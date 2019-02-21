Boys basketball
Oakley 41, Glenns Ferry 40
MURTAUGH — No. 2-seed Oakley (15-9) eliminated No. 3-seed Glenns Ferry in a loser-out game of the 1A Division I district tournament and will head to a state play-in game against Prairie on Saturday at 1 p.m. at McCall-Donnelly High School.
“It was a tough, physical battle,” said Oakley coach Jeffrey Bedke. “Glenns Ferry led most of the second half. We made a couple of key shots and crucial free throws at the end. Nothing really stood out we just played good defense late in the game.”
Senior Gannon Critchfield led Oakley with 13 points and senior Slater Sagers finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 boards. Glenns Ferry junior Kody Henslee was the top scorer for the game with 16 points, followed by senior Carson Grigg with 10. Glenns Ferry ends the season at 17-6.
Preston 55, Twin Falls 46
PRESTON — The Bruins will play Idaho Falls on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Borah High School in the state tournament after the falling in the 4A district championship game to No. 2-seeded Preston.
Twin Falls held a 29-22 halftime lead, but only scored two points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth period while the Indians posted 33 total in the second half.
“It will sting,” said Twin Falls coach Shaun Walker. “But we are in the state tournament and have to get to work tomorrow preparing for Idaho Falls on Thursday.”
Twin Falls senior guard Faust Ystueta was the leading scorer for the Bruins (20-3) with 19 points.
