Boys basketball
Oakley 36, Rockland 32
MURTAUGH — The Hornets overcame a slow start offensively to defeat Rockland at the Murtaugh Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Oakley scored just six points in the first half, thanks to a one-point second quarter, but turned things around and outscored Rockland 30-13 in the second half to grab a four-point win.
“[It was] a slow start for us on the offensive end, but it was a good defensive effort by our team,” Oakley head coach Jeff Bedke said. “We just got a good surge in the third quarter.”
Senior Jake Pulsipher led with 13 points, while junior Chandler Jones added nine. Senior Austin Bedke pulled down 15 rebounds.
Oakley will host Glenns Ferry on Wednesday.
Burley 68, Caldwell 55
BURLEY — The Bobcats bounced back after a loss to Minico on Friday with a solid victory over Caldwell on Saturday.
Junior Jace Whiting posted a double-double, scoring 26 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Fellow junior Ethan Gibbons added 15 points, while dishing out three assists as well.
Seniors Carson Noble and Riley Loveland, along with junior Steve Ramirez, each pitched in six points for the Bobcats.
Burley (2-3) will play at Century on Tuesday.
Preston 53, Wood River 38
HAILEY — The Wolverines fell short against the No. 1-ranked Indians on Saturday.
Wood River led after one quarter and trailed by just three at halftime, but Preston continued to stretch its lead, and, after outscoring the Wolverines 21-7 in the fourth quarter, cruised to a 15-point win.
Just three players scored for Wood River. Junior Johnny Radford led with 20 points, senior Brayden Olson added 11 and junior Walter Kriesien had seven.
Wood River (1-3, 0-2) will compete in the Nampa Holiday Tournament, starting on Thursday.
Ambrose 57, Valley 52
HAZELTON — The Vikings were unable to come out on top in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday.
Valley took a nine-point lead after one quarter, but Ambrose turned it on the Vikings (3-2) to tie things up at halftime. From there, Ambrose outscored Valley 11-10 in the third quarter and put the dagger in the Vikings with a 21-17 fourth quarter finish.
A trio of seniors led the Vikings in scoring for the day, as Jason Hardy had 14, Zane Mussmann had 13 and Alex Korom had 10.
Valley will play at Declo on Tuesday.
Glenns Ferry 62, Dietrich 60
DIETRICH — In a game that went down to the very last second, Glenns Ferry came out on top of Dietrich on Saturday.
Dietrich head coach Wayne Dill said a shot by the Pilots (4-0) went in at the buzzer to lift them past the Blue Devils (0-3). Glenns Ferry outscored Deitrich by four in the final quarter to edge the Blue Devils.
Junior Kody Henslee managed a double-double for Glenns Ferry, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Sophomore Brady Power led the Blue Devils with a double-double of his own, pouring in 20 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.
Glenns Ferry is at Oakley on Wednesday. Dietrich will play at Raft River on Saturday.
Raft River 86, Hansen 53
HANSEN — The Trojans cruised by the Huskies for a victory on Saturday.
Hanson was led by senior Paxton Stimpson, who scored 20 points, and junior Dylon Thompson, who added 10.
Raft River will host Aberdeen on Tuesday. Hansen will be at Hagerman on Wednesday.
Riverstone 48, Shoshone 39
MERIDIAN — The Indians dropped a contest at the Idaho Small School Basketball Showcase at Mountain View High School. No other details were available.
Camas County 43, Tri-Valley 40
MERIDIAN — Behind 16 points from senior Remington Kramer, the Mushers edged Tri-Valley by three points at the Idaho Small School Basketball Showcase at Mountain View High School. No other details were available.
Horseshoe Bend 60, Richfield 29
MERIDIAN — The Tigers were blown out at the Idaho Small School Basketball Showcase at Mountain View High School. No other details were available.
Girls basketball
Snake River 59, Filer 30
FILER — The Wildcats fell behind early and never recovered in a loss to Snake River on Saturday.
Snake River took an eight-point lead after one quarter, then exploded for 20 points in the second period to take a 35-16 halftime lead. Filer outscored Snake River in the third quarter, but again fell victim to a big run, this time 16-5, in the final frame.
Filer head coach Mike Amaya said turnovers and rebounding were two big keys to the game for the visitors.
Sophomore Ella Fischer led Filer with nine points, while junior Kori Gartner added five. The Wildcats (4-3) will host Gooding on Thursday.
Raft River 46, Richfield 31
MALTA — Behind a balanced offense and a stout defensive showing, the Trojans defeated the Tigers easily on Saturday.
Senior Auda Jones led Raft River (4-4) with eight points. Junior Kamri Ottley and sophomore Braylee Heaton added seven points apiece.
“It’s nice to have a balanced attack,” Raft River head coach Cody Powers said. “We played really good defensively, too. The girls really clamped down.”
The Trojans held the Tigers (2-7) to just 20 points through three quarters before a slight run at the end when the game was already in Raft Rivers’ hands.
Raft River will play at Glenns Ferry on Tuesday. Richfield be at Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday.
Murtaugh 55, Wendell 26
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils took care of business against the Trojans in the first of two games they’d play in the Murtaugh Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Senior Jenna Benites scored as many points as the opposition, dropping in 26 points for a game-high. Seniors Lisa Ambriz and Fatima Aguilera had nine and eight points, respectively.
Murtaugh’s next game came against Oakley later on Saturday.
Murtaugh 50, Oakley 38
MURTAUGH — It was a back-and-forth affair until a 19-6 run in the fourth quarter helped Murtaugh earn a victory on Saturday.
The Red Devils went 11-of-14 from the free throw line in that final period to run away from the Hornets.
“I was very proud,” Murtaugh head coach Todd Jensen said. “It’s positive. A lot of good things.”
Junior Alissa Chatelain led Murtaugh with 19 points and added 12 rebounds for a double-double. Benites and Ambriz chipped in 12 and nine points, respectively. Junior Kayzia Gillette had 14 for Oakley and senior Liz Hardy had nine.
Oakley (2-4) will play at Valley on Thursday. Murtaugh (5-4) will host Lighthouse Christian on Friday.
Dietrich 62, Burley (JV) 42
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils dominated from start to finish for a victory on Saturday.
Three Dietrich seniors reached double figures in the win. Brianna Astle and Matigan Bingham each pitched in 16, while Bailey Hubert added 11.
The Blue Devils (8-1) will host Hansen on Thursday.
Hagerman 58, Marsh Valley (JV) 40
PRESTON — The Pirates won the consolation game in the JV bracket at the Preston Tournament in convincing fashion over Marsh Valley on Saturday.
Senior Alana Floyd led the Pirates (8-1) with 24 points, while fellow senior Elly Yore added 20 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Hagerman will face Shoshone on Thursday.
