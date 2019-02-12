Boys basketball
Hansen 55, Dietrich 52
SHOSHONE — The sixth-seeded Huskies topped the No. 3-seed Blue Devils to advance in the Sawtooth Conference tournament.
Hansen and Dietrich were tied at halftime, but the Blue Devils stormed out on a 16-9 run after the break to take a seven-point lead into the final quarter. However, the Huskies turned it around with a 19-9 spurt in the final frame to earn a three-point win.
“We’ve been talking all year long about how we need to do good in districts, and that’s what we’re doing,” Hansen head coach Nick Gonzales said. “It was a good game.”
Hansen sophomore Jonathan Camarillo led all scorers with 22 points, while senior Paxton Stimpson added 13. Dietrich was led by junior Kyler Robertson with 16 and sophomore Brady Power, who had 13.
The Huskies (9-12) will play Camas County on Wednesday, while Dietrich (7-14) will take on Hagerman the same day.
Canyon Ridge 65, Jerome 51
TWIN FALLS — Three juniors and one senior led No. 8-seed Canyon Ridge to the district play-in win over No. 9-seed Jerome.
Junior Sheldon Flanary sparked the Riverhawks with 20 points, junior Louie Cresto recorded a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds, junior Aaron Barnes tossed in 11 points and senior Avery Rambur had 10.
“It was a good team win and a good win in post season,” said Canyon Ridge coach Darren Van Hofwegen.
Jerome junior Xander Whitby had five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points and senior James Slone added 13. The Tigers end their season at 3-18. Canyon Ridge (9-12) will play at No. 2-seed Preston on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Wood River 57, Burley 55
BURLEY — The Wolverines went through the regular season without a win, but picked up their first at a crucial time, beating Burley in a district tournament play-in game on Tuesday. No other details were available.
Wood River (5-17) will play at top-seeded Century on Thursday. Burley’s season ends at 6-16.
Kimberly 54, Filer 46
TWIN FALLS — The Bulldogs advanced to the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship game by defeating the Wildcats on Tuesday. No other details were available.
Kimberly (18-3) will advance to the district title game on Feb. 20. Filer will face Buhl next Monday, Feb. 18.
Buhl 59, Gooding 36
TWIN FALLS — The Indians stayed alive in the SCIC tournament by topping Gooding on Tuesday. No other details were available.
Buhl (9-14) will face Filer on Monday, Feb. 18. Gooding’s season ends at 1-21.
Valley 59, Shoshone 33
MURTAUGH — The Vikings dominated the Indians to seal a spot in the Snake River Conference championship game.
Valley went up, 19-6, after one quarter and led, 31-16, at halftime. The Vikings outscored Shoshone, 28-17, in the second half to continue running away with the contest.
“We kinda just had to go to work and do what we wanted to do,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said. “It wasn’t perfect. We’ve got some things we’ve gotta practice this week, but it was a good game.”
Senior Zane Mussmann led Valley with 19 points, while fellow senior Jason Hardy had 12. Shoshone senior Patrick Taber led the Indians with 11.
Valley (17-4) awaits the winner of Oakley and Glenns Ferry in the championship on Feb. 19. Shoshone (6-15) will face Raft River on Wednesday.
Glenns Ferry 53, Raft River 44
MURTAUGH — Senior Wacey Williams was the top scorer for the game with 22 points, junior Kody Henslee added 11 points and senior Carson Grigg had 10 for the Pilots as No. 3-seed Glenns Ferry defeated No. 4-seed Raft River in the 1A Division I district tournament.
Raft River was led by sophomore Ryan Spaeth with 14 points, while junior Justin Schumann had 12.
“Typical first game district jitters,” said Glenns Ferry coach Nate Jones.
Glenns Ferry (16-4) plays No. 2-seed Oakley at 7:30 p.m. and Raft River (10-11) plays Shoshone at 6 p.m., both on Wednesday at Murtaugh.
Lighthouse Christian 77, Castleford 33
SHOSHONE — No. 1-seed Lighthouse Christian came out strong in the opening game of the 1A Division II District tournament with the win over No. 9-seed Castleford. The Lions led, 44-15, at the half and won the second half, 33-18.
“We came with energy from the get-go but it took us a bit to start making layups,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee. “We got the shots we wanted and played together but the first few minutes we couldn’t throw it in the ocean! But it didn’t take long for the boys to break the seal and get going.”
Junior Casper Block led the Lions’ offensive attack with 17 points, followed by junior Tyler Munsee with 11. Junior Logan Stephens and sophomore Kaden De Jong added 10. Senior Kolby Taylor and freshman Eric Taylor each had a team-high eight points for the Wolves (7-15).
Lighthouse Christian (21-0) will play Murtaugh on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Castleford plays Carey at 3 p.m. also on Wednesday, both at Shoshone.
Murtaugh 51, Carey 48
SHOSHONE — The Panthers led at the break, but the Red Devils were able to turn it around and move forward in the Sawtooth Conference tournament.
Carey led, 23-21, at halftime, but Murtaugh outscored the Panthers, 15-13, and 15-12, in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to pull out in front and win the contest.
Junior Kolby McClure led the Red Devils with 16 points, while senior Graden Dimond chipped in 12. Carey junior Brigham Parked poured in a game-high of 20, and sophomore Hunter Smith added 16.
Murtaugh (16-6) will face Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday, while Carey (8-13) will square off with Castleford the same day. Both games are in Shoshone.
Camas County 71, Hagerman 30
SHOSHONE — Senior Jaydon Rossman finished with 20 points to lead No. 2-seed Camas County over No. 7-seed Hagerman in the 1A Division II District tournament.
Freshman Breken Clarke followed with 14 points and senior Remington Kramer had 12 for the Mushers. Hagerman juniors Bryant Osbourne scored 10 points and Chris Belem had nine.
“The boys played pretty well and came out kinda firing,” said Camas County coach Jamon Frostenson. “They turned the ball over which gave us some momentum and we kinda ran away from it after that.”
The Mushers held the Pirates to single figures in three quarters. Camas County led 39-20 at the break and outscored Hagerman 32-10 in the second half.
Hagerman (7-15) plays Dietrich at 4:30 in a loser-out game on Wednesday and Camas County (14-5) plays Hansen at 7:30 at Shoshone also on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.