Girls basketball
Hagerman 70, Horseshoe Bend 67 (2 OT)
HORSESHOE BEND — A crazy back-and-forth game ended in favor of the Pirates after two extra periods had to be played on Saturday.
Each team jumped to a solid lead, with Horseshoe Bend taking a 24-12 lead after one quarter and a 35-21 lead into halftime. However, Hagerman outscored the Mustangs 24-5 in the third frame to grab a five-point advantage.
Even after the final quarter and a period of overtime, the Pirates scored nine points to Horseshoe Bend’s six in the second overtime to head home with a win.
“It was an outstanding game,” assistant coach Katie Knight said.
Senior Alana Floyd did it all, scoring 25 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out five assists and notching four blocks. Fellow senior Elly Yore scored 16 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, while another senior, Marina Acuna, scored 12 points and added 17 rebounds. Freshman Sadie Wadsworth added 10 points for Hagerman.
Knight noted that Horseshoe Bend’s Jade Warren scored 39 points, but fouled out late, which was a key moment for the Pirates, even though Yore, who had covered her all game, fouled out moments later.
The assistant coach said getting to the free throw line and grabbing offensive rebounds were two vital successes for the Pirates late in the game. Hagerman (5-0) will play its first home game of the season against Camas County on Tuesday.
Parma 57, Gooding 28
PARMA — The Senators fell for the second straight game, getting more than doubled up by Parma on Saturday.
Senior Grace Parker managed to put up 17 points for Gooding in the loss. The Senators (4-2) will look to get back on track when they host Wendell on Monday.
Declo 44, Oakley 22
OAKLEY —Oakley fell behind Declo early and did not recover, having their score doubled by the visitors.
Senior Mattie Ramsey led the way for Declo with 13 points, while junior Abbie Ramsey added seven. Coach Justin Silcock said eight girls scored for Declo in a balanced effort.
Junior Kayzia Gillette led the Hornets (1-3) with eight points, and head coach Mark Mace said she played an aggressive game. Senior Mallory Beck added seven points.
Oakley will play in the Murtaugh Tournament next, starting on Friday.
Carey 44, Valley 21
CAREY — The Panthers cruised to an easy win, never allowing the Vikings to score more than nine points in a single quarter.
Sophomore Kylie Wood led the way with 20 points for Carey, while senior Kodi Green added six points and 10 rebounds for the hosts, who won their own tournament over the course of this weekend.
Carey (5-1) hosts Glenns Ferry on Friday. Valley (2-5) will play at Dietrich on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 44, Wilder 15
WILDER — The Red Devils blew out Wilder on Saturday night. No other details were available.
Murtaugh (2-3) will host Twin Falls Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Twin Falls 69, Vallivue 60
VALLIVUE — The Bruins had three players in double figures to help spur a comeback at Vallivue on Saturday.
The senior trio of Mitchell Brizee, Ryan Ball and Faust Ystueta chipped in 19, 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead Twin Falls.
The Bruins trailed by one at the end of the first quarter, but took a three-point lead into halftime. A 23-point effort in the third quarter created some separation, and assistant coach Shaun Walker said they were able to pull away by getting the ball to their bigger guys down low.
Twin Falls (3-0) will play at Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
Minico 53, Bishop Kelly 51
BOISE — Trailing by three points with a little more than one minute to go, Minico turned to junior Rylan Chandler, who knocked down the game-tying triple. Senior Abe Guzman sealed the win with free throws and the Spartans got the stops they needed to seal a big win.
Chandler finished with a team-high 14 points. Junior Kasen Carpenter had 12, Guzman scored nine and senior Kobe Matsen added eight.
Minico head coach Ty Shippen said it was a “really tight game” throughout, as neither team gave the other much room to breathe.
“It was a great experience for our kids on the road against a really good team,” Shippen said. “In a tight game, they learn every time they’re in those situations.”
Minico (3-0) will host Jerome on Wednesday.
Kuna 66, Burley 58
KUNA — The Bobcats dropped their second game in as many nights as the Kavemen pulled away with an eight-point win.
Junior Jace Whiting scored 25 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in the loss for Burley.
The Bobcats (1-2) will host Minico on Friday.
Caldwell 39, Jerome 31
JEROME — The Tigers struggled shooting all night and it resulted in an eight-point defeat at the hands of Caldwell on Saturday.
Jerome head coach Joe Messick said the Tigers (1-2) shot 20 percent from the field on the night. Senior David Lloyd led Jerome with 10 points.
The Tigers will play at Minico on Wednesday.
Snake River 46, Filer 33
FILER — The game was relatively even from the second quarter on, but Filer was held back after being outscored 11-1 in the opening frame, and never recovered.
The Wildcats (1-2) were led by junior Teagan Anderson, who scored nine points, all on 3-pointers. Junior Mayson Martinez added seven points.
Filer will host Declo on Wednesday.
Parma 63, Gooding 34
PARMA — The Senators fell to Parma on Saturday. No other details were available.
Gooding (0-3) will play at American Falls on Thursday.
Sugar-Salem 46, Kimberly 39
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season against Sugar-Salem on Saturday.
The Diggers pulled away with a 15-point third quarter after the game was level at halftime. The Bulldogs could never quite get back in it.
Junior Dawson Cummins led the way for Kimberly with 13 points.
Kimberly (2-1) will play at American falls on Tuesday.
Bear Lake 53, Declo 49
DECLO — In a back-and-forth contest, Bear Lake pulled away ever so slightly in the fourth quarter to hand Declo its first loss of the season.
“They were a good team,” Declo head coach Jacoby Fox said. “It was a good one. Our guys battled and they battled. It was right down to the wire.”
Senior Ben Puentes led the way for Declo with 13 points. Junior Tyler Andersen added 12 and senior Bart Gibby had 10.
Declo (1-1) will play at Filer on Wednesday.
Challis 42, Valley 37
CAREY — In what Valley head coach Brian Hardy described as a "sloppy game," Challis was able to edge the Vikings to win the Carey Holiday Tournament.
"It was a battle in football with a lot of the same guys and everyone was kinda expecting a shootout," Hardy said. "It turned into a dud, but they got us."
Senior Zane Mussmann was the top scorer for Valley with 13 points. The Vikings (2-1) will play at Shoshone on Wednesday.
Oakley 48, Riverstone 30
DIETRICH — Oakley senior Jake Pulsipher scored 17 points and fellow senior Gannon Critchfield added 13 to make the Hornets winners of the Dietrich Tournament this weekend.
“We feel pretty good about it,” Oakley head coach Jeff Bedke said. “We had a strong defensive performance. Good win overall.”
After a low-scoring first quarter, after which the teams were tied at 5-5, Oakley exploded for 18 points in the second frame and continued to pull away.
The Hornets (2-0) will play in the Murtaugh Tournament next, starting on Friday.
Butte County 60, Dietrich 43
DIETRICH — Butte County took an early lead and never looked back, as the Blue Devils couldn’t keep up and lost by 17.
Dietrich trailed by eight after the first quarter and it snowballed from there. The Blue Devils fall to 0-2 with the loss.
Sophomore Brady Power was the leading scorer with 15 points, while junior Kyler Robertson pulled down nine rebounds in the effort.
The Blue Devils host Glenns Ferry on Saturday.
Mackay 68, Carey 53
CAREY — Despite 28 points from junior Brigham Parke, the Panthers were unable to top Mackay in the third place game of the Carey Holiday Tournament.
The Miners took a 38-26 lead at halftime and, despite a brief fight from the Panthers, who cut their deficit to less than 10 heading into the fourth quarter, Mackay held on.
Carey junior Tate Squires added 13 points. The Panthers (1-2) will play Mackay again at home on Wednesday.
Murtaugh 43, Wilder 35
WILDER — The Red Devils earned an eight-point win on Saturday night. No other details were available.
Murtaugh (3-0) will host the Murtaugh Tournament, starting on Friday.
