Monday
Boys soccer
Minico 1, Burley 0: Minico eliminated Burley from the Great Basin Ten district tournament play-in game. Burley finished the year 4-10.
Girls soccer
Mountain Home 5, Burley 2: Mountain Home ended Burley’s season and eliminated them from the Great Basin Ten district tournament in a play-in game. The Bobcats ended the season at 2-12.
Volleyball
Oakley 3, Hagerman 0: Oakley picked up the sweep, 25-22, 25-12, 25-19. Lyzan Gillete led with four kills, Zoie Bedke and Lacee Power each had one kill and four assists, Kayzia Gillette added three kills, and Brooke Power finished with one kill and one block.
Saturday
Boys soccer
Sun Valley Community School 1, Bliss 1: Toby Rafford had a goal for Community School, and Alex Cruz had a goal for Bliss.
