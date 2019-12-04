BOYS BASKETBALL
Kimberly 70, Wood River 59
KIMBERLY — It was a high-scoring night for Wood River’s Johnny Radford, but the effort wasn’t quite enough for the Wolverines to top Kimberly in overtime.
Radford, a senior, scored 47 points, but it was Kimberly’s balanced attack that won the game. Eight different players scored, led by Dawson Cummins and Brant Etherington with 17 apiece.
Wood River mounted a late rally, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-8 in the fourth quarter, but Kimberly responded in overtime, outscoring them 15-4 for the win.
Kimberly 70, Wood River 59, OT
Kimberly 19;16;12;8;15; — 70
Wood River 10;13;13;19; — 59
Kimberly (70)
Dallin Weaver 4, Dawson Cummins 17, Ethan Arrington 8, Peyton Bair 9, Jackson Cummins 3, Trevor Hammond 7, Jaxon Bair 5, Brant Etherington 17.
Wood River (59)
Johnny Radford 47, Brogan Ros 3, Walter Kreisen 6, Kade Heitzman 3.
Burley 76, Canyon Ridge 58
TWIN FALLS — Burley got off to a fast start to the season, handling Canyon Ridge behind 31 points from Jace Whiting. Whiting hit 5-of-8 three-pointers, and Burley shot 8-of-17 as a team from beyond the arc.
Steven Ramirez finished with 12 points, and Jarrett Orthman added 10. Sheldon Flanary had a team-high 12 points for the Riverhawks, and Louie Cresto and River Osen each added nine.
Canyon Ridge (58)
Sheldon Flanary 12, Louie Cresto 9, River Osen 9, Bam Kondracki 6, Aaron Barnes 6, Ryker Holtzen 5, Brody Osen 5, Sam Mark 3.
Burley (76)
Jace Whiting 31, Steven Ramirez 12, Jarrett Orthman 10, Creighton Hansen 6, Bridger Guiles 4, McCray Morth 3, Adam Kloepfer 3, Hunter Hansen 2, Sawyr Hansen 2.
Buhl 51, Jerome 44
BUHL — Buhl picked up a win in its first game of the season while Jerome dropped to 0-2. Jade Juker had 16 points to lead the way for the Indians, Drexler Jaynes had 11, and Jake Kelsey finished with 10. Scott Cook led Jerome with 16 points.
Jerome scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to six, but could not inch any closer.
Buhl coach Dan Winn said defense prevailed in the early-season game where the offense struggled.
“Both teams played great defense tonight,” Winn said.
Buhl 51, Jerome 44
Jerome 2;13;9;20; — 44
Buhl 8;9;17;17; — 51
Jerome (44)
Scott Cook 16, Alfredo Ortiz 5, Jarom Wallace 3, Garrett Elison 6, Mikey Lloyd 10, Xander Whitby 4
Buhl (51)
Jade Juker 16, Drexler Jaynes 11, Eli Azevedo 6, Jake Kelsey 10, Joe Armitage 8.
Valley 57, Gooding 37
HAZELTON — Kyle Christensen and Rawlin Godfrey each tallied 13 points as Valley picked up a season-opening win over Gooding (0-1). The Senators struggled from the free throw line, going just 11-36.
“Our team is young, so I like the way we competed,” Valley coach Brian Hardy said.
Raft River 53, Hansen 35
HANSEN — Raft River shut out Hansen in the second quarter and got a balanced scoring attack to come away with the win. Justin Schumann had 14 points to lead the way for the Trojans, and Salvador Camarillo finished with 13 to lead Hansen.
Raft River 53, Hansen 35
Hansen 10;0;12;13; — 35
Raft River 16;9;11;17; — 53
Hansen (35)
Stephen Gomez 2, Dylon Thompson 7, Sam Wayment 6, Tom Gibson 7, Salvador Camarillo 13.
Raft River (53)
Preston Rex 53, Jed Boden 6, Bodee Spencer 4, Lee Stanger 2, Seth Tracy 11, Trace Whitalcer 4, Justin Schumann 14, Blake Black 2, Ryan Spaeth 8.
Shoshone 38, Murtaugh 25
SHOSHONE — Alex Cruz led Shoshone with 12 points while Kolby McClure had seven for Murtaugh.
Other scores
Twin Falls 51, Ridgevue 38
WRESTLING Wood River/Gooding/Filer/Minico JV Quad
Filer 42, Wood River 30
98: Grant Green (WORI) over (FILE) (For.); 106: Jacob Drummond (WORI) over (FILE) (For.); 120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over Michael Hurd (WORI) (Fall 0:33); 126: Darold Hart (FILE) over (WORI) (For.); 145: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over Asher Stern (WORI) (Fall 2:31); 152: Elliot Pastoor (FILE) over (WORI) (For.); 160: Heber Jenkins (FILE) over Daniel Servin (WORI) (Fall 2:57); 170: Olin Patterson (WORI) over (FILE) (For.); 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Drake Humphreys (WORI) (Fall 0:34); 195: JP Goulet (WORI) over (FILE) (For.); 220: Emilio Loya (WORI) over (FILE) (For.); 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over Sawyer Newhouse (WORI) (Fall 0:26).
Gooding 26, Filer 18
120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.); 126: Corbin Hansen (GOOD) over Darold Hart (FILE) (MD 19-11); 132: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.); 145: Wes Shaw (GOOD) over Jaimen Swainston (FILE) (MD 11-0); 152: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Elliot Pastoor (FILE) (Fall 0:25); 160: Tegan Baumann (GOOD) over Heber Jenkins (FILE) (Fall 1:07); 170: Salvador Plascencia (FILE) over Seth Scott (GOOD) (Fall 3:14); 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.).
Filer 24, Minico 15
120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over Nikolas Atuegui (MINI) (Fall 0:50); 126: Darold Hart (FILE) over Diana Hernandez (MINI) (Fall 1:44); 145: Freddy Larios (MINI) over Arath Chavez (FILE) (Fall 3:50); 152: Xavier Arredondo (MINI) over Elliott Jack (FILE) (Fall 4:54); 160: Juan Gonzales (MINI) over Heber Jenkins (FILE) (Dec 4-3); 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Wrigley Heward (MINI) (Fall 0:19); 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over Deklan Shelton (MINI) (Fall 3:31).
Gooding 27, Minico 0
126: Corbin Hansen (GOOD) over Le Sandra Ruiz (MINI) (Fall 3:34); 132: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over Kelt Studer (MINI) (Fall 4:45); 145: Wes Shaw (GOOD) over Freddy Martinez (MINI) (Fall 1:05); 152: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Juan Gonzales (MINI) (Fall 0:26); 160: Tegan Baumann (GOOD) over Eduardo Ferreira (MINI) (Dec 9-7).
Minico 23, Wood River 21
98: Grant Green (WORI) over Beyonce Tellez (MINI) (Fall 1:02); 106: Jacob Drummond (WORI) over Eleazar Valentin (MINI) (Fall 0:00); 120: Josue Contreras (MINI) over Michael Hurd (WORI) (TF 16-0 3:24); 145: Asher Stern (WORI) over Freddy Martinez (MINI) (SV-1 8-6); 160: Juan Gonzales (MINI) over Daniel Servin (WORI) (Fall 3:53); 170: Oscar Arteage (MINI) over Olin Patterson (WORI) (Fall 0:42); 182: Drake Humphreys (WORI) over Wrigley Heward (MINI) (Fall 0:22); 220: Ammon Shelton (MINI) over Sawyer Newhouse (WORI) (Fall 1:05).
