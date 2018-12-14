Girls basketball
Camas County 37, Valley 36
FAIRFIELD — Camas County junior Ashlynn Whittle finished with 21 points in the one-point non-conference win over Valley.
The two teams were tied at the half, 19-19, and the Vikings held a slight edge after three quarters, 25-21. Camas collected 16 points in the final period and Valley scored 11.
“The game was a nail bitter,” said Camas County coach Matt McLam. “We got ourselves down and came back in the fourth. We hit the free throws when we needed.”
Valley sophomore Makenna Kohtz led the Vikings with 11 points and freshman Kelbi Lewis had 10.
Valley (4-7, 2-2 Snake River) hosts Carey on Tuesday. Camas County (4-4, 1-0 Sawtooth) hosts Carey on Thursday, Jan. 3.
Homedale 48, Wood River 40
NAMPA — Wood River lost to Homedale in the Nampa Holiday Tournament at Skyview High School on Friday. Senior Patrea Topp had 20 points followed by Audra Mary with seven points and seven rebounds. No other details were available.
Burley 51, Pocatello 48
BURLEY — The Bobcats (4-7, 4-4) defeated the Indians on Friday. No other details were available. Burley will host Century on Monday.
Mountain Home 60, Buhl 35
BUHL — Behind a fast start by the Tigers, Mountain Home rolled over Buhl in the non-conference game.
The Tigers scored 30 points in the first half and held Buhl to 18 and matched their first half with 30 points in the second half and Buhl put up 17.
Mountain Home (10-1, 7-1 Great Basin) senior Emalee Pippin was the leading scorer for the game with 24 points, followed by Adrie Blanksma with 13 and freshman Sadie Drake had 12.
Senior Emily Gorrell led Buhl with nine points and senior Monica Oviedo had eight.
Buhl (3-8, 0-3 SCIC) hosts American Falls on Tuesday.
Glenns Ferry 33, Greenleaf Friends 30
WILDER — Glenns Ferry junior Fabby Arevalo posted 13 points as the Pilots came out on the winning end at the Wilder Tournament, in what Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance called a “see-saw battle.”
The two teams were tied at 14-all at the break, and the Pilots held a one-point lead after three quarters. In the closely fought fourth period, Glenns Ferry outscored Greenleaf Friends, 14-12, for the win.
“We face Idaho City tomorrow at 1 pm and if we win, it is a three-peat for us,” said Nance.
Lighthouse Christian 48, Murtaugh 40
MURTAUGH — The Lions were able to snatch an early advantage and hold on to it throughout the contest, defeating the Red Devils on Friday.
“In the first quarter, we got behind and came back but ran out of gas trying to keep up with them at the end,” Murtaugh head coach Todd Jensen said. “We made too many mistakes, had too many turnovers,”
Lighthouse Christian had the game’s highest scorers, as senior Trudy Millenkamp and sophomore Lauren Gomez scored 13 points apiece. Senior Jenna Benites led Murtaugh with 11, junior Leslye Tapia had eight and senior Fatima Aguilera added seven.
Murtaugh (5-5, 0-1) will play at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Thursday. Lighthouse Christian (6-5, 1-0) will play at Shoshone on Monday.
Boys basketball
Wood River 47, Homedale 37
NAMPA — Wood River defeated Homedale in the Nampa Holiday Tournament at Skyview High School on Friday. No other details were available.
Filer 53, Nampa Christian 38
FILER — Filer junior Mayson Martinez scored a game-high 15 points and had nine rebounds and senior Ethan Dionne followed with eight points in the Wildcats home non-conference win over the Trojans.
“21 points in the fourth quarter and a stiff defense helped (Filer) pull away for the win,” said Filer coach Rob Anderson.
Filer (3-4) is at American Falls on Tuesday.
Oakley 68, Gooding 48
OAKLEY — Oakley senior Gannon Critchfield finished with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, senior Jake Pulsipher posted 12 points and senior Austin Bedke recorded 10 boards in the non-conference win over Gooding.
The Senators were led by senior Cayden Loveland with 13 points and junior Shane Jennings tossed in 10. Oakley won the first half 40-19 and Gooding won the second half, 29-28.
“We played good solid defense in the first half,” said Oakley coach Jeffrey Bedke. “They made a good push in fourth.”
Shoshone 65, Raft River 57
MALTA — The Indians triumphed over the Trojans on Friday. No other details were available. Raft River (5-1, 1-0) will host Dietrich on Saturday. Shoshone (2-4, 0-2) will host Murtaugh on Wednesday.
Lighthouse Christian 47, Murtaugh 34
MURTAUGH — The Lions jumped out to a huge lead in the first quarter, and, although the Red Devils kept it tight the rest of the way, Lighthouse Christian’s early advantage was enough.
The Red Devils trailed, 17-4, after the first period. Murtaugh head coach Allen Kelsey said his team played well after that, actually tying the Lions, 30-30, through the final three quarters.
“They’re good,” Kelsey said. “It was a good test.”
Lighthouse Christian junior Tyler Munsee had a game-high of 20 points, while fellow Lions junior Casper Block had 12. Senior Graden Dimond led the Red Devils with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Gio Zavala had 10 points and senior Tyler Chatelain pulled down 11 rebounds for Murtaugh.
No. 2 Lighthouse Christian (8-0, 1-0) will host Glenns Ferry on Wednesday. Murtaugh (4-3, 0-1) will play at Shoshone the same day.
Hagerman 53, Sun Valley Community School 29
HAGERMAN — Behind 23 points by Bryant Osbourne and 10 points by Chris Belem, the host Pirates cruised past the Cuthroats in the Sawtooth Conference matchup. Jack Colgate led Sun Valley Community School with nine points and Braden Buchanan had seven.
Sun Valley Community School (1-3) hosts TFCA and Hagerman (2-4) is at Wendell on Tuesday.
Carey 53, Castleford 45
CASTLEFORD — The Panthers got a win on the road on Friday night. No other details were available.
