Volleyball
1A Division I District IV Tournament, Murtaugh High School
Raft River 3, Valley 2: Raft River survived in five sets, 16-25, 25-23, 14-25, 26-24, 15-10 to knock off the district’s top seed and advance to the district championship game Tuesday.
“We knew that this game was not going to be easy, but we also knew that we had the ability to play a strong game and make it a competition,” Raft River coach Branden Severe said.
Valley 3, Shoshone 0: Valley stayed alive in the tournament with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-15 sweep over the Indians. The Vikings racked up 12 service aces in the match.
Tuesday’s games
Raft River vs. Valley, 6 p.m.
Note: Valley must beat Raft River twice to win the championship.
1A Division II District IV Tournament, Shoshone High School
Lighthouse Christian 3, Richfield 0: The Lions swept past Richfield, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11. Kynlee Thornton had 13 kills and five aces, and Jordan Morton finished with seven kills, three digs and three aces.
Hagerman 3, Sun Valley Community School 0: Hagerman swept by scores of 25-10, 25-21, 25-6. Elaina Dolieslager had seven kills and four blocks for the Pirates, and Laura Peterson added seven assists.
Carey 3, Hansen 0: Carey won, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24. Kourtney Black, Bailie Morey, Kylie Wood and Felicity Black each had five kills, and Kourtney Black added four aces and 10 digs. Felicity Black and Morey each finished with 13 digs, and Wood had 14.
Murtaugh 3, Camas County 0: Murtaugh got the sweep, 25-15, 28-26, 25-21.
Castleford 3, Hagerman 0: Castleford swept by scores of 25-16, 25-17, 25-21. Zailee Poulson led the way with 18 kills, Sydney Schoth racked up 30 assists, and Halle Ramos had 18 digs for Castleford.
Tuesday’s games
Richfield vs. Hansen, 3 p.m.
Camas County vs. Hagerman
Lighthouse Christian vs. Carey
Castleford vs. Murtaugh
