Local roundup: Radford's 51 points carries Wood River past Burley

Saturday
Boys basketball
Great Basin district tournament
Wood River 78, Burley 75, OT
BURLEY — Johnny Radford scored a career-high 51 points as the Wolverines outlasted Burley in overtime to survive in the elimination bracket of the tournament. Wood River scored 23 points in the second and third quarters and got enough of an edge in overtime to come away with the win.
Jace Whiting finished with 31 points to lead Burley, including 12-of-16 from the free throw line. Burley's season ended with the loss.
Wood River 12;23;23;11;9; - 78
Burley 16;24;11;18;6; - 75
WOOD RIVER (78)
Johnny Radford 51, McCade Parke 3, Davis Ros 8, Walter Kriesien 1, Oscar Perry 3, Tyler Petersen 6, Mike Fehr 6.
BURLEY (75)
Creighton Hansen 18, Jarrett Orthman 6, Hunter Hansen 3, McCray Mort 2, Jace Whiting 31, Steve Ramirez 11.
Twin Falls 48, Mountain Home 46
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins came from behind with a 25-17 fourth quarter and hit key free throws down the stretch to keep their season alive while eliminating Mountain Home. Haylen Walker led the Bruins with 16 points and Mason Swafford added 11.
Brandon Bethel had 19 points to lead Mountain Home.
Twin Falls will be back in action in the elimination bracket on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 4;12;7;25; - 48
Mountain Home 8;12;9;17; - 46
TWIN FALLS (48)
You have free articles remaining.
Iradukunda Emery 10, Nick Swensen 6, Haylen Walker 16, Ryker Anderson 5, Mason Swafford 11.
Minico 35, Century 32
RUPERT — The Spartans secured a spot in the state tournament with the win over Century. Minico will play Preston for the district championship on Thursday and the top seed from the conference at state.
Wrestling
Class 4A District IV-V tournament
Team scores: Century 379, Jerome 290.5, Minico 249, Twin Falls 176.5, Mountain Home 151, Preston 110.5, Canyon Ridge 104, Pocatello 101, Burley 71.5, Wood River 56.
98--1st Place Match - Devyn Greenland (Century) 40-13, Fr. over Daniel Martinez (Mountain Home) 27-22, Fr. (Fall 1:48); 3rd Place Match - Francisco Zagal (Twin Falls) 23-6, So. over Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) 23-11, Fr. (MD 9-0)
106--1st Place Match - Izzy Ixta (Minico) 35-10, So. over Hernan Dominguez (Minico) 26-14, So. (Dec 4-2); 3rd Place Match - Isaac Gonzalez (Wood River) 14-12, Sr. over Tyson Tatton (Twin Falls) 28-18, So. (Dec 7-5)
113--1st Place Match - Joseph Terry (Minico) 40-9 won by decision over Kawika Doronio (Mountain Home) 44-13 (Dec 8-6); 3rd Place Match - Kobie Jewett (Mountain Home) 33-14 won by decision over Kyle Flores (Century) 25-23 (Dec 6-0)
120--1st Place Match - Adrian Mendez (Jerome) 34-10 won by decision over Gabe Blessinger (Pocatello) 11-2 (Dec 5-3); 3rd Place Match - Clancy Mummert (Twin Falls) 34-17 won by decision over Tyler Andersen (Century) 44-15 (Dec 5-4)
126--1st Place Match - Gabriel Taboa (Jerome) 42-0 won by major decision over Ryeker Andersen (Century) 45-12 (MD 9-1); 3rd Place Match - Eli Espino (Jerome) 27-12 won by major decision over Shad Smith (Century) 17-15 (MD 9-1)
132--1st Place Match - Kase Mauger (Twin Falls) 37-2 won by fall over Xander Thompson (Century) 39-17 (Fall 4:37); 3rd Place Match - Isaiah Ford (Minico) 27-11 won by major decision over Kelt Studer (Minico) 16-15 (MD 16-2)
138--1st Place Match - Canyon Mansfield (Century) 34-1 won by fall over Dustin Farnworth (Mountain Home) 30-10 (Fall 2:44); 3rd Place Match - Dylin Praska (Pocatello) 21-11 won by decision over Freddy Larios (Minico) 14-20 (Dec 7-2)
145--1st Place Match - David Seamons (Preston) 37-9 won by decision over Dawson Osterhout (Minico) 19-6 (Dec 6-5); 3rd Place Match - Milton Hernandez (Minico) 34-10 won by decision over Logan Smith (Canyon Ridge) 17-8 (Dec 3-2)
152--1st Place Match - Jacob Herrboldt (Mountain Home) 33-9 won by major decision over Lee Nyblade (Burley) 33-12 (MD 17-5); 3rd Place Match - Jayden Leak (Jerome) 36-15 won by fall over Josh Dickamore (Century) 21-30 (Fall 3:46)
160--1st Place Match - Easton Millward (Century) 51-5 won by tech fall over Baylon Shirley (Canyon Ridge) 17-4 (TF-1.5 2:38 (16-1)); 3rd Place Match - Nathan Parsons (Jerome) 30-12 won by fall over Keaton Hawk (Twin Falls) 23-23 (Fall 1:00)
170--1st Place Match - Jacob Wallace (Jerome) 38-5 won by decision over Matt Bakes (Century) 22-11 (Dec 7-6); 3rd Place Match - Matthew Young (Jerome) 29-11 won by decision over Zahne Ruiz (Twin Falls) 18-16 (Dec 9-2)
182--1st Place Match - Marcus Lee (Century) 36-13 won by decision over Marcus Robinson (Mountain Home) 47-12 (Dec 4-3); 3rd Place Match - Luke Arthur (Minico) 39-15 won by major decision over Devin Schelske (Century) 20-10 (MD 12-2)
195--1st Place Match - Jayden Paul (Burley) 34-7 won by fall over Skeet Newton (Twin Falls) 37-12 (Fall 3:37); 3rd Place Match - Joseph Stevenson (Jerome) 34-14 won by fall over Riley Robinson (Century) 18-10 (Fall 2:48)
220--1st Place Match - Campbell Hicks (Century) 38-12 won by decision over Porter Wright (Jerome) 31-11 (Dec 3-1); 3rd Place Match - Ben Reed (Pocatello) 27-15 won by decision over Baylee Carney (Twin Falls) 17-13 (Dec 7-4)
285--1st Place Match - Mauricio Gonzalez (Century) 33-10 won by fall over Gerrardo Duran (Century) 33-11 (Fall 5:21); 3rd Place Match - Landon Dallman (Jerome) 11-8 won by major decision over Marty Kronberg (Canyon Ridge) 27-20 (MD 8-0)