{{featured_button_text}}
Minico Logo

Monday

Boys soccer

Minico 1, Burley 0: Minico eliminated Burley from the Great Basin Ten district tournament play-in game. Burley finished the year 4-10.

Girls soccer

Mountain Home 5, Burley 2: Mountain Home ended Burley’s season and eliminated them from the Great Basin Ten district tournament in a play-in game. The Bobcats ended the season at 2-12.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Volleyball

Oakley 3, Hagerman 0: Oakley picked up the sweep, 25-22, 25-12, 25-19. Lyzan Gillete led with four kills, Zoie Bedke and Lacee Power each had one kill and four assists, Kayzia Gillette added three kills, and Brooke Power finished with one kill and one block.

Saturday

Boys soccer

Sun Valley Community School 1, Bliss 1: Toby Rafford had a goal for Community School, and Alex Cruz had a goal for Bliss.

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments