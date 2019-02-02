Girls basketball
Camas County 44, Hansen 38
SHOSHONE — The No. 7-seed Mushers pulled an upset over the third-seeded Huskies on Saturday.
Camas County led, 19-14, at halftime, but Hansen trimmed the Mushers’ lead to four points entering the final frame. However, Camas County outscored Hansen, 15-13, in the fourth to cement a win.
“It was very big for us,” Camas County head coach Matt McLam said. “We’re very pleased to be here. We’re gonna go up against Dietrich and they’ll be tough, so we’ll have to get tooled up for them.”
The Mushers were led by junior Ashlynn Whittle, who scored 14 points. Hansen’s top scorer was junior Rakel Williams, who had 11.
Camas County (6-12) will take on Dietrich on Tuesday. Hansen’s season ends at 11-11.
Minico 39, Mountain Home 35
RUPERT — The Spartans were able to take down the Tigers in the Great Basin Conference semifinals, booking a spot in the district championship and ensuring an appearance at the state tournament.
Minico led, 11-7, after one quarter and took a 20-17 lead into halftime. The Spartans and Tigers were even, 11-11, in the third, taking the game to the decisive fourth quarter, where Minico outscored Mountain Home, 8-7.
Senior Taylia Stimpson led Minico with 14 points and senior Maddison Vorwaller had 12. Mountain Home senior Adrie Blanksma had a team-high of 11 points on the night.
Minico (16-7) Mountain Home (17-5)
Twin Falls 46, Burley 33
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins kept their season alive with a win over Burley in the consolation bracket of the district tournament.
Sophomore Paige Beem had standout game on offense, leading Twin Falls with 20 points. Junior McKayla Rodriguez pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Bruins in that category.
Twin Falls (9-13) will play at Preston on Tuesday. Burley’s season ends at 5-19.
Hagerman 52, Castleford 36
SHOSHONE — The Pirates pulled out a win to keep their season going on Saturday.
Hagerman started hot, outscoring Castleford, 18-2, in the opening quarter, building toward a 26-15 halftime lead. After the break, Hagerman outscored Castleford, 26-21, to add to its advantage.
“Castleford played hard and it was a fun game to be a part of,” Hagerman assistant coach Katie Knight said. “It was nice to come out of there and play another day.”
Senior Elly Yore led the way with 18 points and five steals, while freshman Sadie Wadsworth added 13. Senior Alana Floyd chipped in eight points, 12 boards and five steals, while senior Marina Acuna pulled down 11 rebounds. Castleford was led by sophomore Zailee Poulson, who had 10 points.
Hagerman (16-7) will face Lighthouse Christian/Murtaugh on Tuesday. Castleford’s season ends at 1-21.
Murtaugh 46, Lighthouse Christian 41
SHOSHONE — The Red Devils exploded in the third quarter and fought off a late Lighthouse Christian push to advance to the district championship game.
The teams were level at 6-6 after one and Murtaugh took a slight, 17-14, lead into halftime. The Red Devils then outscored the Lions, 21-10, in the third quarter, taking a commanding lead into the final frame.
Lighthouse Christian outscored Murtaugh, 17-8, in the fourth, ensuring the Red Devils wouldn’t coast to a victory, but Murtaugh was able to hold on.
“We came out really well in the third, very aggressive,” Murtaugh head coach Todd Jensen said. “I was very proud of the girls. We haven’t been to a district championship game in probably over 20 years, so it’s a big one for us.”
Sophomore Lauren Gomez had a game-high of 11 points for Lighthouse Christian, while Lions freshman Aleia Blakeslee added 10. Murtaugh was led by senior Jenna Benites with nine points and junior Alissa Chatelain with eight.
Murtaugh (15-8) will face Carey in the conference championship game on Wednesday. Lighthouse Christian (12-11) will face Hagerman on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Canyon Ridge 69, Gooding 45
GOODING — The Riverhawks pulled away from the Senators in the second half for a non-conference win on the road.
Gooding led, 10-9, after one, but Canyon Ridge’s 21-12 second-quarter spurt gave the Riverhawks an eight-point halftime lead. Canyon Ridge then outscored Gooding, 39-23, in the second half.
“We were in it at halftime and even halfway through the third, we were down only five, then they took off, hit some 3’s and took care of us,” Gooding head coach Chris Comstock said. “My kids came to play and played well, jsut couldn’t make the plays late in the second to stay with them.”
Canyon Ridge senior Avery Rambur led all scorers with 15 points. Gooding was led by sophomore Gavin Martin and freshman Colston Loveland, who each scored 13.
Gooding (1-17) hosts Declo on Wednesday. Canyon Ridge (8-10) plays at Twin Falls the same day.
Rockland 70, Dietrich 56
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils couldn’t quite keep pace with Rockland in the second half, dropping their Saturday contest.
Dietrich and Rockland played to a 20-20 tie after one quarter, and Rockland edged the Blue Devils, 22-15, in the second to lead, 42-35, at halftime.
However, out of the break, Rockland outscored Dietrich, 14-9, and 14-12, allowing the visitors to pull away for a 14-point win.
“For some reason, we came out cold in the second half and it just kinda snowballed,” Dietrich head coach Wayne Dill said. “We played a really good first quarter and it was fun, but, after that, I don’t know what happened.”
Sophomore Brady Power and junior Kyler Robertson each scored 15 points to lead Dietrich, while junior Raygn Robertson had 11. Kyler Robertson also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Dietrich (7-12) closes out its regular season at Lighthouse Christian on Friday.
Wrestling
Challis Invite
CHALLIS — Declo topped the field at the Challis Invite, which finished up on Saturday, with a high of 257 points. Minico took fourth with 145.5 points, Wendell was seventh at 115.5, Jerome finished ninth with 90.5 and Canyon Ridge rounded out the top 10 at 90.0.
Burley (11th), Raft River (15th), Glenns Ferry (16th) and Wood River (17th) were among the 19 teams at the tournament.
Numerous local grapplers were among the top six finishers in their respective weight classes, as well.
Declo sophomore Dax Blackmon took the 98-pound class, earning an 8-2 decision over Ririe’s Connor Parkinson. Minico freshman Hernan Dominguez took third at 98 pounds, while Wood River sophomore Jacob Drummond finished sixth.
At 106 pounds, Minico sophomore James Burr finished third after defeating Declo freshman Sam Phillips, who settled for fourth.
Jerome junior Jose Treyes won at 113 pounds, earning a major decision over Salmon’s Troy Bruce. Declo sophomore Layton Clark finished third, pinning Burley freshman Jaxyn Smith, while Raft River freshman Tegan Whitaker beat Canyon Ridge senior David Hernandez to take fifth.
Glenns Ferry junior Braden Chafin was pinned in the 120-pound finals, so he placed second. Declo freshman Av Marino finished in fourth.
Caden Crider won it all at 126 pounds, as the Declo senior defeated Ririe’s Tanner Smith, 9-3, in the finals.
Minico sophomore Dawson Osterhout was defeated, 6-0, by Challis’ Kade Bruno in the 132-pound finals, so he placed second. Declo junior Ethan Gould earned a 9-0 major over Shelley’s Josh Marlow to take fifth.
Three Minico grapplers placed in the top six at 138 pounds, as freshman Milton Hernandez took second, senior Sebastian Greco took third and sophomore Daniel Vega placed fifth. Declo sophomore Dylan Muir finished fourth and Burley sophomore Alexys Rivas ended up in sixth.
Declo freshman Derek Matthews topped the 145-pound class by beating Wendell sophomore Teegan Dunn, 3-2, in the finals. Burley junior Lee Nyblade beat Declo sophomore Bryson Ottley for third, while Canyon Ridge junior Logan Smith took sixth.
Minico senior Austin Meredith took third at 152 pounds, while Declo sophomore Aj Lyda ended up in fourth and Wendell senior Keevan Lindsay took sixth.
Declo sophomore Gabe Matthews was pinned in the 160-pound finals, taking second overall. Canyon Ridge junior Baylon Shirley placed third and Jerome sophomore Jacob Wallace got fifth.
At 170 pounds, Wendell senior Kyler Lukesh placed third and Canyon Ridge junior Brayden Sites finished fifth.
Jerome sophomore Joseph Stevenson placed third at 182 pounds and Raft River sophomore Denzil Lloyd placed sixth.
Burley junior Jayden Paul ended up in third at 195 pounds, beating Ririe’s Trey Yearsley, 10-1.
Declo junior Dawson Osterhout earned a 4-3 decision to win it all at 220 pounds. Canyon Ridge sophomore Nate Maxfield took third and Wendel senior Tyler Torres finished fifth.
Senior Ben Orozco and freshman Kevin Green, both of Wendell battled for first at 285, and Orozco ended up as the champion. Minico senior Mason Harwood took third and Declo sophomore Peyton Thompson finished in sixth.
Weiser Invitational
WEISER — Kimberly topped the local contestants at the Weiser Invite over the weekend, finishing seventh as a team. Buhl came in right behind Kimberly at eighth, followed by Gooding in ninth. Twin Falls finished 15th and Filer took 21st.
Two winners came from local schools, as Kimberly senior Riley Hallett took the 145-pound title and Gooding senior Jake McGinnis earned the 285-pound crown.
At 98 pounds, Buhl freshman Teo Sanchez finished second. Buhl sophomore Chance Bennett also took second, but in the 106-pound class.
Kimberly junior Jonah Bacon placed second at 120 pounds, while Twin Falls senior Anthony Maldonado took third at 132. Gooding freshman Tayten Gillette earned second place at 138 pounds.
Kimberly senior Michael Coy placed second at 152, while his Bulldogs teammate, junior Broddey Cunningham, took third at 170. Their senior teammate Hunter O’Berg finished fourth at 182 pounds.
