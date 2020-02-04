Tuesday Girls basketball
Class 1A Division I District IV tournament
Raft River 47, Shoshone 27
MURTAUGH — Top-seeded Raft River started 1A D1 District play with the win over fifth-seeded Shoshone. The Trojans were led by senior Kamri Ottley and sophomore Macie Larsen both with 10 points, and junior Braylee Heaton had nine. Sophomore Suzy Juarez had a team-high eight points for the Indians. Shoshone plays Glenns Ferry at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Murtaugh and Raft River plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday at CSI.
Raft River 47, Shoshone 27
Shoshone 2;10;2;13;-27
Raft River 13;9;6;19;- 47
RAFT RIVER (47)
Kamri Ottley 10, Kaybree Christensen 5, Grace Smith 2, Braylee Heaton 9, Jesse Ward 2, Alexis Gardiner 3, Karlee Christensen 6, Macie Larsen 10
SHOSHONE (27)
Ashlee Gage 4, Kaci Kelley 3, Karlie Chapman 2, Destiny Rodriguez 5, Katie Perry 5, Suzy Juarez 8
Valley 51, Glenns Ferry 24
MURTAUGH — Fourth-seeded Valley opened 1A D1 District play defeating third-seeded Glenns Ferry. Carrying the scoring load for the Vikings were junior Bailey Stephens, leading all players with 15 points, junior Makenna Kohtz following with 12, and senior Mackenzie Dimond tossing in 11. Seniors Fabby Arevalo led the Pilots with seven points and Jaysan Self had six. Glenns Ferry plays Shoshone at 6 p.m. Thursday and Valley plays Oakley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Valley 51, Glenns Ferry 24
Valley 12;17;16;6;- 51
Glenns Ferry 11;4;3;6;- 24
VALLEY (51)
Kylee Salvesen 6, Kalea Delgado 6, Mackenzie Dimond 11, Makenna Kohtz 12, Kelbi Lewis 1, Bailey Stephens 15
GLENNS FERRY (24)
Fabby Arevalo 7, Kyan Jackson 1, LeaBeth Hance 4, Jaysan Self 6, Cierra Nielson 2, Paige Dickson 4
Class 4A District IV tournament
Mountain Home 45, Wood River 39
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home sophomores Sadie Drake had 16 points and Emily Harper added 10 as No. 7 Mountain Home defeated No. 10 Wood River in a 4A Great Basin Ten District play-in game. The Wolverines were led by junior Sayler Peavey with a game-high 19 points. Mountain Home plays at Preston on Thursday. Wood River ends the season at 1-13.
Mountain Home 45, Wood River 39
Wood River 10;9;7;13;- 39
Mountain Home 13;10;8;14;- 45
WOOD RIVER (39)
Payson Bennett 8, Kacie Flolo 2, Sammi Brunker 1, Sayler Peavey 19, Amy Aranda 2, Natalee Morse 2, Olivia Adams 5
MOUNTAIN HOME (45)
Addi McCluskey 3, Reece Floyd 3, Madilynn Keener 9, Sadie Drake 16, Shaleah Lasuen 2, Cara Grindle 2, Emily Harper 10
Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 68, Hansen 33
HANSEN — Senior Casper Block finished with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds and senior Alex Shetler downed 16 points in the Sawtooth Conference road win by the Lions over the Huskies.
“We played a good game, really got a chance to work in some new energy in the rotation,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee. “We had a few kinks here and there but liked what I saw.”
Junior Jonathan Camarillo led the Hansen scoring with 12 points. Hansen (7-11, 3-6) is at Camas County on Wednesday and Lighthouse Christian (15-4, 8-0) hosts Murtaugh on Thursday.
Lighthouse Christian 68, Hansen 33
Lighthouse Christian 18;14;18;18;- 68
Hansen 8;6;13;6;- 33
Kimberly 64, Declo 48
You have free articles remaining.
KIMBERLY — The host Bulldogs won the nonconference game over the Hornets with seniors Dawson Cummins and Peyton Bair finishing with 15 points and Ethan Arrington adding 11. Declo senior Sam Mallory was the top scorer for the game with 22 points and senior Tyler Andersen had 11. Kimberly (16-1, 5-0 SCIC) hosts Canyon Ridge on Friday and Declo (11-8, 2-0 Canyon) hosts Gooding on Tuesday.
Kimberly 64, Declo 48
Declo 14;8;8;18;- 48
Kimberly 14;18;14;18;- 64
DECLO (48)
Layne Homer 1, Tyler Andersen 11, Sam Nebeker 6, Garrett Powell 8, Sam Mallory 22
KIMBERLY (64)
Dallin Weaver 6, Dawson Cummins 15, Ethan Arrington 11, Peyton Bair 15, Jackson Cummins 2, McKade Huft 3, Trevor Hammond 2, Jaxon Bair 2, Brant Etherington 8
Filer 67, Buhl 45
FILER — Filer won at home in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game against Buhl with junior Kelson Gilett sparking the Wildcats with 25 points followed by junior Austin Perkins and senior Miguel Perez each with 14. Senior Jade Juker with 21 points and junior Joe Armitage with 10 were the top scorers for the Indians. Buhl (2-16, 0-5) hosts Gooding and Filer (8-9, 4-1) is at Marsh Valley on Friday.
Filer 67, Buhl 45
Buhl 15;16;6;8;- 45
Filer18;22;14;13;—67
BUHL (45)
Drexler Jaynes 6, Edgar Hernandez 3, Eli Azevedo 4, Joe Armitage 10, Jade Juker 21, Trey Nye 1
FILER (67)
Teagan Anderson 2, Kelson Gilett 25, Brinson Rountree 2, Austin Jarolimek 5, Austin Perkins 14, Miguel Perez 14, Jett VanBeizen 5
Richfield 64, Twin Falls Christian Academy 48
RICHFIELD — Richfield had four freshman leading the Tigers scoring in the win over the Warriors. The top scorer was Carsn Perkes with 17 points and Clay Kent, Hudsun Lucero and Jamen Fuchs all tossed in 10. Perkes and senior Nathan Connell both had nine rebounds. Twin Falls Christian junior Evan Walker led all players with 28 points. Twin Falls Christian Academy is at Sun Valley Community School on Thursday and Richfield (8-9, 4-5 Sawtooth) hosts Rimrock on Friday.
Richfield 64, Twin Falls Christian Academy 48
TFCA 5;13;8;22;- 48
Richfield 18;17;14;15;- 64
TWIN FALLS CHRISTIAN (48)
Joel Thompson 9, Isaac Adams 2, Ethan Fenderson 9, Evan Walker 28
RICHFIELD (64)
Nathan Connell 5, Mason Loughmiller 2, Angel Melendrez 4, Racin Allen 4, Clay Kent 10, Hudsun Lucero 10, Carsn Perkes 17, Dane West 2, Jamen Fuchs 10
Boys bowling
Burley 9, Minico 5
High bowlers: Brogan Uscola, Minico, 247; Ryder Garrard, Burley, 220
Canyon Ridge 12, Gooding 2
High bowlers: Christian Naerebout, Canyon Ridge, 193; Nathan Scott, Canyon Ridge, 193
Canyon Ridge 13, Wendell 1
Girls bowling
Burley 9, Minico 5
High bowlers: Moriah Pinther, Minico, 172; Halli Vaugn, Burley, 164
Canyon Ridge 8, Gooding 6
High bowler: Ravyn Barela, Canyon Ridge, 188
Canyon Ridge 12, Wendell 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.