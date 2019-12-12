Thursday
Boys basketball
Wood River 54, Jerome 46
HAILEY — Johnny Radford finished with a game-high 29 points, including 9-of-9 from the free throw line, to lead Wood River. Xander Whitby scored 16 to lead Jerome.
Wood River 14;5;16;19;—54
Jerome 12;5;11;18;—46
Wood River (54)
Johnny Radford 29, Brogan Ros 2, Davis Ros 8, Walter Kriesien 11, Kade Heitzman 4.
Jerome (46)
Alfredo Ortiz 2, Garrett Elison 5, Scott Cook 14, Michael Lloyd 9, Xander Whitby 16.
Kimberly 70, American Falls 20
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs (4-0) played a consistent, solid defensive game holding the Beavers to single digits in each quarter in the home win. Senior guard Brant Etherington sparked Kimberly with 17 points and sophomore Jackson Cummins followed with 13 points. Kimberly is at Gooding on Tuesday.
American Falls 9;3;6;2;—20
Kimberly 19;29;18;4; -70
AMERICAN FALLS (20)
KIMBERLY (70)
Dallin Weaver 7, Dawson Cummins 8, Ethan Arrington 2, Peyton Bair 9, Jackson Cummins 13, McKade Huft 4, Trevor Hammond 3, Hayden Anthony 7, Brant Etherington 17
Camas County 78, Mackay 64
FAIRFIELD — Camas County senior Trey Smith scored 32 points including five 3-pointers with 18 rebounds and sophomore Breken Clarke had 30 points with four 3-pointers in the high scoring game win over Mackay. Senior Colby Thompson finished with six points and 10 boards for the Mushers. Camas County (3-0) will play Liberty Charter at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Boise Showcase at Mountain View HS.
Mackay 16;16;13;19;- 64
Camas County 20;21;17;20;- 78
MACKAY (64)
CAMAS COUNTY (78)
Dawson Kramer 7, Alex Robles, Breken Clarke 30, Trey Smith 32, Xyler Niehay 2, Colby Thompson 6.
Richfield 58, Hagerman 34
RICHFIELD — Freshman Carsn Perkes scored a game-high 20 points and had six rebounds for Richfield and Bryant Osborne had a team-high 19 points for Hagerman in the Tigers win over the Pirates. Freshman Hudsun Lucero led Richfield with nine rebounds in the win. Hagerman (1-3) hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Friday. Richfield (2-2, 1-0) plays North Star Charter at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in Boise Showcase at Mountain View HS.
Hagerman 9;6;8;11;- 34
Richfield 21;22;5;10;- 58
HAGERMAN (34)
Kyle Turner 4, Alex Gonzalez 11, Bryant Osborne 19.
RICHFIELD (58)
Nathan Connell 6, Mason Loughmiller 4, Angel Melendrez 5, Dane West 1, Luke Dalton 13, Clay Kent 7, Hudsun Lucero 2, Carsn Perkes 20.
Valley 48, Carey 36
HAZELTON — Carey took an early lead, but Valley dominated defensively down the stretch, holding the Panthers to just 10 second-half points.
“Carey jumped on us early, but our kids responded,” Valley coach Brian Hardy said.
Valley 7;12;13;16;—48
Carey 13;13;6;4;—36
Valley (48)
Omar Campo 11, Jackson Fife 2, Kyle Christensen 12, Jadon Johnson 5, Garrett Christensen 9, Brody Mussman 9.
Carey (36)
Dallin Parke 12, Carson Simpson 5, Hunter Smith 6, Brigham Parke 8, Wyatt Mecham 5.
Burley 67, Twin Falls 43
TWIN FALLS — Burley handled Twin Falls thanks to a balanced scoring attack. Jace Whiting finished with 25, Creighton Hansen had 17, and Steven Ramirez added 12. Haylen Walker led Twin Falls with 16 points.
Burley 14;19;14;20;—67
Twin Falls 10;7;16;10;—43
Burley (67)
Creighton Hansen 17, Jarrett Orthman 7, Hunter Hansen 9, Jace Whiting 25, Karson Hinckley 2, Steven Ramirez 12.
Twin Falls (43)
Iradukunda Emery 9, Nick Swensen 4, Haylen Walker 16, Ryker Anderson 9, Riley Hubsmith 1, Zach Ball 4.
Lighthouse Christian 78, Hansen 42
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse got an early boost with a 24-5 first quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
“Hansen has some good players in the Camarillo boys, and we tried to make it an emphasis to make them work for their points,” Lighthouse coach Tony Standlee said.
Lighthouse 24;24;12;20;—78
Hansen 5;12;10;15;—42
Other scores
Pocatello 65, Minico 57
Girls basketball
Lighthouse Christian 53, Dietrich 35
DIETRICH — The Lions had four players in double figures in the win over the Blue Devils. Junior Kynlee Thornton led Lighthouse Christian with 18 points followed by junior Lauren Gomez with 16 and freshman Jordan Wolverton and senior Taylor Smith each finished with 10. Dietrich’s top scorer was sophomore Layla Von Berndt with 12 points.
“Lighthouse Christian played tough and we never quit,” said Dietrich coach Acey Shaw.
Lighthouse Christian (3-1, 0-1) is at Jackpot Friday and Saturday. Dietrich (2-4, 1-1) is at Hagerman on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian18;11;13;11;- 53
Dietrich 10;10;4;11;- 35
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (53)
Maycee Holloway 2, Jordan Morton 6, Taylor Smith 10, Lauren Gomez 16.
Kynlee Thornton 18, Jordan Wolverton 10.
DIETRICH (35)
Ashlyn Wells 5, Emi Berthelson 8, Hailey Astle 2, Mickala Van Tassell 2, Isabella Kelley 5, Layla Von Berndt 12.
Wendell 51, Hagerman 29
WENDELL — Wendell senior Stevie Torres led all players with 19 points and freshman Samantha Osborne tossed in 16 for Hagerman in the Trojans win over the Pirates. Hagerman hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Friday. Wendell (5-3) is at Buhl on Tuesday.
Hagerman 2;10;11;6;- 29
Wendell 12;6;20;13;- 51
Glenns Ferry 28, Shoshone 25
SHOSHONE — The Pilots picked up a road win in the Snake River Conference with the victory over the Indians. Glenns Ferry junior LeaBeth Hance was the leading scorer for the game with 12 points. Freshman Karlie Chapman topped the Shoshone scoring with 11 points and had seven rebounds. Sophomore Suzy Juarez didn’t score but she pulled down 13 boards.
“Ashlee Gage came off the bench and scored six points and played really well,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman.
Shoshone (0-7, 0-4) is at Castleford on Monday and Glenns Ferry (3-6, 2-0) will play in the Wilder Tournament this weekend.
Glenns Ferry 3;11;6;8;- 28
Shoshone 2;7;9;7;- 25
GLENNS FERRY (28)
Jazmin Vergara 3, Aly Samano 3, Fabby Arevalo 1, LeaBeth Hance 12, Jaysan Self 2, Cierra Nielson 7.
SHOSHONE (25)
Ashlee Gage 6, Karlie Chapman 11, Destiny Rodriguez 5, Katie Perry 1, Dani Regalado 2.
Mackay 49, Camas County 43
FAIRFIELD — Sophomore Alyssa Whittle led the Mushers with 11 points in the home loss to the Miners. Junior Samantha McFadyen scored nine points, pulled down eight rebounds and had six steals.
“We got out-rebounded especially in the last quarter,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz. “They really crashed the boards hard.”
Camas County (4-1) is at Carey on Tuesday.
Mackay 13;9;15;12;- 49
Camas County 7;13;14;9;- 43
MACKAY (49)
CAMAS COUNTY (43)
Rayann Martin 5, Samantha McFadyen 9, Aisha Clarke 2, Ashlynn Whittle 7, Ashly Botz 9, Alyssa Whittle 11
Filer 54, Kimberly 40
FILER — Filer jumped out early with a 14-2 first quarter and never looked back. The Wildcats had four different players score in double figures.
Filer 14;12;12;16;—54
Kimberly 2;6;14;18;—40
Filer (54)
Kelsie Snyder 2, Alexis Monson 11, Kathleen Hale 2, Jazmyn Smothers 10, Ella Fischer 15, Haven Jones 14, Sophie Bartholomew 2.
Kimberly (40)
Meg Walker 3, Jill Russell 8, Reece Garey 15, Abby Miller 4, Brynlee Wright 4, Mikenna Hardy 4, Hailey Chapa 2.
Wood River 61, Canyon Ridge 54
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge shot just 3-of-17 from the free throw line and came up short. Hannah Pixton led all scorers with 17 points for the Riverhawks while Sayler Peavey led the Wolverines with 14 points.
Canyon Ridge 12;8;15;19;—54
Wood River 11;12;17;21;—61
Canyon Ridge (54)
Leann Swoboda 4, Lily Teske 6, Jordan Roberts 9, Hannah Pixton 17, Logan Roberts 12, Dorcas Lupumba 2, Tania Mendez 1, Addie Hall 3.
Wood River (61)
Payson Bennett 12, Paige Madsen 12, Grace Parke 7, Sammi Brunker 6, Sayler Peavey 14, Natalee Morse 6, Olivia Adams 4.
Men’s basketball
Central Wyoming 84, CSI 79: Kendall McHugh led the Golden Eagles with 21 points and three steals, Deng Dut had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Mike Hood had 15 points as CSI fell to 9-6 on the season.
The Golden Eagles are off for the next couple of weeks and will be back in action on Dec. 27.
Women’s basketball
CSI 79, Central Wyoming 49: The Golden Eagles got a balanced scoring effort to come out with the 30-point win. Taylia Stimpson led the way with 15 points, Petra Farkas had 12, Macie Knapp scored 12 points with six rebounds, and Allie Thayne finished with 10 points.
CSI improved to 9-3 on the year.
Boxing
Twin Falls’ Kendra Reeves saw her quest to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in boxing come to a close on Thursday.
Reeves lost in a walkover to Brooklyn, New York’s Melody Popravak in the 165-pound division of the United States Olympic Team trials in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Previously, Reeves took first place in the women’s 152-pound weight class at National Golden Gloves Tournament in 2018 and second runner-up in the women’s 152-pound weight class at the National Golden Gloves Tournament in 2019.
On Oct. 16 she took gold in the women’s 165-pound weight class after four fights at the Eastern Elite Qualifier and Regional Open. Her quest this week to make one of the Olympic team’s 13 spots put her up against 103 other boxers.
