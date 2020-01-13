{{featured_button_text}}
Monday

Girls basketball

Oakley 32, Hagerman 19

Hagerman 5;8;6;0; - 19

Oakley 12;6;4;10; - 32

Hagerman (19)

Sadie Wadsworth 4, Kearra Orth 12, Kyta Sellers 3.

Oakley (32)

Keely Cranney 11, Kayzia Gillette 11, Lyzan Gillette 2, Maisey Judd 2, Kylan Jones 4, Falon Bedke 2.

Boys basketball

Century 68, Canyon Ridge 61: Louie Cresto scored 21 points to lead Canyon Ridge.

Bowling

Boys

Gooding 8, Canyon Ridge 6

High bowler: Bryson Butterfield, Gooding, 232

Wendell 12, Canyon Ridge 2

High bowler: Nathan Scott, Canyon Ridge, 167

Girls

Gooding 11, Canyon Ridge 3

High bowler: Joei Rumple, Gooding, 149

Canyon Ridge 13, Wendell 1

High bowler: Teco Garay, Wendell, 129

