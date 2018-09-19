Volleyball
Gooding 3, Kimberly 0
GOODING — The Senators swept the Bulldogs 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 for a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win.
Gooding senior Grace Parker had 22 kills and eight digs, senior Nicole Stampke had 11 kills and 13 digs and senior Laken Wolf added seven kills and 12 digs. No details for Kimberly were available.
The Senators (6-1, 3-1) will play at the Capital-Eagle Tournament in Boise this weekend, and the Bulldogs will play at Buhl on Saturday.
American Falls 2, Wendell 1; Raft River 2, Wendell 1
WENDELL — The Trojans suffered two nonconference losses at Wednesday's tri-match.
Wendell lost to American Falls 26-28, 25-20, 9-15 and to Raft River 21-25, 25-19, 11-15.
Against American Falls, Callie Clapp and Stevie Torres each had five kills, and Gaby Ponce had five assists. Against Raft River, Aspen Stinemates had six aces, five kills and eight digs, and Ponce dished out seven assists.
Wendell will play at Gooding on Monday.
Boys soccer
Bliss 2, Gooding 1
GOODING — The Bears held off the Senators for a High Desert Conference win.
Armando Quintero scored the lone goal for Gooding (2-8, 2-8), which will host American Falls on Saturday.
Bliss (5-1-4, 4-1-4) will play at Kimberly on Monday.
Buhl 6, Declo 1
DECLO — The Indians handled the Hornets for a High Desert Conference win.
Buhl's Teo Sanchez scored two goals, while Dustin Dominguez, Sebastian Loza and Frank Reyes and Danny Urias each scored one. No details for Declo were available.
Buhl (8-2-2, 6-2-2) will play at Wendell on Wednesday, and Declo (1-8, 1-8) will host Filer on Monday.
Community School 4, Wendell 2
WENDELL — The Cutthroats held off the Trojans for another High Desert Conference win.
Community School junior Cash Dart scored scored two goals, while junior Ridley Lindstrom and sophomore Kai Nelson each scored one. No details were available for Wendell.
Community School (11-2, 10-1) will host Kimberly on Saturday, Sept. 29, and Wendell (3-3-2, 3-3-2) will host Kimberly this Saturday.
Filer 5, Kimberly 1
KIMBERLY — The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs for a High Desert Conference win. No other details were available.
Filer (7-1-3, 6-1-2) will play at Declo on Monday, and Kimberly (0-9, 0-8) will host Wendell on Saturday.
Girls soccer
Filer 3, Kimberly 3
FILER — The Wildcats and Bulldogs played to draw in Wednesday's High Desert Conference match.
Madison Smith scored all three goals for Kimberly, with two assists from Bella Osterman and one from Jose Schmitz. No details for Filer were available.
Filer (4-5-2, 4-3-2) will play at Declo on Monday, and Kimberly (5-3-1, 4-3-1) will host Wendell on Saturday.
Gooding 8, Bliss 0
GOODING — The Senators smashed the Bears for a High Desert Conference win.
Aisha Clarke, Lizbeth Maldonado and Kessia Tellez each scored two goals, while Laura Thompson and Jessica Torres each scored one.
Gooding (5-3-2, 5-3-2) will host Wendell on Monday, and Bliss (0-9, 0-9) will play at Kimberly on Monday.
Community School 8, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The Cutthroats improved to 13-0 (11-0 in High Desert Conference play) with Wednesday's blowout win.
Lily Fitzgerald scored five goals, Christine Estep scored two and Aubrey Duffield scored one. Rylee Whorton and Laine Allison dished out assists.
Community School will host Kimberly on Saturday, Sept. 29, and Wendell (4-4, 4-4) will play at Kimberly this Saturday.
