Girls basketball

FRIDAY

Minico 48, Bishop Kelly 45

RUPERT — Senior Bailey Black sparked the Spartans in their first season win with 17 points and junior Triniti Peralez tossed in 11 points in the home victory over the Knights. Minico trailed 23-15 at the half but outscored Bishop Kelly 33-22 in the second half. Minico (1-3, 0-1 GB) is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.

Bishop Kelly 11;12;6;16;- 45

Minico 14;1;11;22;- 48

MINICO (48)

Tylee Stroud 8, Talin Stimpson 6, Bailey Black 17, Brittana Koyle 3, Triniti Peralez 11, Kylee McManus 3

Liberty Charter 48, Glenns Ferry 22

NAMPA — The Pilots couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm going and were defeated by the host Patriots. Liberty Charter scored 26 points in the first half and held Glenns Ferry to 10. Senior Fabby Arevalo was the leading scorer for the Pilots with six points.

“They had a six-foot girl that pretty well dominated us,” said Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance.

Glenns Ferry (1-3) hosts Dietrich on Tuesday.

Glenns Ferry 9;1;5;7; -22

Liberty Charter 12;14;10;12; - 48

GLENNS FERRY (22)

Fabby Arevalo 6, Kyan Jackson 1, Jenny Sanchez 4, LeaBeth Hance 4, Jaysan Self 5, Cierra Nielson 2

Rimrock 44, Richfield 9

BRUNEAU — The Tigers were soundly defeated by the host Raiders. No details were available. Richfield is at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Tuesday.

“Rimrock is a really good team,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren.

Century 49, Wood River 13

POCATELLO — The Wolverines were dropped by the Diamondbacks in the Great Basin Conference game. No details were available. Wood River (2-2, 0-2) hosts Burley on Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Twin Falls 43, Burley 39

BURLEY — Paige Beem led the Bruins with 10 points while Reagan Rex added eight, Maorgan Cargile had six assists, and McKayla Rodriguez added 11 rebounds. The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season while Burley fell to 2-1.

Butte County 49, Carey 34

Wood River 64, Gooding 55

Football

Class 1A Division I state championship

Prairie 26, Lost Rivers 6

