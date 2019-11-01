Football
Playoffs
1A DII
Murtaugh 32, Watersprings 20
IDAHO FALLS — Murtaugh will travel to Carey on Friday for a 3 p.m. game against the Panthers after beating Watersprings. The Red Devils finished with 408 yards of offense and the Warriors totaled 380. Senior Kade Setoki led the gound attack finishing with 25 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Keil Setoki followed with 15 carries for 101 yards and a score and had one reception for 26 yards and a touchdown. Senior Kolby McClure caught two passes for 32 yards and senior Lewis Gomez had one reception for 27 yards. Junior quarterback Ty Stanger had 75 yards on 4-for-9 passing with a touchdown. For the Murtaugh defense, senior Garret Berry led with eight tackles and Keil Setoki had five tackles.
“Lots of pride for the Murtaugh fans and our football program,” said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen. “Our players fought through a lot of adversity this week and today so proud with how they responded and played like young men.”
With the win, the Red Devils move to 5-4 and the Warriors season ends at 6-3.
Declo 25, Salmon 8
DECLO — Declo got off to a slow start in the first half, but kicked it into gear early in the second half to pick up the win in the first round of the 2A playoffs. The Hornets blocked a punt to earn a safety early in the second half, then junior Layne Homer returned the ensuing free kick for a touchdown to help build the lead.
Sophomore Derek Matthews stepped in at quarterback for the injured Keegan Ramsey and rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown, and junior Brogan Matthews scored Declo’s other touchdown on the ground. Declo (6-3) will move on to next week’s quarterfinal matchup, where they will be re-seeded according to their RPI.
Fruitland 64, Kimberly 29
KIMBERLY — Some early mistakes started the Bulldogs’ downfall in the playoff loss to the Grizzlies, including two turnovers that led to an early 14-0 lead for Fruitland. Sophomore quarterback Heath Owens had a part in three of the four scores for Kimberly. Owens threw two touchdown passes to junior Riley Mickelson and ran for another. McKade Huft recovered a fumble and moved into the end zone for the senior’s final score as a Bulldog. Kimberly ends the season at 5-5.
Minico 47, Preston 21
RUPERT — Two teams from the Great Basin East faced off in the 4A playoff game with the Spartans getting the win over the Indians. No details were available. Preston finished the season at 5-5. Minico (7-2) moves on to play Sandpoint.
Bishop Kelly 57, Canyon Ridge 7
BOISE — The host Knights rolled over the Riverhawks in the 4A playoff game. No details were available. Canyon Ridge ends the season at 3-7. Bishop Kelly (7-2) will play either Century or Nampa.
Regular season
Oakley 34, Raft River 8
OAKLEY — The Hornets and the Trojans battled for the second spot out of the Snake River Conference with Oakley getting the win. The victory will send the Hornets (8-1) to Idaho City for a quarterfinal game against the Wildcats. By finishing in the third spot, Raft River (6-3) will face Prairie in Cottonwood.
Grace 50, Valley 38
GRACE — With no future playoff hopes on the line for either Grace or Valley, the two teams battled in the last Snake River Conference game with the home Grizzlies getting the better of the Vikings. No details were available. Valley ends the season at 4-5 overall and 1-5 in the conference and Grace finishes 5-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
Basketball
Both the College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams began their seasons with wins Friday. The men beat Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona, 78-71. Mike Hood scored a team-high 27 points, including four three-pointers, Maurice Barnett scored 16, and Kendall McHugh added 11.
The women also beat Mesa, winning by a score of 73-48. Both teams will be back in action Saturday in Arizona. The women will take on Cochise College while the men will play Scottsdale Community College
