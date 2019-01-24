Girls basketball
Glenns Ferry 35, Victory Charter 34
GLENNS FERRY — On senior night, a storybook ending came as a senior made the winning basket to help Glenns Ferry defeat Victory Charter.
In the last 10 seconds, the lead changed twice. With two seconds remaining and the Pilots trailing 34-32, senior Annessa Castillo stole the ball from a Victory Charter player and made the basket and was fouled. She completed the old style three-point play making the free throw sealing the win.
Castillo was the top scorer for Glenns Ferry with 14 points and senior Talli Crone tossed in 12.
Glenns Ferry (9-11) turns to the Snake River Conference tournament.
Minico 44, Twin Falls 31
TWIN FALLS — Minico senior Taylia Stimpson with 20 points was the leading scorer in the Great Basin Conference win by the Spartans over the Bruins.
Sophomore Paige Beem led Twin Falls with 13 points and senior Gracie Mumford was the leading rebounder for the Bruins with five. Minico out-rebound Twin Falls 28 (nine offensive and 19 defensive) to 16 (six offensive, 10 defensive).
Twin Falls (8-12, 7-8) and Minico (14-7, 10-3) finished their regular seasons and play next at the district tournament.
Gooding 45, Canyon Ridge 38
TWIN FALLS — Gooding senior Grace Parker finished with 18 points and fellow senior Laken Wolf added 10 in the non-conference win over Canyon Ridge. Riverhawks senior Grace Lupumpa led her team with 13 points.
“The girls played well and came out and competed,” said Canyon Ridge coach Kevin Cato.”It was probably one of our best game of the season.”
Both Gooding (15-6) and Canyon Ridge (1-19) will turn to their conference tournaments.
Wood River 32, Buhl 29
HAILEY — In a low-scoring, tight battle between non-conference opponents, Wood River came out on top.
The Wolverines led, 28-19, entering the fourth quarter. Buhl went on a 10-4 run to cut it close, but the hosts held on for the win.
“I don’t think either team shot the way they wanted to tonight,” Wood River assistant coach JC Nemecek said. “Both teams played good defense. They made that fourth-quarter run and we just tried to keep them away.”
Senior Patrea Topp led all scorers with 16 points for Wood River. Senior Emily Gorrell paced Buhl with 14.
Wood River (8-13) and Buhl (7-13) head to their district tournaments.
Hansen 56, Camas County 46
FAIRFIELD — Hansen junior Rakel Williams scored 15 points to lead the scoring for Hansen in the Sawtooth Conference win. Junior Ashlynn Whittle and freshman Ashly Botz each finished with 12 points and Botz pulled down 10 rebounds to complete the double-double for Camas County.
“Making free throws would have helped,” said Camas County coach Matt McLam. “We finished making only 10-of-25.”
Hansen (10-9, 4-3) hosts Castleford on Tuesday. Camas County (5-9, 2-5) is at Lighthouse Christian the same day.
Carey 46, Richfield 23
RICHFIELD — The Panthers head into district play after finishing the regular season 16-1 overall and 8-0 in conference play with the win over the host Tigers.
Carey junior Kourtney Black was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 11 points and sophomore Serena Kent and senior Shelby Buckner led the Tigers with eight points. Carey held a one-point lead at the half, 12-11, but put the game away in the third quarter with 17 points while holding the Tigers to only five points.
“We had a good game plan that we stuck with for two-and-a-half quarters,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren. “Then we made a couple mistakes that Carey took advantage of. They are a very good team.”
Richfield (4-15, 1-6) hosts Hagerman on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Filer 54, Gooding 40
GOODING — The Wildcats topped the Senators in a conference tilt on Thursday.
Filer took a 13-6 lead after one quarter, but Gooding responded with a 13-9 run in the second, making it a 22-19 Wildcats lead at the break. Filer pulled away in the third, though, outscoring Gooding, 24-11.
“It was a really good game but, in the third quarter, they got away from us,” Gooding head coach Chris Comstock said. “We made a few mental mistakes, they hit some 3’s and that was the difference. My kids played really hard and played well.”
Senior Kaden Perron led all scorers with 18 for Filer. Senior Cayden Loveland led Gooding with 16.
Gooding (0-14, 0-5) is at Wood River on Monday. Filer is at Buhl (6-12, 2-2) on Tuesday.
Challis 50, Oakley 38
OAKLEY — The Hornets dropped a contest to another 1A Division I foe on Thursday.
Challis took advantage of a big first half, outscoring Oakley, 29-14, and was able to hold on as the Hornets equaled the Vikings in the third and outscored them in the fourth, 12-9.
Senior Slater Sagers led Oakley with 11 points and senior Gannon Critchfield added nine.
“It was a poor shooting night and just a tough loss,” Oakley head coach Jeff Bedke said.
Oakley (11-6) hosts Raft River on Wednesday.
Grace 84, Raft River 68
MALTA — The Trojans were unable to keep up with Grace on Thursday night.
The Grizzlies led, 15-9, after one, 44-25, at halftime, and 61-42 after three before closing it out with a 16-point cushion.
Senior Rylee Spencer led Raft River with 23 points and sophomore Ryan Spaeth had 17.
Raft River (8-6) is at Shoshone on Friday.
Carey 66, Richfield 42
RICHFIELD — Carey had three players in double figures in the Sawtooth Conference road win over Richfield.
Junior Tate Squires led the Panthers with 13 points, followed by sophomore Dallin Parke with 12, and Ashton Sparrow had 10. For Richfield, junior Hayden Tree finished with13 points and Nathaniel Connell pulled down eight rebounds.
“We are really limited with seven kids but everybody on the roster played hard,” said Richfield coach Chris Taber.
Richfield (0-15, 0-7) hosts North Gem on Saturday. Carey (6-12, 4-4) hosts Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday.
Camas County 64, Hansen 50
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers took care of the Huskies in a conference battle on Thursday.
Camas County led, 33-28 at half, but was able to really pull away from Hansen in the third, going on a 16-9 run. Then, the Mushers outscored the Huskies, 15-13, to seal the win in the fourth.
Senior Remington Kramer led Camas County with 17 points, junior Trey Smith had 16 and freshman Breken Clarke added 14. Hansen senior Paxton Stimpson scored 18 and sophomore Jonathan Camarillo added 17.
Hansen (5-11, 3-4) is at Dietrich on Friday. Camas County (12-3, 7-1) is at Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Dietrich 60, Sun Valley Community School 55
SUN VALLEY — The Blue Devils improved to 6-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the road win over the Cutthroats in the Fishtank. S
un Valley Community School freshman Sid Tomlinson scored 25 points in the loss. No details were available for Dietrich.
Dietrich (6-9, 5-1) hosts Hansen on Friday. SVCS (4-8, 2-6) is at Carey on Tuesday.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 45, Bliss 32
TWIN FALLS — The Warriors earned a 13-point win over the Bears on Thursday.
TFCA took a 22-10 lead into halftime and added one more point to its lead by the time the game had finished. Sophomore Evan Walker led the Warriors with a game-high of 20 points. Bliss’ Kaleb Gabriel led the Bears with 14.
The Warriors (5-7) host Hansen on Monday.
