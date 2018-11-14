Girls basketball
Hagerman 40, Lighthouse Christian 31
TWIN FALLS — Elly Yore’s double-double helped the Pirates win their season-opener against a Sawtooth Conference foe.
Yore finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Hagerman. Her teammate Alana Floyd scored a game-high 13 points and dished out four assists, while Marina Acuna had three points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Trudy Millenkamp led Lighthouse with 10 points.
The Lions led 16-9 after one quarter, but the Pirates won the second quarter 15-7 to take a 24-23 lead at halftime. Hagerman outscored Lighthouse 8-4 in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away.
The Pirates will play at Castleford on Friday, and the Lions (2-1) will play at Castleford on Tuesday.
Wendell 21, Richfield 20
RICHFIELD — The Trojans came back in the second half to earn a nonconference win.
Richfield led 15-8 at halftime, and Wendell outscored the Tigers 5-2 in the third quarter and 8-3 in the fourth.
Wendell’s Stevie Torres led all scorers with eight points, and Kyndyl Allen led Richfield with five.
The Tigers (0-2) will host Rimrock on Friday, and the Trojans (1-0) will play at Rimrock on Saturday.
Rockland 58, Raft River 41
MALTA — The Trojans fell to 0-2 after Wednesday’s nonconference loss.
Raft River trailed 21-20 at halftime and 37-34 through three quarters, but Rockland pulled away with a 21-7 fourth.
Kamri Ottley scored 21 points (7-of-19 on field goals, 7-of-11 on free throws) for the Trojans (0-2), who will host Hansen on Tuesday.
