Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 77, Hansen 42
HANSEN — Behind a double-double of 35 points and 10 rebounds by Lighthouse Christian junior Tyler Munsee and 16 points by Alex Shetler, the Lions cruised over Sawtooth Conference foe Hansen.
The Lions led 42-22 at the break and added 35 points in the second half and held the Huskies to 20.
“It was close at the beginning,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee.
“Hansen came with a lot of fire and made us work for our possessions. We ended up getting things going in the third and fourth quarters and owned up on the glass.”
Hansen had a balanced effort, with senior Paxton Stimpson and junior Dylon Thompson each scoring 11 points.
Lighthouse Christian (5-0) plays Liberty Charter at Mountain View and Hansen (0-3) hosts Raft River on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Minico 67, Mountain Home 54
RUPERT — A big 20-point performance by senior Taylia Stimpson helped Minico hand Mountain Home its first loss of the season on Thursday.
With senior Madison Vorwaller adding 15 and junior Bailey Black chipping in 11, the Spartans made easy work of the Tigers to improve to 8-1 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.
The Spartans trailed by seven points heading into the final quarter, but exploded for 25 points, while holding Mountain Home to just five in the last period of the game, helping them to not only overcome the deficit, but cruise to a comfortable win in the end.
Senior Adrie Blanksma led Mountain Home with 18 points and fellow senior Jazzi Cristobal added 13.
The Spartans will play at Century on Wednesday. The Tigers (8-1, 6-1) will play at Jerome the same day.
Filer 40, Kimberly 38
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs led by two heading into the final quarter, but Filer came back in the final frame to snatch a two-point victory.
The Bulldogs had a three-point lead after one quarter and a four-point lead at halftime, but Filer (4-2, 2-0) closed the gap and eventually overcame the Bulldogs (5-3, 1-1).
Senior Demee Rosenkrance led the way with 13 points for Kimberly, while junior Hailey Chapa added nine and senior Josie Schmitz had eight.
Kimberly will host Buhl on Wednesday of next week. Filer hosts Snake River on Saturday.
Shoshone 42, Glenns Ferry 23
GLENNS FERRY — Shoshone improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Snake River Conference with the road win over Glenns Ferry.
Senior Bailee Owens was the leading scorer for the night with 16 points, while fellow senior Ari Regalado tossed in 10 points for the Indians. Senior Annessa Castillo led the Pilots with six points and senior Marilin Castro and junior Fabby Arevalo each had five points.
“We were so cold tonight, we just couldn’t get the ball to fall,” said Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance.
Glenns Ferry (3-5, 1-2) is at Carey on Friday and Shoshone (6-0, 2-0) is at Carey on Tuesday.
Bountiful, Ut. 44, Hagerman 40
PRESTON — Hagerman senior Alana Floyd had 10 points and Elly Yore pulled down nine rebounds in the loss to Bountiful, Utah. in the Preston Tournament on Thursday.
“It was close throughout the game,” said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons. “We just didn’t close it out..They made a couple of shots and we missed some free throws at the end.”
The Pirates will play the Ririe Bulldogs at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Dietrich 54, Lighthouse Christian 45
TWIN FALLS — The Blue Devils had three players in double figures in the Sawtooth Conference (non-counting) win over the Lions.
Seniors Abiley Hubert finished with a team-high 18, Matigan Bingham added 12, and Brianna Astle had 11 for Dietrich.
Lighthouse Christian sophomore Lauren Gomez led all players with 20 points, followed by senior Trudy Millenkamp with seven. Lighthouse Christian held a 31-21 lead at the half but were outscored by Dietrich 34-14 in the second half.
“Dietrich was 11-for-16 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and we couldn’t get anything to fall the second half,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee. “Dietrich capitalized on our misses and had great defense in the second half.”
Dietrich (6-1) is at Richfield on Friday and Lighthouse Christian (3-5) is at Hansen on Tuesday.
Late Wednesday
Boys basketball
Declo 80, Filer 75 (2OT)
FILER — A double-overtime thriller ended with a win for the Hornets on Wednesday.
Junior Sam Mallory led the way with 21 for Declo, while senior Keegan Duncan chipped in 18. Filer junior Mayson Martinez led all scorers with 22 points, and fellow Wildcat junior Teagan Anderson managed 14.
The contest was close throughout, as Filer led by just one point at the half, and the teams were deadlocked heading into the final quarter. After battling to a 14-14 score in the fourth frame, then a 9-9 score in the first overtime, Declo finally pulled away.
The Hornets (2-1) will host Raft River on Friday. Filer (1-3) will play at Canyon Ridge the same day.
Glenns Ferry 68, Castleford 32
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots limited the Wolves to just 21 points through three quarters while compiling 54 by that point, earning a simple victory on Wednesday.
Castleford only eclipsed 10 points in a quarter in the final frame, in which Glenns Ferry (3-0) still outscored the Wolves (2-3) by two.
Junior Kody Henslee nearly scored as many points as Castleford, pouring in 28 for a game-high. Senior Oscar Villavicencio added 14 and seniors Carson Grigg and Wacey Williams each chipped in 10.
“We’re working on some different stuff,” Glenns Ferry head coach Nate Jones said. “Just trying to improve.”
The Pilots will play at Dietrich on Saturday. Castleford’s next matchup is at home against Carey on Dec. 14.
