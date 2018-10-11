Volleyball
Carey 3, Lighthouse Christian 1
CAREY — The Panthers will be the top seed in the Sawtooth Conference District Tournament after defeating the Lions 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-14 in the battle of the two conference unbeatens.
Carey senior Shantell Chavez had quite an all-around night with 16 kills, 15 digs, and six blocks. Senior Kodi Green followed with seven kills, sophomore Kylie Wood had four and senior Athanasia Versis and junior Felicity Black each had three. Wood contributed 20 assists. For the Panther defense, senior Lindsey Morey picked up 13 digs, and Versis had eight. Black had two aces and two blocks.
Lighthouse Christian senior Gracie Cover finished with 21 kills in the loss, and Jordan Morton followed with seven. Setter Maycee Holloway dished out 30 assists and had 18 digs. Lauren Gomez added 15 digs, Ellie Jones had 14 and Morton had 13.
“This has been a tough week for us, and Carey outplayed us tonight,” Lighthouse Christian coach Tobie Helman wrote in an email. “Gracie did a great job hitting, but we struggled to get the rest of our offense firing. Shantell Chavez hit really well, and we had a tough time shutting her down.”
No. 2 Lighthouse Christian (11-3, 8-1) will play the winner of the Murtaugh-Richfield district tournament play-in match at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, followed by No. 1 Carey (17-2, 9-0) facing the winner of the Sun Valley Community School-Camas County play-in match. The whole tournament will be played in Shoshone.
Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 0
TWIN FALLS — Seventh-seeded Canyon Ridge won the Great Basin Conference tournament play-in match over No. 10 Jerome, 25-11, 25-21, 25-12.
“Canyon Ridge came out ready to defend their home court and fought hard,” Riverhawks coach Heather Webb wrote in an email. “They went on the offensive right off the bat with Alexsis Jones serving 15 in a row to start off the match.”
Canyon Ridge senior Brooklyn Weston finished with a double-double of 12 kills and 10 blocks. Kennedy Detweiler was second in kills with seven, Micah Ricks added six and senior Jenna McClain had four. Kelbie Standley led the defense with 29 digs, and Detweiler had nine. McClain had four blocks, and Ricks had two. Standley also had two aces.
The Riverhawks will face cross-town rival No. 2 Twin Falls on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the first round of the district tournament. Jerome’s season is over.
Filer 3, Kimberly 0
FILER — Filer finished the regular season with the home Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 over Kimberly.
Alexis Monson, Gracie Robinson and Ella Fischer each finished with nine kills for the Wildcats. Halle Knight dished out 16 assists, and Monson had 12. Filer libero Kelsie Snyder picked up 15 digs.
The Wildcats (11-1, 5-1) will be the top seed and host at the SCIC tournament. They will open play against No. 4 Buhl at 11 a.m. Saturday, and No. 3 Kimberly (11-15, 1-4) will play No. 2 Gooding (12-1, 5-1) at 12:30 p.m. the same day.
Buhl 3, Declo 2
BUHL — The Indians ended the regular season with a back-and-forth nonconference win on senior night. They prevailed 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13.
“They played hard until the end,” said Buhl coach Denny Moretto. “That’s something we’ve struggled with throughout the season. Maybe this is the turning point.”
Buhl’s Kylie Crossland had 13 kills and 14 digs, Monica Oviedo had eight kills and 13 digs and Adriana Azevedo had 30 assists.
The Indians (8-9) will be the No. 4 seed at the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament. They will open the tournament at No. 1 Filer on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Declo will prepare for the Canyon Conference tournament against Wendell.
Hagerman 3, Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY — The Pirates defeated the Pilots 25-12, 25-7, 25-5 in the nonconference road match.
Hagerman senior Elly Yore had a team-high 17 kills followed by Krista Farnsworth with eight kills and six aces. Senior Alana Floyd added six kills and 12 assists. Kyta Sellers led the defense with 10 digs.
Sixth-seeded Hagerman (8-9, 4-5) will begin Sawtooth Conference tournament play in Shoshone on Saturday night against No. 3 Hansen.
Fifth-seeded Glenns Ferry (0-14, 0-6) will begin Snake River Conference tournament play in Murtaugh on Saturday night against No. 4 Raft River.
Murtaugh 3, Raft River 1
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils defeated the Trojans 25-11, 25-10, 23-25, 25-14 in the nonconference match.
For Murtaugh, senior Jenna Benites passed out 26 assists, and Alissa Chatelain, Alli Nebeker and Fatima Aguilera each had seven kills.
Seventh-seeded Murtaugh (12-9, 3-3) will play a play-in game for the Sawtooth Conference tournament on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Shoshone against No. 10 Richfield (0-15, 0-8).
No. 4 Raft River (3-13, 2-6) will open play against No. 5 Glenns Ferry (0-14, 0-6) in Snake River Conference tournament play-in Murtaugh on Saturday night.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Richfield 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats (4-8, 2-7) won their last Sawtooth Conference match, beating the Tigers 25-16 25-15 25-8.
Next up for eight-seeded Sun Valley Community School is a district tournament play-in match on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Shoshone against No. 9 Camas County. No. 10 Richfield will also play a play-in match on Saturday, facing No. 7 Murtaugh at 12:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Twin Falls 1, Preston 1 (TF 5-3 PKs)
PRESTON — The sixth-seeded Bruins kept their season alive with a nail-biting win Thursday in a Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out game.
Twin Falls scored around the 10th minute to open the scoring, and Preston tied it later in the first half. Neither team scored in the second half or in extra time, so they went to a penalty shootout.
Twin Falls, which shot first, received goals from Sergio Varela, Caden Zierenberg, Atticus Martinez, Guillermo Fregoso and Josh Stagge to open the shootout. Preston made its first three penalty kicks, but sophomore goalkeeper Steven Thueson stopped the fourth attempt to give the Bruins the win.
Twin Falls (6-5-5) will play at top-seeded Wood River at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will earn the GBC’s third seed at the 4A state tournament, and the loser will be eliminated.
Wood River 1, Jerome 0
HAILEY — The top-seeded Wolverines stayed alive, while the No. 3 Tigers saw their season end, Thursday in a Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out game.
Rafael Muniz scored in the seventh minute on an assist from Lucas Beste, and neither team found the net in the final 73 minutes.
Wood River (14-1-2) will host No. 6 Twin Falls on Saturday in a loser-out, winner-to-state game. Jerome finished its season with a 12-5-1 record.
Girls soccer
Wood River 1, Jerome 0
HAILEY — The fifth-seeded Wolverines held off the No. 6 Tigers in Thursday’s Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out game. No other details were available.
Wood River (8-8-3) will play at No. 3 Preston, which beat No. 4 Pocatello 1-0 on Thursday, in a loser-out, winner-to-state game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Jerome finished its season at 7-9-2.
