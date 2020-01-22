Wednesday
Girls basketball
Minico 65, Wood River 43
RUPERT — The Spartans received scoring from 10 different players, led by Bailey Black with 13 points and Talin Stimpson with 10. Sayler Peavey had 13 points to lead Wood River.
Minico 12;17;21;15; - 65
Wood River 14;11;8;10; - 43
MINICO (65)
Tylee Stroud 1, Shaya Hawkes 7, Itzel Guzman 8, Talin Stimpson 10, Riley Neilson 2, Bailey Black 13, Brittana Koyle 3, Triniti Peralez 5, Kylee McManus 9, Allyson Vorwaller 7.
WOOD RIVER (43)
Payson Bennett 9, Sariah Nilsen 3, Paige Madsen 2, Grace Parke 5, Sammi Brunker 2, Sayler Peavey 13, Amy Aranda 2, Natalee Morse 2, Olivia Adams 3.
Canyon Ridge 28, Pocatello 24
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks came out on top for a low-scoring conference win.
Lighthouse Christian 67, Dietrich 27
TWIN FALLS — The Lions improved to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play behind 16 points from Lauren Gomez, 15 from Taylor Smith and 14 from Kynlee Thornton.
Lighthouse 22;13;21;11; - 67
Dietrich 5;8;7;7; - 27
LIGHTHOUSE (67)
Lauren Gomez 16, Taylor Smith 15, Kynlee Thornton 14, Maycee Holloway 8, Jordan Wolverton 7, Jordan Morton 7.
Valley 53, Shoshone 31
SHOSHONE — Bailey Stephens had 13 points to lead Valley, who pulled away in the second half against the home team. Katie Perry had a strong all-around game for Shoshone with 12 points, six steals, six rebounds and four assists.
Valley 16;10;10;17; - 53
Shoshone 9;9;7;6; - 31
VALLEY (53)
Kylee Salvesen 5, Madyn Black 4, Mackenzie Dimond 8, Makenna Kohtz 9, Kelbi Lewis 9, Justyce Schilz 5, Bailey Stephens 13.
SHOSHONE (31)
Ashlee Gage 2, Karlie Chapman 7, Destiny Rodriguez 5, Katie Perry 12, Suzy Juarez 5.
American Falls 38, Buhl 28
BUHL — Trinity Tvrdy led Buhl, who fell behind early, with 14 points.
"We came out a little flat and came back, but we just ran out of time at the end," Buhl coach Dan Hill said.
Buhl 5;4;12;7; - 28
American Falls 13;11;4;10; - 38
Boys basketball
Kimberly 69, Jerome 51
JEROME — Dawson Cummins led Kimberly with a game-best 20 points. Michael Lloyd scored 17 for Jerome.
Kimberly 16;16;15;22; - 69
Jerome 12;14;13;12; - 51
KIMBERLY (69)
Dallin Weaver 9, Dawsom Cummins 20, Ethan Arrington 4, Peyton Bair 11, Jackson Cummins 8, McKade Huft 2, Jaxon Bair 4, Brant Etherington 11.
JEROME (51)
Alfredo Ortiz 4, Jarom Wallace 6, Dillon Farnswoth 2, Scott Cook 5, Michael Lloyd 17, Angel Moreno 2, Xander Whitby 11, Gavin Capps.
Murtaugh 66, Richfield 51
RICHFIELD — Kade Setoki scored a game-high 22 points and had a strong rebounding game to lead Murtaugh, who pulled ahead in the second and third quarters. Clay Kent led Richfield with 20 points.
Richfield 12;11;8;20; - 51
Murtaugh 16;18;13;19; - 66
RICHFIELD (51)
Carsn Perkes 13, Nathaniel Connell 2, Clay Kent 20, Luke Dalton 7, Hudsun Lucero 9.
MURTAUGH (66)
Kade Setoki 22, Kolby McClure 10, Wes Stanger 1, Lewis Gomez 5, Hunter Andersen 13, Ty Stanger 15.
Oakley 69, North Gem 55
OAKLEY — Oakley raced out to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter thanks to good defense and efficient shooting. Corbin Bedke scored 17 points to lead the Hornets while Robert Wybenga added 16.
OAKLEY (69)
Corbin Bedke 17, Robert Wybenga 16, Payton Beck 14, Chandler Jones 12, Dalton Hunter 4, Austin Cranney 2, Caleb Arnell 2, Strom Pickett 1, Jace Robinson 1.
Other scores
Grace 76, Raft River 38
Malad 67, Declo 57
Wrestling
Kimberly 54, Gooding 15
98: Dallin Walters (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 106: Carson Stanger (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 113: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 126: Preston Shaw (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 132: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over (KIMB) (For.) 138: Gage Carter (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 145: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 152: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over Ashton Young (GOOD) (Fall 5:12) 160: Tegan Baumann (GOOD) over Trace Mayo (KIMB) (Dec 11-5) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Double Forfeit 195: Zach Gunnell (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 220: Elijah Williams (GOOD) over (KIMB) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit
Kimberly 54, Mountain Home 18
98: Dallin Walters (KIMB) over Caison Emkey (MOHO) (Fall 0:35) 106: Daniel Martinez (MOHO) over Carson Stanger (KIMB) (Fall 4:59) 113: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over (MOHO) (For.) 120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over Aidan Winters (MOHO) (Fall 1:20) 126: Preston Shaw (KIMB) over Vance Castor (MOHO) (Fall 3:32) 132: Quinton Fredericksen (MOHO) over (KIMB) (For.) 138: Gage Carter (KIMB) over (MOHO) (For.) 145: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over (MOHO) (For.) 152: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over (MOHO) (For.) 160: Trace Mayo (KIMB) over (MOHO) (For.) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Double Forfeit 195: Zach Gunnell (KIMB) over Demetri Smith (MOHO) (Fall 6:00) 220: Kadyn Guerra (MOHO) over (KIMB) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit
Mountain Home 30, Gooding 24
106: Daniel Martinez (MOHO) over (GOOD) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Aidan Winters (MOHO) over (GOOD) (For.) 126: Vance Castor (MOHO) over (GOOD) (For.) 132: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over Quinton Fredericksen (MOHO) (Fall 1:34) 138: Double Forfeit 145: Double Forfeit 152: Double Forfeit 160: Tegan Baumann (GOOD) over (MOHO) (For.) 170: Seth Scott (GOOD) over (MOHO) (For.) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Demetri Smith (MOHO) over (GOOD) (For.) 220: Elijah Williams (GOOD) over Kahleb Winings (MOHO) (Fall 0:57) 285: Double Forfeit 98: Caison Emkey (MOHO) over (GOOD) (For.)
Burley quad
Buhl 51, Burley 35
98: Edgar Sanchez (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.) 106: Daylen Peyman (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.) 113: Julian Ruiz (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.) 120: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.) 126: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.) 132: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over Deegan Hanks (BURL) (SV-1 11-9) 138: Ismael Salas (BUHL) over Alexys Rivas (BURL) (Fall 5:31) 145: David Tennant (BUHL) over Prestyn Ramos (BURL) (Fall 1:05) 152: Lee Nyblade (BURL) over Kaleb Homan (BUHL) (TF 18-3 5:20) 160: Taten Garrard (BURL) over Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) (Fall 3:06) 170: Jacob Bracken (BURL) over (BUHL) (For.) 182: Judson Mathis (BURL) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Jayden Paul (BURL) over Demetrio Canchola (BUHL) (Fall 0:43) 220: Miguel Ruiz (BURL) over Reese Jarvis (BUHL) (Fall 3:45) 285: Moises Salazar (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.)
Buhl 59, Canyon Ridge 24
152: Jason Jones (CARI) over Kaleb Homan (BUHL) (Fall 1:27) 160: Kaydin Skaggs (CARI) over Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) (Fall 1:34) 170: Caleb Lewis (CARI) over (BUHL) (For.) 182: Brayden Sites (CARI) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Demetrio Canchola (BUHL) over Caden Stearns (CARI) (Fall 0:41) 220: Reese Jarvis (BUHL) over (CARI) (For.) 285: Moises Salazar (BUHL) over Marty Kronberg (CARI) (Dec 3-2) 98: Edgar Sanchez (BUHL) over Diosh Uraun (CARI) (Fall 0:59) 106: Daylen Peyman (BUHL) over (CARI) (For.) 113: Julian Ruiz (BUHL) over (CARI) (For.) 120: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over Broc Bloxham (CARI) (TF 18-3 5:03) 126: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over Toby Carnell (CARI) (Fall 0:19) 132: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over Behdad Edadeh Ahwazi (CARI) (Fall 5:33) 138: Alan Jaramillo (BUHL) over Yusaf Benkahla (CARI) (Dec 5-0) 145: David Tennant (BUHL) over (CARI) (For.)
Jerome 78, Canyon Ridge 6
98: Kaiden Rubash (JERO) over Diosh Uraun (CARI) (Fall 0:36) 106: Jay Bentley (CARI) over (JERO) (For.) 113: Cooper Scarrow (JERO) over (CARI) (For.) 120: Adrian Mendez (JERO) over Broc Bloxham (CARI) (Fall 1:14) 126: Gabriel Taboa (JERO) over Rahul Magar (CARI) (Fall 0:26) 132: Ryland Turner (JERO) over Behdad Edadeh Ahwazi (CARI) (Fall 2:46) 138: Camren Firth (JERO) over Yusaf Benkahla (CARI) (Dec 7-1) 145: Levi Lockett (JERO) over (CARI) (For.) 152: Jayden Leak (JERO) over Jason Jones (CARI) (Fall 3:14) 160: Nathan Parsons (JERO) over Kaydin Skaggs (CARI) (Fall 0:43) 170: Jacob Wallace (JERO) over Caleb Lewis (CARI) (Fall 3:10) 182: Robby Ortega (JERO) over Brayden Sites (CARI) (Dec 7-6) 195: Joseph Stevenson (JERO) over Caden Stearns (CARI) (Fall 1:11) 220: Porter Wright (JERO) over (CARI) (For.) 285: Landon Dallman (JERO) over Marty Kronberg (CARI) (Fall 1:28)
