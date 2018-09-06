Volleyball
Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain Home 2
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks came out on top by two points in the fifth and final set in a tightly contested Great Basin Conference matchup on Thursday.
Mountain Home took two of the first three sets, but Canyon Ridge emerged victorious from the final two. The scores, with Canyon Ridge listed first, were 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13.
Riverhawks senior Brooklyn Weston totaled 21 kills and seven blocks, while fellow senior Jenna McClain added five blocks. Junior Kelbie Standley tallied 34 digs and eight aces, while her classmate Alexsis Jones supplied 26 assists. Sophomores Mercedez Piña and Makayla Bernal contributed 21 digs and 12 kills, respectively.
Canyon Ridge will host cross-town rival Twin Falls on Tuesday. Mountain Home will participate in Saturday’s Skyline Invitational.
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0
JEROME — The Bruins improved to 4-1 in the Great Basin Conference and 10-4 overall with the 25-9, 25-15, and 25-12 win over the Tigers.
Senior Taylor Burnham led Twin Falls with 13 kills. Leading the back court was Clair Hodge with 11 digs.
Twin Falls is at Canyon Ridge and Jerome travels to Wood River on Tuesday.
Burley 3, Wood River 0
HAILEY — After the narrowly holding off the Wolverines by three points in the opening set, the Bobcats ran away with a 25-22, 25-10, 25-10 victory.
Makayla Tolman led the way with 21 kills for the Bobcats. Mikayla Shirley and Kennedee Tracy tacked on 13 digs each, while Tracy added 10 kills. Brinley Wilson provided 17 assists and Kinzlee Bowers notched four aces.
For Wood River, senior Annie Kaminski totaled 10 kills and junior Sariah Nielsen added 13 assists in the defeat.
The Wolverines host Jerome next Tuesday. The Bobcats will play at the Skyline Invitational on Saturday.
Shoshone 3, Hagerman 2
SHOSHONE — The Indians won the final two sets to knock off the visiting Pirates on Thursday.
With Shoshone’s score listed first, the set results were 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 15-8.
Senior Cierra Hennings stood out with 13 kills to go along with 45 digs for Shoshone. Her classmate Patti Fitzgerald added 26 assists, and junior Katrina Marsh had 11 kills.
Hagerman had 128 digs as a team, thanks to 23 each from Kyta Sellers and Krista Farnsworth, as well as 22 from Elly Yore and 18 from Alana Floyd. Sellers added 11 kills, Floyd tallied 21 assists and Yore notched 16 kills and seven blocks. Sadie Wadsworth chipped in 11 digs and seven assists.
Shoshone hosts Glenns Ferry and Carey on Monday, while Hagerman will face Lighthouse Christian at home on Tuesday.
Filer 3, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The Wildcats made quick work of the Trojans, taking the sets 25-8, 25-9, 25-7. No other details were available.
Filer faces Wood River in Hailey on Saturday. Wendell will travel to Glenns Ferry next Tuesday.
Murtaugh 2, Community School 0; Twin Falls Christian Academy 2, Murtaugh 0; Community School 2, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1
MURTAUGH — The host Red Devils defeated Community School 25-20, 25-8 in the Sawtooth Conference match and lost to Twin Falls Christian Academy 25-21, 25-18. In the third match. Community School defeated Twin Falls Christian Academy 25-20, 21-25, 15-8.
In the Cutthroats’ win over TFCA, Lola Street led the offense with eight kills and Blakely Spoor added five. Spoor had three blocks and Katie Werhly had 10 digs on defense. Wehrly and Street each had four aces.
Murtaugh hosts Hansen and TFCA on Saturday and is at Hansen on Tuesday. Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Community School on Monday.
Valley 3, Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots lost to the visiting Vikings 25-8, 25-15, 25-22 in the Snake River Conference match.
TaJah Galloska led Glenns Ferry with four kills and Karlee Sterling finished with five digs. Marilin Castro and Jaysan Self were perfect at the serving game.
“We are improving in both skills and confidence,” said Glenns Ferry coach April Wootan.
Glenns Ferry hosts Garden Valley on Friday. Valley is at Raft River on Tuesday.
Oakley 3, Raft River 1
MALTA — The host Trojans opened the match with a win in the first set but ended up with the loss to the Hornets 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-9 in the Snake River Conference match.
“Our girls worked really hard and kept with the Hornets, but in the end we couldn’t find that final drive,” said Raft River coach Branden Severe. “We have been working on coming out strong, and we did that tonight. We are looking forward to playing Rockland on Saturday.”
Kamri Ottley had 18 serves and Laci Whitaker added 10 for Raft River.
Oakley is at Sho-Ban on Wednesday.
Boys Soccer
Wood River 9, Pocatello 1
HAILEY — The Wolverines got off to an early start and never looked back, defeating Pocatello comfortably in Thursday’s Great Basin Conference game.
Junior Rafael Muñiz opened the scoring in the ninth minute before seniors Lucas Beste and Jovany Armenta scored one minute and three minutes later, respectively.
Wood River led 8-0 at halftime and tacked on its final goal, thanks to senior Emerson Flores, in the 73rd minute.
Junior Edvard Amundsgaard led Wood River with two scores. Junior Alonzo Estrada and sophomores Audari Tamayo and Isaac Esparza added one goal apiece in the rout.
The Wolverines (6-0, 6-0) will head up to Sun Valley on Saturday to take on Community School.
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 11, Burley 0
BURLEY — The Bruins jumped out to a seven-goal advantage in the first half and added four more in the second to dominate the Bobcats for a Great Basin Conference win on Thursday.
Senior Madison Hicks, junior Madison Bailey and freshmen Jaycee Bell and Kaylin Bailey all scored two goals apiece. Junior Brinlee Stotts and freshman Abigail Williams each added a score, while usual goalkeeper Sidnee Naerebout tacked on a goal as well.
Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman said her team moved the ball well in the shutout victory.
The Bruins (6-1, 6-0) host Bonneville on Saturday. The Bobcats (0-4-1) travel to Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Trap shooting
Week 1 league scores
BURLEY BOBCATS (77): Ryker Samples 24, Andrew Winningham 22, Braden Hollingsworth 17, Koby Hale 15.
MINICO SPARTANS TRAP CLUB (82): Breaden Stutzman 21, Ethan Ashcraft 21, Trey Leoni 21, Kelton Martindale 19.
GOODING SENATORS YOUNG GUNS (85); Charlotte Brockman 24, Trevor Smith 22, Guss Hopper 20, Shaynee Walker 10.
OAKLEY TROUBLESHOOTERS (89): Jaxson Douglas 24, Jhett Hawkes 23, Ashton Hurd 21, Clay Douglas 21.
SAWTOOTH CLAY DUSTERS (88): Nico Gaggero 23, Sidney Tomlinson 22, Gunner Boettger 22, Ryan Megonigal 21.
