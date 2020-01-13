Monday
Girls basketball
Oakley 32, Hagerman 19
Hagerman 5;8;6;0; - 19
Oakley 12;6;4;10; - 32
Hagerman (19)
Sadie Wadsworth 4, Kearra Orth 12, Kyta Sellers 3.
Oakley (32)
Keely Cranney 11, Kayzia Gillette 11, Lyzan Gillette 2, Maisey Judd 2, Kylan Jones 4, Falon Bedke 2.
Boys basketball
Century 68, Canyon Ridge 61: Louie Cresto scored 21 points to lead Canyon Ridge.
Bowling
Boys
Gooding 8, Canyon Ridge 6
High bowler: Bryson Butterfield, Gooding, 232
Wendell 12, Canyon Ridge 2
High bowler: Nathan Scott, Canyon Ridge, 167
Girls
Gooding 11, Canyon Ridge 3
High bowler: Joei Rumple, Gooding, 149
Canyon Ridge 13, Wendell 1
High bowler: Teco Garay, Wendell, 129
