Volleyball
Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 2
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks and Tigers battled for five sets to decide the winner of the Great Basin Conference match. Canyon Ridge came out on top 25-17, 24-26, 25-13, 35-37 (not a misprint), 15-12.
For the Riverhawks, sophomore Jazmyn Smothers finished with a double-double of 17 kills and 15 blocks. Junior Alexsis Jones added 18 digs, 23 assists and five blocks. Junior Kelbie Standley was tough on defense with 35 digs, followed by senior Karleigh Allen with 19. Allen also recorded four aces.
“Super hard fight for this win,” Canyon Ridge coach Heather Webb said in an email. “Jerome was a strong competitor, but Canyon Ridge battled to protect their home court. They’ve overcome a lot of adversity recently with injured players and are coming together to fight for each other. Beyond proud of them and their progress and teamwork.”
Jerome (0-8, 0-7) hosts Mountain Home and Caldwell on Saturday. Canyon Ridge (3-8, 3-6) is at rival Twin Falls on Tuesday.
Filer 3, Buhl 0
BUHL — The Wildcats improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference with the 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 road win over the Indians.
Buhl senior Kylie Crossland had 11 kills and eight digs. Kayla Morse followed with seven kills, and Adriana Azevedo finished with 15 assists. Senior Monica Oviedo had five digs.
Buhl (5-5, 0-4) is at Wendell on Tuesday. Filer hosts Gooding on Oct. 2.
Valley 3, Oakley 1
OAKLEY — The Vikings scored a Snake River Conference road win over the Hornets, 25-17, 14-25, 25-20, 25-20.
Oakley was led by Lyzan Gillette with six kills, Melissa Hardy added four and Liz Hardy had three. Melissa Hardy had four blocks, and Liz Hardy had two. No stats for Valley were available.
“Valley never gave up and was scrappy,” Oakley coach Jill Hardy said in an email. ”Oakley played hard but came up short.”
Valley and Oakley (5-11) will play in the Golden Eagle Classic at Capital High School this weekend.
Shoshone 3, Raft River 0
MALTA — The Indians defeated the Trojans 25-10, 25-13, 25-15 in the Snake River Conference match. No other details were available.
Raft River is at Oakley on Tuesday, and Shoshone travels to Hagerman on Wednesday.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Dietrich 0
TWIN FALLS — Senior Gracie Cover led the Lions with 20 kills, and Jordan Morton followed with eight in the 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 Sawtooth Conference win over the Blue Devils.
Lighthouse Christian junior setter Maycee Holloway had 33 assists. Lauren Gomez led the defense with nine digs, and Holloway, Sarah Reineke and Caitlyn Gaskill each had seven.
Lighthouse Christian (7-1, 4-0) will play in the Golden Eagle Classic at Capital High School this weekend. Dietrich is at Hansen on Tuesday.
Football
Gooding 70, Payette 0
GOODING — The Senators pounded the Pirates for a 3A nonconference win.
Gooding senior quarterback Shane Jennings accounted for seven touchdowns (four rushing, three passing) and no turnovers. He completed 11-of-13 passes for 223 yards, and he ran for 108 yards on nine carries.
Cayden Loveland caught five passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, and he returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Fellow senior Cade Morris rushed six times for 77 yards and a TD, and he had a 24-yard touchdown reception.
“We wanted to have a good, crisp performance before conference next week,” said Senators coach Cameron Andersen. “This allows us to have an extra day of rest and prepare for Buhl.”
Gooding (4-1) will play at Buhl next Friday to open Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play.
Boys soccer
Twin Falls 4, Mountain Home 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bruins shut out the Tigers for a Great Basin Conference win.
Junior Andre Golay and senior Josh Stagge each scored one goal in the first half, and sophomore Caden Zierenberg scored twice in the second half.
Twin Falls (4-3-4, 4-3-3) will play at Preston on Saturday, and Mountain Home (2-8-2, 2-7-1) will play at Century the same day.
Century 2, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks nearly handed the Diamondbacks their first loss of the season, but the road team rallied for a Great Basin Conference win.
After a scoreless first half, Jose Tapia gave Canyon Ridge a 1-0 lead (Pau Khai assist). Century quickly tied it up, and it scored the game-winner with one minute left in regulation.
Canyon Ridge (5-5-2, 5-3-2) will play at Wood River on Tuesday.
Burley 1, Pocatello 0
BURLEY — The Bobcats scored in the ninth minute, per the Idaho State Journal, and that was all they needed in Thursday's Great Basin Conference win over the Indians (1-8-2, 1-7-2). No other details were available.
Burley (2-7-3, 2-6-2) will play at Wood River on Saturday.
Preston 3, Minico 1
PRESTON — The Indians beat the Spartans for a Great Basin Conference win.
Preston beat Minico 21-0 in their first meeting on Sept. 4 in Rupert.
The Spartans (1-11, 0-11) will host Pocatello on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 0
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls moved to 12-1 overall and 11-0 in the Great Basin Conference after Thursday’s win.
The Bruins scored four goals in the first half, two by Madison Hicks on assists by Kaylin Bailey and Sidnee Naerebout, one by Madison Bailey and another by Aylah Strong, assisted by Reagan Rex. In the second half, Kaylin Bailey scored on a Madelyn McQueen assist, Reagan Rex had a goal assisted by Madison Hicks and Kaylin Bailey added her second goal of the game for the final Bruins score.
“The team passed well tonight,” Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman said in an email. “Great shutout for keeper Sidnee Naerebout and the whole defense.”
The Bruins host Preston on Saturday.
Pocatello 7, Burley 2
POCATELLO — The Indians handled the Bobcats for a Great Basin Conference win.
Nicole Anderton and Abby Carrasco scored for Burley (0-10-1, 0-9-1), which will play at Wood River on Saturday.
Century 4, Canyon Ridge 0
POCATELLO — The Diamondbacks shut out the Riverhawks for a Great Basin Conference win.
Canyon Ridge (2-11, 2-8) will host Wood River on Tuesday.
Preston 11, Minico 0
RUPERT — The Spartans remained winless after Thursday’s Great Basin Conference game.
Minico (0-11-1, 0-10-1) will play at Pocatello on Tuesday.
Trap Shooting
Youth Trap League Week 3 scores
BURLEY BOBCATS TRAP CLUB (95): Ryker Samples 24, Koby Hale 24, Brett Williams 24, Andrew Winningham 23
MINICO SPARTANS TRAP CLUB (90): Garrett West 23, Gage Skaggs 23, Kelton Martindale 23, Trey Leoni 21
GOODING SENATORS YOUNG GUNS (85): Charlotte Brockman 22,Riley Ward 22, Shaynee Walker 21, Yogi Pierce 20
OAKLEY TROUBLESHOOTERS (94): Jaxson Douglas 25, Jhett Hawkes 24, Clay Douglas 23, Ashton Hurd 22
SAWTOOTH CLAY DUSTERS (92): Gunner Boettger 23, Max Albright 23, Levi Loomis 23, Nico Gaggero 23
