Girls basketball
Hagerman 46, Lighthouse Christian 38
SHOSHONE — No. 4-seed Hagerman kept its season alive with the loser-out win over No. 6-seed Lighthouse Christian. The Pirates (17-7) will play the Dietrich Wednesday at 6 pm.
“We really played together as a team,” said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons. “Marina (Acuna) had nine rebounds and seven steals and was huge in the fourth quarter. She was everywhere.”
Senior Elly Yore finished with 14 points, hitting 7-of-9 shots from the field. She also had eight rebounds and seven steals. Freshman Sadie Wadsworth tied Yore for team-high score with 14 points and added six rebounds and four steals.
For the Lions, who end their season at 12-12, senior Trudy Millenkamp had 10 points.
Preston 35, Twin Falls 26
PRESTON — No. 6-seed Twin Falls fell to No. 4-seed Preston in the loser-out game in the Great Basin Conference tournament. No details were available. The Bruins end their season at 9-14.
Mountain Home 44, Jerome 36
MOUNTAIN HOME — Jerome was unable to keep its season going in the district tournament, as Mountain Home earned an eight-point win.
Jerome started off slightly behind, with Mountain Home outscoring the visitors, 10-7, in the opening quarter. However, Jerome came back to take a one-point lead at halftime, going ahead, 18-17, at the break.
In the third quarter, though, Mountain Home began to separate, outscoring Jerome, 15-8. In the fourth, the hosts topped the visitors, 12-10, to seal the win.
Senior Jazzi Cristobal led all scorers with 15 points for Mountain Home. Junior Abriana Hurtado led Jerome with nine.
Jerome’s season ends at 10-14. Mountani Home will face Preston on Thursday with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
Dietrich 69, Camas County 49
SHOSHONE — The Blue Devils were in the lead after the first half, but turned it on in the second half to take down Camas County in the district tournament on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils outscored the Mushers, 43-29, after the break.
“The girls came out to play in the second half,” Dietrich head coach Acey Shaw said. “First half, we were a little slow...We just keep going one game at a time.”
Junior Caylee Dillworth led the Blue Devils with 22 points on the night, while seniors Brianna Astle and Matigan Bingham added 15 and 14 points, respectively. Sophomore Samantha McFayden led the Mushers with 14 points.
Dietrich (17-5) will face Hagerman on Wednesday. Camas County’s season ends at 6-12.
Boys basketball
Murtaugh 71, Raft River 59
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils earned a solid win on their senior night.
Murtaugh led, 12-6, after one quarter, and 30-23 at halftime. The Red Devils pulled away a bit in the third, taking an 11-point lead into the final quarter, during which they extended it to 12 points.
Junior Kolby McClure led Murtaugh with 22 points. Senior Gio Zavala had 17 points and nine rebounds, while fellow senior Graden Dimond added 14 points and 14 boards for a double-double. Junior Kade Setoki chipped in 12 points.
Murtaugh assistant coach Matt Miller said it was an excellent team performance by the Red Devils.
Raft River (10-9) hosts Glenns Ferry on Wednesday. Murtaugh (15-5) will play at Glenns Ferry on Friday.
Sun Valley Community School 44, Twin Falls Christian Academy 37
TWIN FALLS — Senior Peter Morawitz led the Cutthroats with 15 points in the non-conference win over the Warriors.
Sophomore Evan Walker finished with a double-double for Twin Falls Christian Academy with 14 points and 12 boards.
Sun Valley Community School (5-9, 2-7) is at Camas County on Thursday and Twin Falls Christian Academy (5-9) travels to Camas County on Friday.
Wrestling
Declo 66, Wendell 23
WENDELL — 98: Wyatt Flick (W) won by forfeit; 106: Dax Blackmon (D) won by forfeit; 113: Layton Clark (D) over Quay Lindsay (W) (Fall 0:00); 120: AV Marino (D) over Kyle Sears (W) (Fall 2:00); 126: Caden Crider (D) over won by forfeit; 132: Ethan Gould (D) over Jason Valencia (W) (Fall 2:00); 138: Dylan Muir (D) won by forfeit; 145: Teegan Dunn (W) over Bryson Ottley (D) (TF 22-7 2:00); 152: Derek Matthews (D) won by forfeit; 160: Gabe Matthews (D) over Ethan Priebe (W) (Fall 0:00); 170: Kyler Lukesh (W) over Braden Darrington (DECL) (Fall 2:00); 182: Miguel Juarez (D) won by forfeit; 195: Mckay Breshears (D) won by forfeit; 220: Dawson Osterhout (D) over Ben Orozco (W) (Fall 4:00); 285: Kevin Green (W) over Cameron Knopp (D) (Fall 0:00).
Gooding 36, Wendell 29
WENDELL — 98: Cayden Hall (G) over Wyatt Flick (W) (Fall 3:36); 106: Double Forfeit; 113: Quay Lindsay (W) won by forfeit; 120: Kyle Sears (W) over Carter McLaughlin (G) (TF 15-0 5:41); 126: Alex Hernandez (G) won by forfeit; 132: Wes Shaw (G) over Jason Valencia (W) (Fall 3:54); 138: Tayten Gillette (G) won by forfeit; 145: Teegan Dunn (W) over Cody Shaw (G) (Fall 1:38); 152: Double Forfeit; 160: Dale Shaw (G) over Ethan Priebe (W) (Fall 0:47); 170: Kyler Lukesh (W) over Logan Anderson (G) (Fall 3:45); 182: Double Forfeit; 195: Double Forfeit; 220: Ben Orozco (W) over Elijah Williams (G) (Fall 0:54); 285: Jake McGinnis (G) over Kevin Green (W) (Fall 1:07).
