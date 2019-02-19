Boys basketball
Glenns Ferry 52, Raft River 50
TWIN FALLS — Glenns Ferry senior Wacey Williams drained two free throws with four seconds remaining to push the Pilots past the Trojans.
The Pilots jumped out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter, and led, 33-23, at halftime. The Trojans made a strong second-half push, outscoring Glenns Ferry, 27-19, over the final two quarters. However, Williams’ free throws were enough to separate the Pilots.
“We had a great defensive effort in the first half,” Glenns Ferry head coach Nate Jones said. “Hats off to Raft River for making it a game.”
Williams finished with a game-high of 22 points. Raft River was led by senior Rylee Spencer and junior Justin Schumann, who each had 16 points. Sophomore Ryan Spaeth added 13 for the Trojans.
Glenns Ferry (17-5) will face Oakley in the district second place game on Thursday. Raft River’s season ends at 11-12.
Pocatello 64, Minico 62
RUPERT — The Spartans fell to the Indians on a last-second shot by Pocatello’s Isaac Brown.
Junior Kasen Carpenter led Minico with 17, senior Kobe Matsen had 14 and junior Rylan Chandler added 10.
Minico’s season ends at 18-6.
Declo 67, Wendell 16
DECLO — The Hornets are heading to the state tournament after winning their second straight district tournament game over Wendell.
The Hornets led, 11-2, after one quarter, and a 25-7 run gave them a 36-9 halftime lead. Declo outscored Wendell, 31-7, in the second half to run away with a blowout win.
Junior Sam Mallory led Declo with 17 points, senior Ben Puentes had 16 and senior McKay Breshears added 12. Wendell sophomore Joe DeMasters was the high scorer for the Trojans with four.
Declo (16-7) will gear up for the state tournament. Wendell’s season ends at 9-14.
Carey 51, Hansen 40
SHOSHONE — The Panthers stayed alive in the consolation side of the Sawtooth Conference tournament by topping the Huskies on Tuesday.
After an even first quarter, the Huskies led, 19-17, at halftime. However, a 13-8 third-quarter run put Carey in front, and they put the game to bed with a 21-13 spurt in the fourth quarter.
Junior Brigham Parke led Carey with 21 points and sophomore Hunter Smith added 14. Sophomore Jonathan Camarillo had 21 for Hansen and senior Paxton Stimpson chipped in 13.
Carey (10-13) will face Murtaugh on Wednesday. Hansen’s season ends at 9-14.
Murtaugh 77, Dietrich 75 (3OT)
SHOSHONE — The Blue Devils and Red Devils went to three overtimes to decide whose season would continue.
Murtaugh jumped out to a 20-15 lead after one, and held a 35-28 lead at halftime. The Blue Devils outscored the Red Devils, 17-6, in the third, before an 11-9 Murtaugh run tied the game up at the end of regulation.
Murtaugh oustcored Dietrich by two over three overtimes to pull off the win.
“It was a hard fought battle,” Murtaugh head coach Allen Kelsey said. “It was a shame one team had to win and one had to lose.”
Junior Kolby McClure led the Red Devils with 28 points and senior Gio Zavala added 25. Dietrich sophomore Brady Power led all scorers with 36 points and junior Raygn Robertson had 25.
Murtaugh (17-7) faces Carey on Wednesday. Dietrich’s season ends at 8-15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.