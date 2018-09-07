Football
Murtaugh 42, Dietrich 14
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils opened Sawtooth Conference play with the win over the Blue Devils, who are ranked No. 2 in the 1A Division II state media poll. It was the first time that Murtaugh has beaten Dietrich in football since 2005, according to Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen.
Murtaugh had 342 yards on the ground and 89 passing.
“The team executed the plan just as we hoped,” Jensen said.
Murtaugh senior quarterback Graden Dimond completed 4-of-5 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown. Senior Guillermo Zavala had three catches for 85 yards and one score. Kade Setoki had 11 carries for 121 yards, Hunter Andersen picked up 90 yards and scored two touchdowns and Keil Setoki had five carries for 75 yards.
Dietrich (2-1, 1-1) hosts Mackay and Murtaugh (2-1, 1-0) plays Castleford at Buhl on Friday.
Jerome 20, Wood River 7
JEROME — The Tigers had 374 yards of total offense, compared to 273 total yards for the Wolverines, in the Great Basin Conference win.
Jerome sophomore quarterback Dalan Thompson completed 15 of 26 attempts for 153 yards and completed a 20-yard touchdown. Thompson also scored on a one-yard run. Senior back Dalton Raposo rushed 18 times and picked up 131 yards with a touchdown run of nine yards.
For the only Wolverines score, Andrew Nelson tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Barth.
Wood River (0-3) is at Twin Falls and Jerome (1-2) is at Mountain Home on Friday.
Oakley 62, Mackay 20
MACKAY — The No. 1-ranked Hornets had 420 total yards of offense, with 88 yards passing and 332 yards rushing, in the nonconference win.
Senior Jake Pulsipher had quite a night of putting points on the board for Oakley on defense and special teams. He scored on a 50-yard punt return, 45-yard kick return, 40-yard pass reception and a 30-yard interception return. Pulsipher also had three carries for 120 yards.
Also for the defense, Chandler Jones had two interceptions, and Josh Nyman recorded 11 tackles. Jones had five carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Oakley (3-0) hosts Challis on Friday.
Raft River 44, North Gem 6
MALTA — The Trojans improved to 2-0 with Friday’s nonconference win.
Raft River had 510 yards of total offense, and Cutler Erickson nearly accounted for half of those yards. The senior amassed 282 yards, including 272 on 14 carries. He scored two touchdowns.
Justin Schumann also scored two touchdowns, while Keegan Chatburn, Rylee Spencer and Gage Gregersen each scored one.
In an email, Trojans head coach Chad Evans said the fullback Gregersen had a fantastic night blocking for Erickson. Kyle Black also filled in for an injured Garrett Hutchison, Evans said.
“It took us a while to get rolling against a very physical North Gem team, but once things started clicking for us, we started making some big plays,” Evans said. “Very proud of our entire team. Great team effort tonight.”
Raft River will play at Grace on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 44, Hagerman 8
HAGERMAN — The Lions had 201 yards rushing and 151 yards passing in the Sawtooth Conference win over the Pirates.
Lighthouse Christian quarterback Collin Holloway completed 5-of-9 attempts for 148 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Chance Gaskill (20 yards) and completing passes of 85 and 34 yards to Casper Block. Holloway also had a 15-yard touchdown run.
Gaskill rushed for 67 yards on five attempts, and Brandon Houser had 47 yards on nine rushes and scored on a 1-yard run. Clay Silva added a 64-yard interception return for the defense.
Hagerman had 267 total yards (164 passing and 103 on the ground). The Pirates’ score came on 30-yard run from quarterback Bryant Osborne, who finished the game 5-of 8 for 150 yards and two interceptions. He finished with 54 yards on 10 runs.
Lighthouse Christian (2-1, 2-1) is at Clark-Watersprings and Hagerman (1-2, 1-2) is at Camas County on Friday.
Highland 31, Twin Falls 14
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins dropped their first game of the season Friday against the defending 5A state champion Rams, who are ranked No. 1 in the 5A media poll. No other details were available.
Twin Falls (2-1) will host Wood River on Friday.
Fruitland 41, Gooding 19
FRUITLAND — In a battle between the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked 3A teams in the state, No. 1 pulled away for an easy victory. Fruitland has now beaten Gooding four times in the last three seasons. No other details were available.
The Senators (2-1) will host Snake River, which lost to Fruitland in last year's 3A state title game, on Friday.
Garden Valley 52, Glenns Ferry 34
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots had chances but ultimately dropped their nonconference game.
Glenns Ferry took an 8-6 lead in the first quarter and was within six points late in the third quarter. But as they were hoping to retake the lead, the Pilots fumbled a snap, which Garden Valley recovered and turned into a touchdown shortly thereafter.
“Our defense, we got burned on deep passes," said Glenns Ferry coach Jake Shrum. "We scored fast. They just scored too much.”
The Pilots (2-1) will play at Butte County on Friday.
Carey 44, Camas County 0
CAREY — The Panthers improved to 3-0 (overall and in Sawtooth Conference play) with Friday's blowout win.
The score was 36-0 at halftime.
“We played fast and very aggressive, and we came out healthy," said Carey coach Lane Kirkland.
Carey will play at Hansen on Friday, and Camas County (1-1, 1-1) will host Hagerman the same day.
Rockland 40, Shoshone 12
SHOSHONE — The Indians dropped their first of three varsity games this season.
“Our kids played tough," said Shoshone coach Michael Perry. "This was a good test for us. It could’ve went bad in the first half, but our kids sucked it up.”
Shoshone (1-1) will host Rimrock on Friday.
Other scores:
Preston 38, Canyon Ridge 24
Nampa 61, Mountain Home 28
American Falls 22, Filer 16
Malad 44, Wendell 19
Castleford 56, Richfield 18
Volleyball
Garden Valley 3, Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY — The host Pilots lost to the Wolverines, 25-23, 25-15, 25-4. No stats were available.
Glenns Ferry (0-6) is at Shoshone on Monday.
Late Thursday
Volleyball
Buhl 3, American Falls 0
AMERICAN FALLS — Behind a team-high 10 kills by senior Kylie Crossland, Buhl picked up a road nonconference win 25-18, 25-16, 25-23.
Senior McKenna Lively recorded 10 service points, and senior Emily Gorrell had five service aces. Senior Zoey Wonenberg picked up nine digs.
Buhl (4-3, 0-2) will play in the Skyline Invitational in Idaho Falls on Saturday..
