
Girls basketball
Hagerman 39, Wendell 17
HAGERMAN — It wasn’t the prettiest of starts from the Pirates, but they soon found their groove and cruised to a win over Wendell on Monday.
Defensively, Hagerman was stout, and didn’t allow a single point from Wendell in the first quarter. However, in that opening frame, the Pirates managed just four.
In the second quarter, things changed. Hagerman outscored Wendell, 18-5, and had little worries for the rest of the contest.
“We pulled away in that second quarter after we came out flat,” Hagerman head coach Derrick Lyons said.
Senior Alana Floyd led the way with more than half of the Pirates’ points and more than Wendell’s total output, finishing with 23 on the night for a game-high.
Hagerman (9-2) will host Hansen on Wednesday. Wendell (1-12) will play at Shoshone on Thursday.
Shoshone 45, Lighthouse Christian 22
SHOSHONE — The Indians got out to a hot start and never looked back, defeating the Lions by 23 on Monday.
Shoshone outscored Lighthouse Christian, 16-1, in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the contest. The Indians led, 24-10 at halftime and 39-18 entering the final period, before seeing it off down to the end.
“We started out fast, got a lead and just kept it up the whole game,” Shoshone head coach Tim Chapman said. “It was a good team effort. All the girls got to play.”
Shoshone senior Bailee Owens posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow senior Cierra Hennings had nine points and nine boards. Sophomore Lauren Gomez and junior Maycee Holloway led the Lions with five points apiece.
Shoshone (10-1) will host Wendell on Thursday. Lighthouse Christian (6-6) will compete in the Jerome tournament, beginning on Dec. 27.
Hansen 51, Castleford 27
CASTLEFORD — A three-point game after one quarter, the contest swiftly turned in Hansen’s favor, as the Huskies earned a 24-point win on Monday.
Hansen led, 17-14, after one, but outscored the Wolves, 15-6, in the second quarter. After a low-scoring third, a 14-5 fourth increased the Huskies’ advantage before the final whistle.
Hansen was led by junior Rakel Williams, who scored 11 points, and senior Kendy Kenney, who had 10. Castleford sophomore Aubrey Mahannah was the leader for the Wolves, scoring nine points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Castleford head coach Jason Tverdy said the contest was tight after the first, but the Wolves put themselves in trouble by struggling to get shots off throughout the rest of the contest.
Hansen (6-4, 1-1) will be at Hagerman on Wednesday. Castleford (0-9, 0-2) will host Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
From Saturday
Wrestling
Wiley Dobbs Invitational (at Twin Falls High School)
Invididual Winners: 98: Peyton Munson, Nampa 106: Miguel Medrano, Fruitland 113: Kade Orr, Buhl 120: Zak Allred, Minico 126: Wyatt Briggs, Kuna 132: Blake Beal, Skyview 138: Monte Zufelt, Emmett 145: Ryan Wilson, Centennial 152: Michael Coy, Kimberly 160: Ezekial Williamson, Jerome 170: Sean McCormick, Churchill County 182: Remington Winmill, Jerome 195: Jonathon Fagen, Fruitland 220: Fernando Luna, Jerome 285: Ben Dooley, Churchill County
Top 5 Team Scores:
1. Kuna High School (261)
2. Jerome High School (182.5)
3. Fruitland High School (142.5)
4. Minico High School (140)
5. Highland High School (138)
