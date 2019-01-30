Girls basketball
Murtaugh 51, Dietrich 37
MURTAUGH — It was a special senior night for Murtaugh as the Red Devils clinched the No. 2 seed in the district tournament by beating Dietrich.
Murtaugh jumped to a 26-17 lead at halftime and was leading, 39-22, after three quarters. The Blue Devils chipped away in the fourth, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Red Devils head coach Todd Jensen said it was Murtaugh’s first win over Dietrich since 1997, and his team achieved it by coming out with a lot of energy.
Senior Jenna Benites led Murtaugh with 15 points, while junior Alissa Chatelain had 10, junior Keisha Koch had nine and senior Lisa Ambriz added eight. Dietrich senior Bailey Hubert led the visitors with 14.
Dietrich (15-4, 5-3) and Murtaugh (13-8, 6-2) will both start the district tournament on Friday.
Buhl 42, Filer 34
TWIN FALLS — The Indians continue to roll in the district tournament, and clinched a spot in at least the 3A state play-in game by beating Filer on Wednesday.
“The girls are awfully excited about it,” Buhl head coach Dan Hill said. “We know we’re not done yet, though.”
Buhl took an early lead, 17-7, after one quarter and led, 20-15, at halftime. Filer cut it to 28-25 after three, but a 14-9 run cemented Buhl’s spot in the finals.
Senior Emily Gorrell led all scorers with 16 points for the fourth-seeded Indians, while junior Kayla Morse added eight. Senior Fallon Stoddard led No. 3-seed Filer with 7.
Buhl (9-13) will await the winner of Filer and Kimberly in the championship on Tuesday. Filer (9-11) will face Kimberly on Monday.
Declo 42, Wendell 21
DECLO — Declo opened the 2A District tournament with the home win over Wendell.
“We did a really good defensive job tonight,” said Declo coach Justin Silcock. “All the girls contributed in the win.”
Declo held Wendell to single digits in each quarter. The Hornets held a 26-8 lead at the break and outscored the Trojans, 16-13, in the second half. Senior Mattie Ramsey was the top scorer for the night with 14 points for the Hornets, followed by junior Amanda Bott with seven. Senior Nadia Guadarrama and junior Stevie Torres each had six points for the Trojans.
Declo (15-7) and Wendell (1-20) will play again on Monday.
Boys basketball
Canyon Ridge 76, Wood River 58
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks topped the Wolverines on senior night at Canyon Ridge.
The hosts led after a half, but not by much, as the Riverhawks held a 33-30 advantage at the break. However, a strong second half, including a 17-10 third-quarter run and 26-18 fourth-quarter spurt, pushed Canyon Ridge to victory.
“It was a good team victory,” Canyon Ridge head coach Darren Van Hofwegen said.
Senior Avery Rambur led the Riverhawks with 15 points, while junior Louie Cresto had 14 and juniors Sheldon Flanary and Aaron Barnes added 12 apiece. Wood River seniors Brayden Olson and Christian Bothwell tied for the game-high with 22 points each.
Wood River (4-13, 0-9) hosts Twin Falls on Friday. Canyon Ridge (7-10, 4-8) is at Gooding on Saturday.
Twin Falls 52, Jerome 32
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins earned a simple conference win over the Tigers on Wednesday.
Twin Falls went up, 13-2, after one quarter and led, 25-12, at halftime. A 21-11 spurt in the third dug Jerome's hole even deeper, so a 9-6 Tigers run in the fourth could do little to impact the final outcome.
Senior Faust Ystueta led Twin Falls with 14 points and fellow senior Ryan Ball chipped in 13. Junior Xander Whitby hit four 3-pointers and led Jerome with 13 points.
Twin Falls (16-2, 10-2) is at Wood River on Friday. Jerome (3-15, 2-9) is at Mountain Home the same day.
Preston 66, Minico 61 (OT)
RUPERT — After a four-overtime thriller last time they faced Preston, the Spartans again went to an extra period with the Indians, but came up just short.
“We had our opportunities and a lot of lessons were learned,” Minico head coach Ty Shippen said. “It was a great environment with great support from the community and I’m very grateful for the experience.”
Minico trailed, 31-24, at halftime, and Shippen said the Indians took a 10-point lead in the third, but Minico came back to lead by two in the final minutes. However, Preston tied things up and took it to overtime, where the Spartans were outscored, 8-3.
Senior Kobe Matsen led Minico with 21 points, while senior Abe Guzman had 15 and junior Connor Stocking added 10.
Minico (15-3, 8-2) hosts Burley on Friday.
Oakley 66, Raft River 59
OAKLEY — Both Oakley and Raft River each had three players in double figures in the Snake River Conference battle won by the host Hornets.
Junior Chandler Jones sparked Oakley with 21 points followed by senior Gannon Critchfield with 16 and senior Jake Pulsipher tossed in 12. Critchfield also had 10 rebounds.
Raft River senior Rylee Spencer tied Jones with game-high honors matching with 21 points, junior Justin Schumann finished with 16 points and sophomore Ryan Spaeth had 11.
“We jumped out to an early start but Raft River fought back,” said Oakley coach Jeffke Bedke. “We made a couple of key shots at the end of the game,”
Oakley (12-6, 4-2) hosts Shoshone on Friday. Raft River (10-7, 1-5) hosts Valley the same day.
Glenns Ferry 49, Shoshone 42
SHOSHONE — Glenns Ferry senior Wacey Williams finished with 21 points and senior Carson Grigg added 10 in the Snake River Conference road win over Shoshone.
The Indians were led by junior Denny Arroyo with 13 points and senior Patrick Taber recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Shoshone (6-12, 1-6) is at Oakley on Friday. Glenns Ferry (13-4, 4-3) hosts Carey on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 70, Dietrich 57
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils topped the Blue Devils in a Sawtooth Conference contest on Wednesday.
Murtaugh raced out to a big lead early, going up by six after one quarter and leading, 42-28, at halftime. The Blue Devils inched a bit closer after the break, but the hosts held firm.
“[Dietrich is] playing excellent basketball and are a well-coached team,” Murtaugh head coach Allen Kelsey said. “It was a real good win for us.”
Senior Gio Zavala led all scorers with 29 points for Murtaugh, while junior Kolby McClure had 17, senior Graden Dimond scored 12 and junior Kade Setoki had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior Raygn Robertson led Deitrich with 17 points and sophomore Brady Power added 15.
Dietrich (7-11, 7-2) hosts Rockland on Saturday. Murtaugh (14-5, 7-2) will host Raft River on Monday.
Wrestling
Minico 76, Hillcrest 12
JEROME — 98: Hernan Dominguez (M) (For); 106: Izzy Ixta (M) (For); 113: James Burr (M) over Xander Hartner (H) (Fall 1:13);120: Token Kirst (M) over Dominic Ramirez (H) (Fall 1:33); 126: Zak Allred (M) (For); 132: Dawson Osterhout (M) over Chad Isaacson (H) (Fall 1:58); 138: Milton Hernandez (M) over Kameron Ramirez (H) (MD 11-1); 145: Lorenzo Luis (H) over Daniel Vega (M) (Fall 2:49); 152: Austin Meredith (M) over Elias Murillo (H) (Fall 0:35); 160: Jacob Allred (H) over Luke Arthur (M) (Fall 1:17); 170: Tazyn Twiss (M) (For); 182: Nathan Long (M) (For); 195: Jesus Ramirez (M) (For); 220: Johhny Aguilar (M) won by forfeit; 285: Mason Harwood (M) (For).
Jerome 81, Hillcrest 3
JEROME — 98: Lucas Shewmaker (J) (For); 106: Cole Todd (J) (For); 113: Adrian Mendez (J) over Xander Hartner (H) (TF 18-2 4:00); 120: Gabriel Taboa (J) over Dominic Ramirez (H) (Fall 1:39); 126: Ethan Borrayo (J) won (For); 132: Matthew Hess (J) over Chad Isaacson (H) (Fall 2:51); 138: Kameron Ramirez (H) over Eric Hill (J) (Dec 10-3); 145: Jakob Murillo (J) over Lorenzo Luis (H) (MD 16-4); 152: Ezekial Williamson (J) over Elias Murillo (H) (Fall 1:25); 160: Peyton Ringling (J) over Jacob Allred (H) (Fall 1:48); 170: Matthew Young (J) won by forfeit; 182: Remington Winmill (J) (For); 195: Porter Wright (J) (For); 220: Fernando Luna (J) (For); 285: Marco Hernandez (J) (For)
Jerome 54, Bonneville 29
JEROME — 98: Lucas Shewmaker (J) over Bridger Janson (B) (Fall 0:30); 106: Kole Sorenson (B) over Cole Todd (J) (Fall 1:02); 113: Adrian Mendez (J) over Konnar McGuire (B) (Fall 1:26); 120: Jayden Leak (J) (For); 126: Gabriel Taboa (J) over Melvin Bundy (B) (Fall 2:51); 132: Hans Blanchard (B) over Ethan Borrayo (J) (Fall 3:01); 138: Braxton Sorenson (B) over Eric Hill (J) (TF 17-2 4:00); 145: Jakob Murillo (J) over Tucker Banks (B) (Dec 8-5); 152: Ezekial Williamson (J) over Noah Smith-Nelson (B) (Fall 0:45); 160: Peyton Ringling (J) (For); 170: Tanner French (B) over Matthew Young (J) (Fall 3:44); 182: Remington Winmill (J) over Cort Erickson (B) (Dec 5-2); 195: Matthew Boone (B) over Porter Wright (J) (Fall 4:42); 220: Fernando Luna (J) (For);285: Marco Hernandez (J) (For).
Blackfoot 69, Canyon Ridge 12
POCATELLO — 98: Luke Moore (B) (For); 106: Zac Thompson(B) (For); 113: Carter Lindsay (B) (For); 120: Eli Abercrombie (B) (For); 126: Esai Castaneda(B) (For); 132: Landon Evans (B) over Jason Jones (CR) (Fall 1:03); 138: Austin Despain (B) over Yusaf Benkahla (CR) (Fall 1:16); 138: Austin Despain (B) over Yusaf Benkahla (CR) (Fall 1:16); 145: Brock Armstrong (B) (For); 152: Logan Hernandez (CR) over Jaxson Austin (B) (Fall 3:52); 160: Nathan Undhjem (B) over Baylon Shirley (CR) (Fall 0:49); 170: Nick Chappell (B) over Brayden Sites (CR) (Dec 7-0); 182: Dragen Robison (B) (For); 195: Dominique Longoria (B) (For); 220: Nathan Maxfield (CR) (For)
Preston 60, Canyon Ridge 16
POCATELLO — 113: Clay Bradford (P) (For); 120: Brayden Weisbeck (P) (For); 126: Lincoln Bradford(P) (For); 132: Emmitt Bradford (P) over Jason Jones (CR) (Fall 5:11); 138: Caigun Keller (P) over Yusaf Benkahla (CR) (Fall 3:31); 145: Drevin Rigby (P) (For); 152: Logan Hernandez (CR) (For); 160: Baylon Shirley (CR) over Dylan Hansen (P) (MD 18-6); 170: Brayden Sites (CR) over Matt Jensen (P) (Fall 0:48); 182: Brock Schenk (P) (For); 195: James Malouf (P) (For);220: Mark Palmer (P) over Nathan Maxfield (CR) (Fall 4:50); 285: Luis Herring (P) (For).
Preston 46, Twin Falls 33
POCATELLO— 98: Tyson Tatton (TF) (For); 106: Zach Edwards (TF) (For); 113: Spencer Lauda (TF) over Clay Bradford (P) (Fall 5:36); 120: Brayden Weisbeck (P) over Matthew McArthur (TF) (Fall 2:48); 126: Lincoln Bradford (P) over Brayden McNar (TF) (MD 14-2); 132: Anthony Maldonado (TF) over Emmitt Bradford (P) (Fall 3:41); 138: Caigun Keller (P) over Caleb Wangeman (TF) (Fall 2:53); 145: Drevin Rigby (P) over Braden Belnap (TF) (Fall 0:14); 152: Jake Humphrey (TF) (For); 160: Jake Humphrey (TF) over Dylan Hansen (P) (Dec 7-6): 170: Baylee Carney (TF) over Matt Jensen (P) (Fall 1:18); 182: Brock Schenk (P) over Alexzander Baker (TF) (Fall 4:53); 195: James Malouf (P) over Gabriel Martinez-Rodas (TF) (Fall 2:59); 220: Mark Palmer (P) (For); 285: Luis Herring (P) (For).
