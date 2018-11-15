Girls basketball
Mincio 39, Highland 38
RUPERT — A Taylia Stimpson basket with six seconds left sealed a comeback nonconference win for the Spartans.
Minico, which plays in the 4A classification, trailed 5A Highland 11-9 after one quarter, 25-17 and 36-25 going into the fourth quarter. The Spartans outscored the Rams 14-2 in the final frame.
Stimpson tied the game-high with 12 points (4-of-14 from the field, and Taycee Harper added nine points for Minico (3-0), which will play at Bishop Kelly on Saturday.
Jerome 42, Pocatello 40
JEROME — The Tigers pulled out a two-point home win over the Indians behind 17 points by junior Mercedes Bell, 12 by sophomore Hannah Schvaneveldt and nine by junior Madison Deadmond.
The two teams were knotted up at 22-all at the half. The third quarter was the difference in the game as Jerome outscored Pocatello 9-7 and both teams added 11 points in the final quarter.
Jerome (1-1) hosts Kimberly on Tuesday.
Gooding 44, Wood River 31
HAILEY — The Senators improved to 3-0 with the road win over the Wolverines. No details were available.
Wood River (2-1) hosts Century on Friday. Gooding (3-0) hosts Buhl on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
Mountain Home 69, Columbia 36
MOUNTAIN HOME — Senior Jazzi Cristobal led the Tigers with 17 points, followed by senior Emalee Pippin with 15 and freshman Emily Harper with 11 in the win over Columbia.
The Wildcats’ top scorer was Karen Vega with 11 points.
Mountain Home (4-0) will play at Pocatello on Tuesday.
Declo 42, Valley 40
DECLO — The Hornets improved to 3-0 with the two-point win over the Vikings.
Valley held a 24-19 lead at the half and was up 30-29 at the end of three quarters.
“This was a team win,” said Declo coach Justin Silcock. “The girls fought back and never gave up.”
Senior Katie Johnson and sophomore Makenna Kohtz each had 14 points for Valley (0-2), which hosts Wendell on Tuesday.
Declo is at Buhl the same day.
Shoshone 35, Murtaugh 22
SHOSHONE — Shoshone senior Cierra Hennings scored a team-high 11 points and senior Ari Regalado and sophomore Dylann Owens each added nine in the win over Murtaugh. Regalado also pulled down nine rebounds.
The Red Devils’ leading scorers were senior Jenna Benites and sophomore Alisson Nebeker, each with six points.
“Both teams played aggressive defense in the first half,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman. ”It was a good effort by both teams.”
Murtaugh (1-1) hosts Hansen and Shoshone (2-0) hosts Carey on Tuesday.
Dietrich 58, Oakley 48
OAKLEY — The Blue Devils were led by senior Brianna Astle with a game-high 20 points, and Oakley senior Mallory Beck had 16 points in the home loss.
”We had a few girls that got in foul trouble,” said Oakley coach Mark Mace. “It changed our game plan, but the girls continued to play hard and competed well. We did a pretty good job regarding turnovers. In the end Dietrich was taking shots, and we had to commit fouls. We will fix the things that need fixed.”
Dietrich (2-1) is at Glenns Ferry on Tuesday, and Oakley (0-2) plays at Glenns Ferry on Nov. 27.
Hansen 34, Camas County 29
HANSEN — Hansen senior Neilani McDaniel led all players with a game-high 14 points, and junior Ashlynn Whittle had 11 points for Camas County in the Huskies’ home win over the Mushers.
Hansen (1-1) hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.