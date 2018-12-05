Boys basketball
Wood River 39, Buhl 35
HAILEY — Thanks to a 19-point showing from junior Johnny Radford, the Wolverines held off Buhl for their first win of the season.
Wood River got off to a hot start, taking a 14-5 lead after one quarter. That proved to be the difference, as the Wolverines (1-1) slowed down for the remainder of the game, but had established enough distance to hold off a late charge from Buhl (0-4).
The Indians outscored the Wolverines 30-25 through the final three quarters, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the hole dug in the opening frame.
“Buhl worked themselves back in the game with hard-nosed defense,” Wood River head coach John Radford said. “We played solid defense and found a way to get a win.”
Senior Brayden Olson added nine points for the Wolverines, while senior Garrett Bowman led Buhl with 11 on the night.
Wood River hosts Jerome on Friday. Buhl is at Snake River on Saturday.
Minico 56, Jerome 42
RUPERT — The No. 2 Spartans remained unbeaten with a solid win over conference foe Jerome on Wednesday.
Tied after one quarter, Minico took a seven-point lead at the half, then pulled away for good in the fourth quarter, holding Jerome to just eight points in the final frame.
Senior Kobe Matsen led the way for Minico with 19 points and fellow senior Abe Guzman chipped in 10. Jerome senior David Lloyd led the Tigers with 10 points on the night.
Jerome (1-3) is at Wood River on Friday. Minico (4-0) is at Burley the same day.
Pocatello 54, Canyon Ridge 49
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks kept it close throughout, but couldn’t pull out the win on Wednesday.
With the loss, Canyon Ridge falls to 1-2 on the season.
Junior Bam Kondracki had 17 points to lead the Riverhawks, who trailed 49-47 late and had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead, but weren’t able to take advantage.
The Riverhawks will host Filer on Friday.
Kimberly 64, American Falls 35
AMERICAN FALLS — The No. 5 Bulldogs bounced back from a loss to Sugar-Salem last weekend to crush American Falls on Wednesday.
Kimberly raced out to a nine-point lead after one and proceeded to hold American Falls to under 10 points in each of the final three quarters, all while scoring no less than 15 points in each frame.
“It’s always hard to come out to American falls,” Kimberly head coach Daren Garey said. “I thought we had a lot of energy and had guys flying around and making plays.”
The junior duo of Peyton Bair and Dawson Cummins led the way for Kimberly. Bair scored 22 points, while Cummins added 18.
The Bulldogs (3-1) will play at Snake River on Friday.
Declo 80, Filer 75 (2OT)
FILER — A double-overtime thriller ended with a win for the Hornets on Wednesday.
Junior Sam Mallory led the way with 21 for Declo, while senior Keegan Duncan chipped in 18. Filer junior Mayson Martinez led all scorers with 22 points, and fellow Wildcat junior Teagan Anderson managed 14.
The contest was close throughout, as Filer led by just one point at the half, and the teams were deadlocked heading into the final quarter. After battling to a 14-14 score in the fourth frame, then a 9-9 score in the first overtime, Declo finally pulled away.
The Hornets (2-1) will host Raft River on Friday. Filer (1-3) will play at Canyon Ridge the same day.
Valley 68, Shoshone 44
SHOSHONE — A 20-point performance from Zane Mussmann helped No. 2 Valley improve to 3-1 on the season with a 24-point win over Shoshone on Wednesday.
The Vikings posted identical performances in each half, alternating between 18 and 16 points per quarter, while the Indians (1-1) struggled to keep up, scoring nine in the first, 12 in the second, 15 in the third and nine in the final frame.
Valley will host Ambrose on Saturday. Shoshone will face Riverstone at Mountain View High School the same day.
Girls basketball
Kimberly 56, American Falls 26
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs ran away with an impressive win over the Beavers on Wednesday.
After a somewhat slow start, trailing after one quarter and leading by just two points at halftime, Kimberly roared to a huge lead with a 19-0 third quarter performance. From there, the No. 5 Bulldogs (5-2) cruised to the win.
Seniors Demee Rosenkrance and Josie Schmitz led the way for Kimberly. Rosenkrance had 11 points and Schmitz added 8.
Kimberly will host Filer on Thursday.
Wrestling
Kimberly 54, Burley 18
BURLEY — 98: Double Forfeit 106: Jared Hanchey (K) over (B) (For.) 113: Preston Shaw (K) over (B) (For.) 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over Jacob Detemple (B) (Fall 1:54) 126: Deegan Hanks (B) over Jesus Hernandez (K) (Fall 1:41) 132: Ethan Coy (K) over Sebastian Ruiz (B) (Fall 1:25) 138: Alexys Rivas (B) over (K) (For.) 145: Riley Hallett (K) over Lee Nyblade (B) (Fall 0:00) 152: Michael Coy (K) over (B) (For.) 160: Trace Mayo (K) over (B) (For.) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over (B) (For.) 182: Hunter Owings (K) over (B) (For.) 195: Jayden Paul (B) over Zach Gunnell (K) (Fall 0:36) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit
Kimberly 60, Valley 18
BURLEY — 98: Double Forfeit 106: Jared Hanchey (K) over Evan Allen (V) (Fall 2:31) 113: Preston Shaw (K) over (V) (For.) 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over (V) (For.) 126: Jesus Hernandez (K) over (V) (For.) 132: Ethan Coy (K) over (V) (For.) 138: Braedon Searby (K) over Zach Ross (V) (Fall 1:58) 145: Riley Hallett (K) over James Taylor (V) (Fall 4:37) 152: Michael Coy (K) over Ike Godfrey (V) (Fall 0:42) 160: Trace Mayo (K) over (V) (For.) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over Matt Rogers (V) (Fall 1:46) 182: Robbie Staffen (V) over Hunter Owings (K) (Fall 0:48) 195: Kaden Buhler (V) over Zach Gunnell (K) (Fall 1:43) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Adan Coria (V) over (K)(For.)
Buhl 46, American Falls 40
MALTA — 98: Cooper Evans (A) over Teo Sanchez (B) (Inj. [time]) 106: Devin Rowland (B) over (A) (For.) 113: Kade Orr (B) over Aldo Ledesma (A) (Fall 4:21) 120: Chase Price (B) over (A) (For.) 126: Jose Jamie (A) over Ismael Salas (B) (Fall 1:44) 132: Tanner Hansen (A) over Alan Jaramillo (B) (MD 13-4) 138: Adam Mings (B) over Ryker Permann (A) (Fall 5:52) 145: David Tennant (B) over Isac Avalos (A) (MD 12-4) 152: Preston Putnam (A) over Wesley Kliegl (B) (Fall 5:41) 160: Anibal Barragan (B) over Jose Cervantes (A) (Fall 3:48) 170: Alfredo Flores (A) over (B) (For.) 182: Samuel Sullivan (B) over Luka Schneider (A) (Fall 4:11) 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over Conner Fullmer (A) (Fall 1:43) 220: Wyatt Kearn (A) over (B) (For.) 285: Branson Vansell (A) over (B) (For.)
Buhl 52, Raft River 18
MALTA — 98: JT Smith (R) over (B) (For.) 106: Chance Bennett (B) over Isaac Powers (R) (Fall 0:00) 113: Kade Orr (B) over Tegan Whitaker (R) (Fall 0:00) 120: Chase Price (B) over (R) (For.) 126: Ismael Salas (B) over (R) (For.) 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over (R) (For.) 138: Adam Mings (B) over Ryan Nelson (R) (Fall 0:00) 145: Ethan Bernad (R) over David Tennant (B) (Fall 3:06) 152: Wesley Kliegl (B) over Thaine Loughmiller (R) (Fall 0:00) 160: Anibal Barragan (B) over Carson Durfee (R) (MD 13-2) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Denzil Lloyd (R) over Samuel Sullivan (B) (Fall 5:09) 195: Double Forfeit 220: AJ Dominguez (B) over Teegan Grush (R) (Fall 2:55) 285: Double Forfeit
Buhl 60, Oakley 24
MALTA — 98: Teo Sanchez (B) over (O) (For.) 106: Devin Rowland (B) over (O) (For.) 113: Kade Orr (B) over (O) (For.) 120: Wesley Pearson (B) over (O) (Fall 0:20) 126: Ismael Salas (B) over (O) (Fall 3:22) 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over (O) (For.) 138: Adam Mings (B) over (O) (For.) 145: Levi Jackson (O) over David Tennant (B) (Fall 0:30) 152: Wesley Kliegl (B) over Isaac Mitton (O) (Fall 2:53) 160: Anibal Barragan (B) over (O) (For.) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Kade Toribau (O) over Samuel Sullivan (B) (Fall 0:46) 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over Gage Martin (O) (Fall 0:48) 220: Karl Bedke (O) over (B) (For.) 285: Miguel Almaras (O) over (B) (For.)
