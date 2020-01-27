Monday
Boys basketball
Wood River 63, Buhl 46
HAILEY — Johnny Radford poured in 38 points, including six three-pointers and 16-of-24 shooting from the field, to lead Wood River. Jade Juker had 12 points and four rebounds for Buhl, and Drexler Jaynes finished with 10 points.
Wood River 23;17;13;10; - 63
Buhl 12;12;9;13; - 46
WOOD RIVER (63)
Johnny Radford 38, McCade Parke 2, Edgar Slamanca 2, Isai Mendoza 2, Davis Ros 6, Walter Kriesien 9, Tyler Petersen 2, Kade Heitzman 2.
BUHL (46)
Drexler Jaynes 10, Eli Azevedo 6, Jake Kelsey 8, Jabe Bennett 6, Jade Juker 12, Trey Nye 4.
Declo 57, Gooding 43
GOODING — Declo built a lead early and never let go. Sam Mallory led the Hornets with 17 points while Colston Loveland and Gavin Martin each finished with 14.
Declo 14;17;16;10; - 57
Gooding 6;10;18;9; - 43
DECLO (57)
Tyler Andersen 6, Sam Nebeker 6, Keegan Ramsey 7, Peyton Silcock 6, Tyler Olsen 2, Garrett Powell 13, Sam Mallory 17.
GOODING (43)
Owen Rogers 1, AJ Darcy 5, Gavin Martin 14, Colston Loveland 14, Tyler Metcalf 3, Kurtis Adkinson 4, Kenny Anderson 2.
Twin Falls 52, Mountain Home 30
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins shook off a slow start and buckled down on defense to come away with the home win. Mason Swafford had 11 points and Zach Ball added 10. Noah Moseley led Mountain Home with 13 points.
Twin Falls 2;15;19;16; - 52
Mountain Home 7;5;6;12; - 30
TWIN FALLS (52)
Iradukunda Emery 8, Nick Swensen 2, Jack Schnoor 8, Jarod Perry 2, Haylen Walker 7, Ryker Anderson 4, Mason Swafford 11, Zach Ball 10.
Richfield 61, Sun Valley Community School 56
RICHFIELD — Carsn Perkes scored a game-high 21 points and had 18 rebounds, and Hudsun Lucero added 15 points and 10 rebounds as Richfield pulled away in the second half.
"We had a hard time getting going tonight, be we got things going in the second half," Richfield coach Chris Taber said.
Richfield 14;10;19;18; - 61
SVCS 13;20;11;12; - 56
RICHFIELD (61)
Carsn Perkes 21, Nathaniel Connell 1, Clay Kent 14, Luke Dalton 10, Hudsun Lucero 15.
SVCS (56)
Braden Buchanan 6, Eli Fuller 11, Jamie More 6, Walker Spoor 4, Wilson Baker 9, Sid Tomlinson 20.
Girls basketball
Castleford 35, Shoshone 29
SHOHSONE — Shoshone grabbed an early lead before Castleford stormed back late. Aubrey Mahannah led the Wolves with 13 points, and Zailee Poulson had 11. Karlie Chapman had 10 points and nine rebounds for Shoshone while Destiny Rodriguez scored 11 points.
"It was a back-and-forth game, and at the end they made a few more plays than we did," Shoshone coach Tim Chapman said.
Castleford 9;6;11;9 - 35
Shoshone 17;2;5;5 - 29
CASTLEFORD (35)
Zailee Poulson 11, Zoey Mitton 2, Aubrey Mahannah 13, Aliviah Fullerton 4, Halle Ramos 5.
SHOSHONE (29)
Kaci Kelley 2, Karlie Chapman 10, Destiny Rodriguez 11, Suzy Juarez 6.
Boys bowling
Minico 10, Gooding 4
Gooding 7, Burley 7
Gooding 10, Declo 4
High bowler: Stetson Nelson, Minico, 197.
Girls bowling
Gooding 13, Minico 1
Gooding 11, Burley 3
Gooding 13, Declo 1
High bowler: Moriah Pinther, Minico, 205
