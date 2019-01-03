Boys basketball
Century 45, Twin Falls 44
POCATELLO — The top-ranked Bruins suffered their first loss of the campaign at the hands of the No. 4 Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Twin Falls (9-1, 4-1) led by three after one quarter and eight at halftime, but a surge from Century in the second half changed the game entirely. The Diamondbacks outscored Twin Falls, 17-10, and 10-6, in the third and fourth, respectively.
“They were really physical with us in the second half and we didn’t really respond to that pressure at all,” Twin Falls assistant coach Shaun Walker said.
Winston Duggan was the leading scorer for the Bruins with 17 points on the night. They’ll take on No. 2 Minico on Tuesday.
Burley 66, Jerome 41
BURLEY — The Bobcats shut down the Tigers for a strong 25-point win on Thursday.
Junior Jace Whiting led the way with 28 points for the Bobcats, while fellow junior Ethan Gibbons pitched in seven points along with eight assists. Sophomore Jarrett Orthman added nine points and junior Hunter Hansen had eight points and six boards.
Burley (4-8, 2-4) will play at Highland on Saturday. Jerome (2-9, 1-4) will be at Pocatello on Tuesday.
Kimberly 73, Canyon Ridge 65
TWIN FALLS — Kimberly was able to hold off the Riverhawks for an eight-point win on Thursday.
The Bulldogs pulled away for a seven-point halftime lead and extended it to eight by the final buzzer, although Canyon Ridge continued to fight, outscoring Kimberly, 20-18, in the fourth quarter.
Junior Dawson Cummins led all scorers with 27 points for Kimberly. Canyon Ridge junior Bam Kondracki led the Riverhawks with 19.
“It was a good battle back and forth,” Canyon Ridge head coach Darren Vanhofwegen said. “They rebounded better than we did and I think that was the difference.”
Canyon Ridge (5-4) plays at Preston on Saturday. Kimberly (6-2) will be at Sugar-Salem the same day.
Filer 49, Gooding 30
FILER — The Wildcats won their opening Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game with the home win over the Senators.
Filer junior guard Austin Jarolimek scored a game high 16 points, senior Kaden Perron added 15 and senior Garet Jardine pulled down seven rebounds. Gooding junior Shane Jennings finished with a team-high seven points.
The Wildcats held the Senators to single figures in three quarters and held a 23-12 lead at the half.
Filer (5-4, 1-0) is at Marsh Valley on Friday and Gooding (0-9, 0-2) is at Buhl Friday, Jan. 11.
Camas County 52, Carey 43
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers held firm throughout for a victory over the Panthers on Thursday.
Camas County took a six-point lead after one quarter, before it was trimmed to five at halftime. The Panthers cut it to a three-point game heading into the fourth quarter, but the Mushers held on.
Junior Trey Smith and freshman Breken Clarke led Camas County with 15 points apiece, while senior Remington Kramer had 14. Junior Brigham Parke scored 15 for Carey.
Camas County (6-1, 1-0) hosts Horseshoe Bend on Friday. (3-8, 1-1) will host Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Shoshone 53, Raft River 46
MALTA — Shoshone overcame a first half deficit to hold off its conference foe Raft River by seven points on Thursday.
Seniors Bailee Owens and Cierra Hennings had 16 and 12 points for Shoshone, respectively, to lead the way. Senior Audah Jones had 12 to lead Raft River, while sophomore Karlee Christensen added nine.
“They came out that first four or five minutes of the third and put pressure on us,” Raft River head coach Cody Powers said. “Even when they took the lead, we kept battling with them.”
Shoshone (12-1, 5-0) will host Hagerman on Saturday. Raft River (5-7, 1-4) will be at Grace the same day.
Carey 62, Camas 34
FAIRFIELD — Carey sophomore Kylie Wood dominated the Sawtooth Conference road win over Camas County with 27 points including three 3-pointers.
Senior Athana Versis tossed in 12 points for the Panthers. The Mushers were led by freshman Ashley Botz with 10 points and junior Ashlynn Whittle finished with eight rebounds. Carey held a 37-20 lead at the half.
“Wood shot the lights out and really played well,” said Camas County coach Matt McLam.
Carey (10-1, 2-0) is at Mackay on Friday and Camas County (4-5, 1-1) hosts Hagerman on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Gooding 43, Kimberly 42
KIMBERLY — 98: Double Forfeit; 106: Cayden Hall (G) over Jared Hanchey (K) (Fall 3:25); 113: Brogan Leckenby (K) won by forfeit; 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over Carter McLaughlin (G) (Fall 1:53); 126: Jesus Hernandez (K) won by forfeit; 132: Wes Shaw (G) won by forfeit; 138: Tayten Gillette (G) won by forfeit; 145: Tegan Baumann (G) over Travis Erickson (K) (Fall 1:49); 152: Cody Shaw (G) won by forfeit; 160: Trace Mayo (K) over Dale Shaw (G) (Fall 1:28); 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over Logan Anderson (G) (Fall 1:23); 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) won by forfeit; 195: Zach Gunnell (K) won by forfeit; 220: Elijah Williams (G) won by forfeit; 285: Jake McGinnis (G) won by forfeit.
(GOODING criteria most first points scored-1.0)
Spring Creek 81, Kimberly 3
KIMBERLY — 98: Chandler Green (S) over (K) (For.) 106: Chase Milligan (S) over Jared Hanchey (K) (Fall 1:54) 113: Jacob Taylor (S) over Brogan Leckenby (K) (Fall 1:55) 120: Kodis Campbell (S) over Jonah Bacon (K) (Dec 3-1) 126: Josh Tripp (S) over Jesus Hernandez (K) (Fall 3:38) 132: Riley Fuchs (S) over (K) (For.) 138: Q Boyd (S) over (K) (For.) 145: Dyllan Fuchs (S) over Travis Erickson (K) (Fall 1:44) 152: Caden Constable (S) over (K) (For.) 160: Beau Chacon (S) over Trace Mayo (K) (Fall 3:44) 170: Clay Campbell (S) over Broddey Cunningham (K) (Fall 3:18) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) over Cody Jenkins (S) (Dec 8-7) 195: Jeff Guthrie (S) over Zach Gunnell (K) (Fall 3:09) 220: Hunter Hood (S) over (K) (For.) 285: Nicholas Ortega (S) over (K) (For.)
CSI women’s basketball
CSI 77, Western Wyoming 69
TWIN FALLS — Behind 25 points from sophomore Mallory Lapoole, the Golden Eagles took down Western Wyoming on Thursday.
No. 21 CSI (12-6) also got 16 rebounds from Lapoole, while sophomores Brooke Haney and Bailey Hawkins each added 10 points.
Western Wyoming led by one point after the first quarter, but the Golden Eagles turned it around to take a four-point lead into halftime. They stretched it to nine entering the fourth, before Western Wyoming pulled within eight at the end.
CSI hosts Salt Lake Community College on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.