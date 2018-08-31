Football
Declo 22, Aberdeen 14
ABERDEEN — The No. 1-ranked 2A team in the state media poll backed up its ranking in Friday’s comeback road win.
After falling behind 14-0 in the second quarter, Declo buckled down and beat the No. 2-ranked Tigers to improve to 2-0 on the season. It was the Hornets’ second straight win over a second-ranked team in as many games (they beat Sugar-Salem, then No. 2 in 3A, last Friday).
“Our kids really reached down. We changed the line of scrimmage a little bit, pushed it into their backfield,” said Declo head coach Kelly Kidd. “Another gritty performance from our football team.”
Declo star Keegan Duncan, a Boise State University commit, missed most of last week’s 16-14 win over Sugar-Salem with an injury, and his status for the Aberdeen game was uncertain until game time. He started and finished Friday’s game, and he made one of the biggest plays of the game: an 85-yard touchdown run with 7:03 left in the third quarter to give the Hornets a 16-14 lead.
“It was good to see Keegan get on track,” Kidd said.
Duncan, however, was hardly the only Hornet to shine on offense. Junior Sam Mallory scored Declo’s first touchdown on a 22-yard run with 2:26 left in the first half. On the play, quarterback McKay Breshears faked a handoff in the direction of Duncan and Nathan Duke before handing off to Mallory, who burst through a hole on the right side of the line.
Mallory also scored the final TD on a 54-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
“We’re gonna have it all year — it’s their team versus Keegan,” Kidd said. “Sam Mallory had a big night.”
Though Duncan and Mallory made the big plays, the key difference from the first quarter and a half and the final 2 1/2, Kidd said, was the performance of Declo’s offensive and defensive lines.
“They’re awfully good up front. Those kids are big, physical,” Kidd said of the Tigers. “We had to challenge our kids to sustain blocks longer.”
Declo (2-0) will play at Kimberly, ranked No. 5 in 3A, on Friday.
Minico 51, Wood River 7
HAILEY — The Spartans improved to 2-0 after Friday’s Great Basin Conference win.
The score was 14-7 through one quarter, but Minico pulled away in the second and led 48-7 at halftime.
“What got us going was our defense,” said Minico head coach Keelan McCaffrey. “They did not stop flying around, and they gave our offense a short field.”
Minico’s Colter May rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, and Rylan Chandler ran for 67 yards and a score on six carries, plus a 70-yard touchdown reception from Connor Stocking (4-for-6, 112 yards, no interceptions). McKay Chandler also rushed for a 34-yard touchdown (42 total yards on two carries), and he returned an interception for six points.
The Spartans will host rival Burley on Friday.
Twin Falls 16, Ridgevue 3
NAMPA — Twin Falls ran 59 plays and gained 223 yards on offense (166 rushing, 57 passing) in the road win over the Warhawks.
Bruins junior quarterback Carson Walters completed 5-of-13 passes for 43 yards and one touchdown to Seth DeWit, who had two receptions for 27 yards. Senior Jarad Perry, who rushed 60 times in last week’s 28-14 win over Pocatello, was the leading rusher for Twin Falls with 118 yards on 28 carries and one touchdown.
Twin Falls (2-0) hosts Highland on Friday.
Oakley 60, Garden Valley 18
OAKLEY — The Hornets led 38-12 at halftime and didn’t let up in the home win over Garden Valley.
Oakley totaled 305 rushing yards and 105 through the air. Oakley senior quarterback Tate Cranney completed 8-of-14 passes for three scores. Senior Jake Pulsipher carried the ball seven times and finished with 157 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Josh Nyman was also over 100 yards on the ground with 121 yards and two touchdowns on seven rushes.
“It was a good game against a good team,” said Oakley coach Kade Craner. “We do have several things we need to work on. The defense played well.”
Oakley (2-0) is at Mackay on Friday.
Mackay 30, Murtaugh 28
MACKAY — The Red Devils (1-1) offense scored 28 points in three quarters but according to Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen, they need to put four good quarters together on offense as well as on the defensive side.
“We just didn’t finish tonight,” said Jensen. ”We have to tighten down on defense and have to tackle better.”
Murtaugh hosts Dietrich on Friday.
Bonneville 26, Canyon Ridge 20
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks fell to 0-2 with the home loss to the Bees. No other details were available.
Canyon Ridge is at Preston on Friday.
Preston 35, Jerome 28
JEROME — The Tigers fell to 0-2 with the home loss to the Indians. No other details were available.
Jerome hosts Wood River on Friday.
Kimberly 59, American Falls 13
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with the home win over the Beavers. No other details were available.
Kimberly hosts Declo next Friday.
Marsh Valley 51, Filer 6
MARSH VALLEY — Filer is now 0-2 after suffering the road loss to Marsh Valley. No other details were available.
Filer is at American Falls on Friday.
Glenns Ferry 42, Horseshoe Bend 40
HORSESHOE BEND — The Pilots improved to 2-0 with the road win over the Mustangs. No other details were available.
Glenns Ferry hosts Garden Valley on Friday.
Camas County 36, Hansen 6
HANSEN — The Mushers opened their season with a Sawtooth West Conference victory over the Huskies. No other details were available.
Camas County is at Carey on Friday. Hansen (0-2) gets a bye and will host Carey on Sept. 14.
Hagerman 50, Castleford 8
HAGERMAN — The Pirates evened their record to 1-1 and the Wolves fell to 0-2 in Friday's Sawtooth West Conference game. No other details were available.
Castleford is at Richfield and Hagerman hosts Lighthouse Christian on Friday.
Dietrich 30, Rockland 12
ROCKLAND — The Blue Devils travel to Murtaugh on Friday with a 2-0 record after beating the host Bulldogs. No other details were available.
Shoshone 42, Valley JV 28
HAZELTON — Shoshone defeated the host Vikings in its season opener. No other details were available.
The Indians host Rockland on Friday.
Late Thursday
Cross Country
Minico Invite Dam Run
RUPERT — The top of the Thursday’s leaderboard was filled with local runners.
On the girls side, Twin Falls junior Mattalyn Geddes placed first for the second time in as many meets this season. Her time of 19 minutes, 42 seconds easily topped second-place Brinlee Garling, also a Twin Falls junior, who finished in 20:26.
Another Twin Falls junior, Lara Maccabee, finished fifth (22:11), and freshman teammate Mya Richardson was ninth (22:51).
Those runners helped the Bruins place first in the team standings with a score of 29, 19 points ahead of second-place Rigby.
Jerome won the boys team title with 51 points, while Canyon Ridge and Pocatello tied for second at 61.
Burley junior Jacob Detemple finished second in the boys race with a time of 16:42, just six seconds behind first-place Dallin Bird of Pocatello.
Twin Falls junior Payson Bingham was third (16:53), Canyon Ridge sophomore Ryker Holtzen was fourth (17:07), Jerome senior Koby Driscoll was sixth (17:15), Jerome sophomore George Showers was seventh (17:26), Canyon Ridge senior Nathan Baecht was eighth (17:30), Twin Falls senior Tucker Burnham was ninth (17:33) and Jerome junior Kobe Yost was 10th (17:37).
For full results from this meet, click here.
Team scores
Boys: 1. Jerome 51, T-2. Canyon Ridge 61, T-2. Pocatello 61, 4. Rigby 96, 5. Twin Falls 104, 6. Wood River 199, 7. Burley 204, 8. Bonneville 241, 9. Malad 261, 10. Minico 268, 11. Jackpot (Nev.) 299, 12. Ontario (Ore.) 352
Girls: 1. Twin Falls 29, 2. Rigby 48, 3. Malad 110, 4. Pocatello 133, 5. Jerome 152, 6. Bonneville 153, 7. Canyon Ridge 154, 8. Wood River 157, 9. Burley 260, 10. Ontario (Ore.) 276, 11. Minico 325
Girls soccer
Mountain Home 3, Canyon Ridge 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Riverhawks remained winless after Thursday’s nonconference loss.
Asia Jackson scored once and assisted on the other two goals, which were scored by Dylan DeLange and Kasey Derrick.
Mountain Home (1-2-1, 1-2-1) will play at Jerome on Tuesday, and Canyon Ridge (0-5, 0-3) will play at Burley the same day.
