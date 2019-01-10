Boys basketball
Minico 68, Century 82
RUPERT — The No. 1 Spartans earned another win over a ranked conference opponent by beating No. 4 Century on Thursday.
Century took a 9-2 lead early, but Minico was able to cut back into it and lead, 37-30, at halftime. The Diamondbacks came back, though, and tied it up with four minutes to go, but the Spartans pulled away for a six-point win.
Junior Rylan Chandler led with 16 points, while senior Abe Guzman and junior Kasen Carpenter each had 14. Senior Kobe Matsen added 12.
“A lot of guys stepped up and just kinda count on each other and trust each other,” Minico head coach Ty Shippen said. “It’s fun to have balanced scoring. It was a tough game.”
Minico (12-1, 6-0) plays at Preston on Wednesday.
Twin Falls 71, Wood River 47
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins returned to the win column following a tough loss to Minico on Tuesday by beating the Wolverines on Thursday.
Twin Falls jumped out to an 18-11 lead after one quarter and held a 29-25 advantage at halftime. After adding six points to their lead in the third, the Bruins exploded for 23 in the fourth to make it a blowout win.
Senior Mitchell Brizee led Twin Falls with 20 points, while junior Johnny Radford had 16 for the Wolverines.
“We played with a lot of determination and I thought we played really hard tonight,” Twin Falls assistant coach Shaun Walker said. “That’s been missing a little bit. It was good to see our guys play hard and take care of the home court.”
Twin Falls (10-2, 5-2) hosts Idaho Falls on Saturday. Wood River (2-9, 0-6) will play at Gooding the same day.
Mountain Home 57, Jerome 41
JEROME — Mountain Home jumped out to an early lead and was able to hold on to win its conference game against Jerome.
Mountain Home went up, 13-0, to start, and finished the half with a 31-16 advantage. A tighter second half saw Jerome keep close, but the hosts were unable to make up the ground they had lost early on.
“We were able to battle back and cut it to 10 int he fourth and couldn’t get over the hump,” Jerome head coach Joe Messick said. “Mountain Home did a nice job of using their athleticism to get offensive rebounds and putbacks, and that was the difference.”
Junior Xander Whitby led Jerome with 11 points, while Mountain Home freshman Brandon Bethel and junior Noah Moseley each had 13.
Jerome (2-11, 1-6) hosts Buhl on Tuesday. Mountain Home (5-7, 2-5) are at Century on Saturday.
American Falls 55, Wendell 39
WENDELL — Wendell sophomore forward Zane Kelsey scored 11 points in the non-conference home loss to American Falls.
American Falls took a large lead early, with a 14-3 advantage after one quarter. Wendell was unable to recover from there.
Wendell (5-7) will play at Declo on Saturday.
Lighthouse Christian 67, Hansen 33
TWIN FALLS — The Lions came out of the blocks on fire, scoring 27 points in the first quarter while holding the Huskies to two in the Sawtooth Conference home win. Lighthouse Christian held a 37-13 lead at the half and outscored Hansen 29-20 in the second half.
“We were able to get out and force the tempo early on in the game and play some high quality defense,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee. “The energy the boys came with from the start was great. We just have to keep working to hold that energy for the full game.”
Three juniors for Lighthouse Christian finished with double-doubles. Casper Block slammed home 23 points and 11 rebounds, Logan Stephens had 12 points and 10 boards and Tyler Munsee collected 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Hansen was led sophomore Jonathon Camarillo with 19 points. Camarillo had just come back off an injury.
Hansen (1-8, 1-2) hosts Shoshone n Saturday. Lighthouse Christian (13-0, 4-0) is at Dietrich on Tuesday.
Dietrich 65, Richfield 31
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils improved to 3-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the home win over the Tigers. Dietrich put up big numbers in the first half scoring 43 points and holding Richfield to single digits in three quarters.
“The kids are working hard and trying to turn the corner,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill. “It looks like things are looking up. Richfield put up a good fight but they are low on numbers and kind of ran out of gas.”
Richfield junior Hayden Tree was the leading scorer for the game with 11 points and Dietrich was led by sophomores Lester Nance with 10 points and Rhys Dill had seven rebounds.
Richfield (0-11, 0-3) will play at Camas County on Friday. Dietrich (3-6, 3-0) travels to Glenns Ferry on Saturday.
Carey 63, Hagerman 43
CAREY — Junior Brigham Parke scored 31 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Panthers past the Pirates in the conference tilt.
Sophomore Hunter Smith added 12 points, while AB Salas and Chris Belem each had 12 for Hagerman and Bryant Osborne chipped in 11.
Carey was up three points after one quarter, but outscored Hagerman, 37-23 between the second and third frames to establish a larger lead and see out a win.
“The kids played well tonight,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “Hagerman played good too, we just shot the ball well a lot.”
Hagerman (2-8, 1-3) will play at Shoshone on Friday. Carey (4-9, 2-2) is at Shoshone on Monday.
Camas County 73, Castleford 50
FAIRFIELD — Behind a monster night from junior Trey Smith, the Mushers earned a conference win.
Smith finished with 32 points on eight 3-pointers, along with six rebounds and six steals. Six of his triples came in the first quarter as the Mushers jumped out to a 10-point lead and continued to add to it.
“[Smith] was hot in the first quarter and that set the tone,” Mushers head coach Jamon Frostenson said. “We rebounded well and pushed the ball well and just kinda pulled away from them.
Senior Remington Kramer added 14 points and freshman Breken Clarke had 11. Freshman Eric Taylor led Castleford with 16 and senior Rick Aguirre had 10.
Camas County (8-2, 3-0) will host Richfield on Friday. Castleford (5-8, 0-4) will host Hagerman on Wednesday.
Murtaugh 57, Sun Valley Community School 24
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils comfortably defeated the Cutthroats at home on Thursday night.
Senior Tyler Chatelain led Murtaugh with 12 points, while junior Keil Setoki added 10 and fellow junior Logan Bateman added nine. Freshman Sid Tomlinson led the Cutthroats with 12 points.
Murtaugh (9-3, 3-1) will play at Raft River on Saturday. SVCS (3-5, 1-3) will host Richfield on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Kimberly 42, Buhl 26
BUHL — The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference with the road win over the Indians. Senior Demee Rosenkrance led Kimberly with 11 points and Buhl senior Kyra Azevedo finished with 10 points.
“Both teams started out cold,” said Buhl coach Dan Hill.
Kimberly (9-7, 3-1) will play at Snake River on Saturday. Buhl (5-11, 0-5) hosts Gooding on Monday.
Valley 52, Raft River 22
HAZELTON — It was just a one-point game after a quarter, but Thursday night’s contest turned into a rout in favor of the Vikings.
Valley’s lead was a mere 10-9 entering the second quarter, but the Vikings followed up the first frame by outscoring Raft River, 13-3, 22-6, 7-4 in the next three to secure a 30-point win.
Valley sophomore Bailey Stephens led all scorers with 21 points. Junior Mackenzie Dimond and sophomore Makenna Kohtz each added eight. Raft River sophomore Kaybree Christensen was the team’s highest scorer with six points.
Valley head coach Jamie Kohtz said it was a great win for her team.
Raft River (5-10, 1-5) will play Castleford on Saturday. Valley (8-8, 4-2) plays at Grace the same day.
Shoshone 31, Oakley 18
OAKLEY — The Indians earned a conference win over the Hornets in a defensive battle on Thursday.
The first quarter ended just 4-3 in favor of Shoshone, but the Indians began to pull away a bit, leading, 13-8, at the half. Then, the Indians added two points to their lead in the third and five in the fourth to seal the deal.
“We played really hard defensively and limited the players we wanted to,” Oakley head coach Mark Mace said. “We just had too many turnovers and weren’t aggressive enough, but to hold that team to 31 points says a lot about our defensive effort.”
Shoshone seniors Ari Regalado and Bailee Owens each added a game-high of seven points, while Oakley senior Mallory Beck led the Hornets with six.
Oakley (4-11, 1-4) hosts Glenns Ferry on Tuesday. Shoshone (15-1, 6-0) will be at Valley on Wednesday.
Carey 44, Hagerman 37
CAREY — In a closely contested game between two of the top teams in the Sawtooth Conference, the host Panthers were able to post the win over the Pirates.
The game was so tight that the two high scorers for the game, Hagerman senior Alana Floyd and Carey sophomore Kylie Wood, each scored 22 points.
“It was a close game all the way,” said Carey coach Merrilee Sears. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well and they played good defense.”
Carey (12-1, 4-0) will host Hansen on Tuesday. Hagerman (12-4, 2-1) hosts Castleford the same day.
Dietrich 55, Richfield 43
DIETRICH — Blue Devils head coach Acey Shaw saw a much improved version of his team in the second half, and that helped Dietrich to a win over Richfield on Thursday.
The Blue Devils trailed Richfield, 23-20 at the break, but stormed to a 21-11 third quarter and a 14-9 fourth to change the course of the contest.
“It was a good win,” Shaw said. “Good second half. We played a lot better bringing that tempo up.”
Senior Brianna Astle led all scorers with 17 points for Dietrich, while seniors Matigan Bingham and Madison Christiansen each had 10. Senior Shelby Buckner led Richfield with 16 points.
Dietrich (12-2, 3-1) will host Camas County next Thursday. Richfield (3-13, 0-4) will play at Castleford the same day.
Camas County 57, Castleford 35
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers had three players in double figures in the Sawtooth Conference win over the Wolves. Juniors Aisha Clarke and Ashlynn Whittle each finished with 16 points and freshman Ashly Botz added 11. Castleford senior Maddy March tied with Clarke and Whittle for game high honors with 16 points. After an early fast start, Camas County led 34-19 at the half.
“The girls came out and went hard,” said Camas County coach Matt McLam. ”Our game plan was to run and our defense was effective against them.”
Castleford (0-12, 0-2) hosts Raft River on Saturday. Camas County (5-6, 2-2) will host Murtaugh on Tuesday.
