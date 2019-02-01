Girls basketball
Lighthouse Christian 46, Hansen 37
SHOSHONE — Sophomore Lauren Gomez posted 21 points and senior Alex Carllson added 11 as No. 6-seed Lighthouse Christian advanced in the Sawtooth District tournament with the win over No. 3-seed Hansen.
The Lions held a four-point lead, 22-18, at the half and controlled the second half, 24-19.
“Lighthouse played amazing team ball tonight and came together as one,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee. “They had unified defense and played with a lot of heart. It is always a defensive battle when Lighthouse and Hansen play and it’s always a fun atmosphere. Both teams play with all their heart. “
The Huskies were led by junior Rakel Williams with a team-high of 15 points, while senior Haylee Pittman had eight.
Lighthouse Christian (12-10) plays Murtaugh at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Hansen (11-10) will meet Camas County at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Shoshone.
Dietrich 46, Hagerman 44
SHOSHONE — The Pirates made a valiant comeback effort,
