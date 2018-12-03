Girls basketball
Shoshone 40, Lighthouse Christian 29
TWIN FALLS — The Lions hung around with the No. 2-ranked Indians in the latter stages of the game, but, ultimately, Shoshone’s strong start helped them earn a victory on Monday.
The Indians jumped out to a 12-5 lead after one quarter and stretched their lead to eight at halftime. Shoshone failed to completely run away with the game, though, as the Lions tightened up and competed down the stretch. However, the Indians slowly made the lead an 11-point one by the end.
Sophomore Lauren Gomez put in a strong performance for Lighthouse Christian, notching a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Shoshone senior Bailee Owens led all scorers with 18 points on the night.
The Lions (3-4) are set to host Dietrich on Thursday. Shoshone (6-0) will play at Glenns Ferry the same day.
Gooding 51, Wendell 24
GOODING — The Senators relied on an even attack from their offense to get by the Trojans with an easy win on Monday.
After a seemingly slow start, Gooding led Wendell 9-5 through one quarter. Things picked up slightly in the second frame, with the Senators taking a 23-14 lead into halftime.
After the break, though, Gooding came alive.
The Senators outscored Wendell 20-3 in the third quarter to effectively end the game right there, before taking the final period 8-7 to cement a 27-point victory.
Senior Grace Parker led Gooding with 10 points. Fellow senior Keely Wolf chipped in eight points. Every Gooding player scored on the evening, displaying just how balanced the Senators attack was.
Boys basketball
Canyon Ridge 56, Buhl 45
BUHL — A late comeback attempt by Buhl was not to be, as the Riverhawks thwarted the Indians’ efforts late and came away with their first win of the campaign.
Canyon Ridge jumped out to a seven-point lead after one quarter, and a 19-point second quarter gave the Riverhawks a 15-point advantage at halftime. After outscoring Buhl in the third quarter, Canyon Ridge led by 20 heading into the final period.
However, Buhl was able to cut Canyon Ridge’s lead all the way down to just five points, thanks in part to the Riverhawks’ 7-of-22 performance from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. However, Canyon Ridge started hitting them when they needed to, Buhl head coach Dan Winn said, and that was the difference.
“They came out with more energy and got us down,” Winn said. “We made a late push and almost stole it from them.”
Buhl senior Garrett Bowman led all scorers with 19 points, while senior Adam Lauda added 11. Junior Aaron Barnes led Canyon Ridge with 15 points and senior Avery Rambur had 10.
The Indians (0-3) will play at Wood River on Wednesday. Canyon Ridge (1-1) will host Pocatello the same night.
Lighthouse Christian 82, Castleford 41
CASTLEFORD — The Lions improved to 3-0 with a dominant drubbing of the Wolves on Monday.
Lighthouse Christian head coach Tony Standlee said his team came out hot to open the contest, and it showed with a 34-point first quarter. The unrelenting Lions continued to score in bunches, compiling 79 points by the end of the third quarter.
“We were able to spread the ball around and have balanced scoring,” Standlee said.
Junior Tyler Munsee scored more than 20 points for the third straight game to start the season, posting a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds. Juniors Casper Block (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Logan Stephens (12 points, 12 rebounds) also had double-doubles on the night for Lighthouse Christian.
In total, five players hit double figures for the Lions, and one player nearly did with nine points. For Castleford, senior Kolby Taylor was the standout with 13 points. Standlee added that Taylor worked hard for the Wolves on the offensive boards as well.
Lighthouse Christian (3-0) hosts Wendell on Tuesday. Castleford (2-2) is at Glenns Ferry on Wednesday.
