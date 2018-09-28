Football
Oakley 22, Butte County 14
OAKLEY — The Hornets had 420 total yards of offense (334 on the ground) in the home Snake River Conference win over the Pirates, one week after falling 50-8 at Valley for their first loss of the season.
Senior Jake Pulsipher led the Oakley offense with 236 yards on 20 carries and touchdown runs of 27 and 73 yards. The Hornets were playing without four key players: Tate Cranney, Chandler Jones, Josh Nyman and Corbin Bedke.
“We did what we needed to do to win with the injuries we have,” said Oakley coach Kade Craner. “We came out of the game as healthy as we went in.”
For the Hornets defense, senior Austin Bedke and Jaxon Douglas each had 12 tackles.
Oakley is now tied for second place in the SRC standings with Challis, and Butte County (2-2, 1-1) is fourth. Top-ranked Valley is 3-0 in conference play.
After a bye week, No. 3-ranked Oakley (5-1, 2-1) will play at Grace on Oct. 12.
Minico 21, Preston 7
PRESTON — The Spartans improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Great Basin Conference east pod with the road win over the Indians.
Senior Colter May had a big offensive night for Minico, rushing for 122 yards on 18 carries and scoring on a seven-yard run. He also caught a 15-yard pass for a touchdown. Rylan Chandler added an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
“The defense played awesome,” said Minico coach Keelan McCaffrey. “They were on the field a lot because Preston slowed down the game to keep the offense off the field, but they kept making the plays. They forced three or four turnovers. Preston is a tough place, so it was a great road win.”
Kasen Jones made nearly 10 tackles, McCaffrey said, while Kaden Ball and Tazyn Twiss both had interceptions and Carson Schow forced and recovered a fumble.
Minico hosts Pocatello on Friday.
Gooding 65, Buhl 13
BUHL — The Senators ran all over the Indians in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference opener for both teams.
Gooding rushed for 503 yards on the night, helping it overcome a clunky start. The Senators watched a quick 16-0 lead shrink to 10 at 23-13 early in the second quarter, but they pulled away with 42 straight points.
“We’ve just gotta come out and play better early," said Gooding coach Cameron Andersen. "In the second quarter, people started to pick it up.”
Buhl coach Seth Blick was mostly pleased with his team's defensive effort, especially after the early 16-0 deficit. The Indians just couldn't hold onto the momentum, he said, and Gooding's offense was too much.
"It was a little bit surprising to see how we responded," Blick said. "The team could’ve folded the tent down 16-0 early, and they didn’t.”
Junior quarterback Shane Jennings led Gooding on the ground with 205 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He also completed 6-of-12 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior Cayden Loveland. The Senators did not commit any turnovers.
Gooding's Cade Morris carried the ball 11 times for 180 yards and a touchdown, and fellow senior Jayden Mullins rushed four times for 70 yards and a score. Senior Jake McGinnis, mainly a defensive lineman, ran in two TDs.
Buhl junior quarterback Jade Juker completed 8-of-19 passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Once of those scores was an 80-yard strike to Garrett Bowman, and the other was a 20-yarder to fellow senior Adam Lauda.
The Indians (0-5) will play at Wendell on Thursday, and the fourth-ranked Senators (5-1) will play at Filer on Friday.
Murtaugh 54, Camas County 28
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils (4-2, 3-1) played and won an emotional Sawtooth Conference game over the Mushers the day after the school suffered the loss of one of its senior girls.
In honor of Monsoradt Orozco, who died in a car crash on Friday, some balloons were let loose followed and a moment of silence was observed in Orozco’s honor.
“The coaches and I are very proud of our young men tonight for fighting through a very emotional game,” said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen. “We left it up to them whether to play the game. We appreciate all of the community support for coming together tonight.”
Murtaugh’s annual Wagon Wheel game with Hansen is set for next Friday night, and Camas County (2-2, 2-2) hosts Dietrich on the same day.
Carey 74, Hagerman 22
CAREY — The Panthers rushed for 577 yards in their dominant Sawtooth Conference win.
Three Carey players combined to run for 355 yards, and they did so on just nine total carries. Porter Mecham rushed twice for 127 yards (touchdowns of 78 and 49 yards), Porter Larna had five carries for 133 yards and two scores and Carson Simpson had 95 yards on two rushes, which both resulted in touchdowns.
The top-ranked Panthers (5-0, 5-0) will play at Garden Valley on Friday. Hagerman (2-4, 2-4) will get a bye next week and return to action on Oct. 12 at home against Richfield.
Other scores:
- Mountain Home 25, Burley 8
- Pocatello 24, Canyon Ridge 15
- Jerome 63, Emmett 40
- Valley 68, Glenns Ferry 16
- Rockland 70, Castleford 0
- Hansen 47, Richfield 0
Trap Shooting
Youth Trap League Week 4 scores
BURLEY BOBCATS TRAP CLUB (89): Brett Williams 23, Andrew Winningham 22, Colton Baker 22, Lee Stranger 22
MINICO SPARTANS TRAP CLUB (84): Gage Skaggs 23, Ethan Ashcraft 23, Trevor Philips 20, Kelton Martindale 18
GOODING SENATORS YOUNG GUNS (82): Charlotte Brockman 22, Guss Hopper 22, Shaynee Walker 21, Micheal Floyd 17
OAKLEY TROUBLESHOOTERS: No Scores Reported
SAWTOOTH CLAY DUSTERS (88): Gunner Boettger 23, Trace Alley 22, Sidney Tomlinson 21, Jake Simon 21
