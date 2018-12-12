Boys basketball
Hagerman 46, Hansen 44
HAGERMAN — Thanks to a game-winner from AB Salas as time expired, the Pirates earned their first win of the season, edging out the Huskies on Wednesday.
Hansen held a one-point lead at halftime and a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Pirates continued to storm back. Hagerman head coach Cody Nelson said his team kept up its intensity and played strong defense in the second half to keep it close.
With the game tied and about five seconds to go, Hagerman called a timeout, drew up a play for Salas and executed, as his shot went through the net as the final buzzer sounded.
Bryant Osborne finished with a game-high of 19 points for Hagerman, while Chris Belem chipped in 10. Paxton Stimpson had 11 to lead Hansen.
The Pirates (1-4) will play Sun Valley Community School on Friday. Hansen (0-5) will be at Castleford next Tuesday.
Wendell 52, Shoshone 44
SHOSHONE — The Indians continuously made pushes at the Trojans, but Wendell was able to pull away each time and earned a win on Wednesday.
Freshman Zade Swainston led the way with 18 points for the Trojans, while senior Blake Hughes added 15. Senior Felipe Paniaga pulled down a team-high seven rebounds in the win.
Senior Steven Rubio led Shoshone with 17 points.
“It was pretty close the whole game,” Wendell head coach AJ Kelsey said. “We’d get [the lead] to 10, they’d catch back up. They’re a good team...It was a good game.”
Wendell (3-3) will play at Valley on Friday. Shoshone will travel to Raft River the same day.
Oakley 57, Glenns Ferry 48
OAKLEY — In a battle of two teams around the top of the 1A Division I Snake River Conference, Oakley handed Glenns Ferry its first loss of the year on Wednesday.
Oakley (5-1) held a 12-point lead at halftime, limiting the Pilots (4-1) to just 13 first-half points. However, Glenns Ferry outscored Oakley 21-7 in the third quarter, making it a two-point game heading into the final period. Still, Oakley managed to pull away for the win.
“They made an excellent push in the third quarter,” Oakley head coach Jeff Bedke said. “We were able to hold them off and have a pretty good fourth quarter.”
Four seniors pitched in more than 10 points for the Hornets in a balanced scoring effort. Jake Pulsipher and Slater Sagers each had 12, Gannon Critchfield added 11 and Austin Bedke scored 10.
Glenns Ferry will play in the Wilder Tournament, beginning on Friday. Oakley will play at Ambrose next Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 86, Richfield 25
TWIN FALLS — The Lions were able to ride balanced scoring and strong defense to a blowout win over Richfield on Wednesday.
“We were able to get out to a hot start defensively and run the court well,” Lighthouse Christian head coach Tony Standlee said.
Standlee said several Lions scored between the 5-9 range in points, but Lighthouse Christian (7-0) was led by junior Casper Block with 20 points and junior Karsen Brandsma with 14.
Standlee said the return of senior Cooper Dastrup from injuries he suffered during the Lions’ playoff push also bolstered the team, as his leadership and effort were contagious, Standlee said.
The Lions will play at Murtaugh on Friday. Richfield (0-5) will host Camas County on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Century 65, Minico 39
POCATELLO — The No. 4 Spartans fell short against the top-ranked Diamondbacks on Wednesday. No other details were available.
Kimberly 64, Buhl 40
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and were in cruise control from there in Wednesday’s win over Buhl.
Kimberly (6-3) outscored Buhl (3-7) 20-5 in the opening quarter, and held a 14-point lead at halftime. A 17-7 third quarter extended the lead even further, and the Bulldogs coasted to victory.
Senior Demee Rosenkrance led Kimberly with 12 points, while fellow senior Josie Schmitz chipped in 11. Buhl was led by senior Emily Gorrell, who scored a game-high 15 points, and senior Kyra Azevedo, who added eight.
Buhl will host Mountain Home on Friday. Kimberly will host Snake River on Saturday.
Lighthouse Christian 37, Richfield 28
TWIN FALLS — A big second quarter proved to be the difference as the Lions pulled away from the Tigers for a win on Wednesday.
Leading by just two points after one, Lighthouse Christian exploded in the second frame, outscoring Richfield, 16-4, and establishing a 14-point halftime advantage.
Although Richfield did make an effort to get back into the game, outscoring Lighthouse Christian in the final two periods, the Lions had established enough of a cushion to run away with a nine-point win.
Junior Maycee Holloway and sophomore Lauren Gomez finished with 12 points apiece for the Lions, while senior Shelby Buckner had 12 as well for the Tigers.
Lighthouse Christian (5-5) will play at Murtaugh on Friday. Richfield (2-8) will host Camas County on Thursday.
Wrestling
Kimberly 60, Filer 24
FILER — 98: Double Forfeit 106: Jared Hanchey (K) over (F) (For.) 113: Dylan Curry (F) over Brogan Leckenby (K) (Fall 5:42) 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over Elliot Pastoor (F) (Fall 2:13) 126: Jaimen Swainston (F) over Tristian Cota (K) (Fall 0:55) 132: Ethan Coy (K) over Arath Chavez (F) (Fall 1:16) 138: Edward Pastoor (F) over Braedon Searby (K) (Fall 0:30) 145: Riley Hallett (K) over Tom Henderhan (F) (Fall 2:36) 152: Travis Erickson (K) over Heber Jenkins (F) (Fall 1:42) 160: Trace Mayo (K) over (F) (For.) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over Owenn Meyer (F) (Fall 3:53) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) over Skyler Moore (FILE) (Fall 5:58) 195: McCall Hopkins (K) over (F) (For.) 220: Zach Gunnell (K) over (F) (For.) 285: Michael McKay (F) over Donovin Jeffcoat (K) (Fall 0:51)
Buhl 60, Filer 24
FILER — 98: Teo Sanchez (B) over (F) (For.) 106: Devin Rowland (B) over (F) (For.) 113: Chance Bennett (B) over Dylan Curry (F) (Fall 1:54) 120: Kade Orr (B) over Elliot Pastoor (F) (Fall 0:46) 126: Ismael Salas (B) over Jaimen Swainston (F) (Fall 1:52) 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over Arath Chavez (F) (Fall 2:31) 138: Adam Mings (B) over Edward Pastoor (F) (Fall 1:14) 145: Tom Henderhan (F) over David Tennant (B) (Fall 1:41) 152: Heber Jenkins (F) over Tate Douglas (B) (Fall 0:47) 160: Kaleb Lemmons (B) over (F) (For.) 170: Anibal Barragan (B) over Owenn Meyer (F) (Fall 2:53) 182: Skyler Moore (F) over Samuel Sullivan (B) (Fall 0:42) 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over (F) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Michael McKay (F) over (B) (For.)
Buhl 46, Kimberly 36
FILER — 98: Teo Sanchez (B) over (K) (For.) 106: Devin Rowland (B) over Jared Hanchey (K) (Fall 1:32) 113: Chance Bennett (B) over Brogan Leckenby (K) (Fall 1:12) 120: Kade Orr (B) over Jonah Bacon (K) (MD 14-4) 126: Ismael Salas (B) over Tristian Cota (K) (Fall 0:21) 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over Ethan Coy (K) (Fall 0:49) 138: Benn Winkle (B) over Braedon Searby (K) (Fall 0:16) 145: Riley Hallett (K) over David Tennant (B) (Fall 3:49) 152: Travis Erickson (K) over Kaleb Lemmons (BUHL) (Fall 1:38) 160: Michael Coy (K) over Anibal Barragan (B) (Dec 11-7) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over (B) (For.) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) over Samuel Sullivan (B) (Dec 5-2) 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over McCall Hopkins (K) (Fall 4:28) 220: Zach Gunnell (K) over (B) (For.) 285: Donovin Jeffcoat (K) over (B) (For.)
Buhl 64, Wood River 6
FILER — 98: Teo Sanchez (B) over Jacob Drummond (W) (Fall 0:51) 106: Devin Rowland (B) over (W) (For.) 113: Chance Bennett (B) over (W) (For.) 120: Kade Orr (B) over (W) (For.) 126: Ismael Salas (B) over (W) (For.) 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over (W) (For.) 138: Adam Mings (B) over (W) (For.) 145: David Tennant (B) over Connor May (W) (MD 11-3) 152: Cole Duncan (W) over Tate Douglas (B) (Fall 0:53) 160: Anibal Barragan (B) over Drake Humphreys (W) (Fall 0:36) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Samuel Sullivan (B) over (W) (For.) 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over (W) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit
