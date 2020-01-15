Wednesday
Boys basketball
Minico 61, Twin Falls 60, OT
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls got a pair of good shots at the end of regulation but could not convert, plus Minico won the free throw battle late to come away with the win. Kasen Carpenter led the Spartans with 19 points, Phillip Boettcher had 16, and Rylan Chandler finished with 11. Nick Swensen and Mason Swafford each had 17 points to lead the Bruins.
Twin Falls 9;21;9;10;11; - 60
Minico 14;8;10;17;12; - 61
Kimberly 65, Buhl 25
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs took control in the third quarter to pull away for the win. Dawson Cummins had 18 points for Kimberly while Peyton Bair added 17.
Kimberly 9;19;21;16; - 65
Buhl 9;12;6;8; - 35
Kimberly (65)
Dallin Weaver 4, Dawson Cummins 18, Ethan Arrington 6, Peyton Bair 17, Brett Bronson 4, McKade Huft 6, Trevor Hammond 3, Hayden Anthony 3, Brant Etherington 4.
Buhl (35)
Drexler Jaynes 4, Edgar Hernandez 8, Eli Azevedo 6, Jake Kelsey 6, Joe Armitage 7, Jade Juker 2, Trey Nye 2.
Pocatello 67, Jerome 58
JEROME — Pocatello made a few more plays than Jerome did down the stretch to come away with the win.
"I'm proud of the effort our kids gave," Jerome coach Joe Messick said. "They continue to get better with every game."
Michael Lloyd led the Tigers with 16 points, Scott Cook had 11, and Gavin Capps finished with 10.
Pocatello 12;19;16;18; - 67
Jerome 15;13;17;13; - 58
Jerome (58)
Alfredo Ortiz 9, Stockton Lott 1, Garrett Elison 9, Scott Cook 11, Michael Lloyd 16, Xander Whitby 2, Gavin Capps 10.
Burley 64, Wood River 60
BURLEY — Jace Whiting had 31 points to lead the Bobcats, and Creighton Hansen had 13 points as Burley topped the Wolverines.
Shoshone 49, Glenns Ferry 45
GLENNS FERRY — Shoshone had a big first quarter to help them to take the advantage over the Pilots. Bryson Kerner scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Indians to go along with 17 points from Denny Arroyo. Kody Henslee had a game-high 25 points to lead Glenns Ferry.
Glenns Ferry 12;14;10;9; - 45
Shoshone 19;11;10;9; - 49
Glenns Ferry (45)
Nick Hernandez 6, Allan Deleon 3, Kody Henslee 25, Gage Peak 5, Bradley Christensen 6.
Shoshone (49)
Tyson Chapman 3, Alex Cruz 2, Bryson Kerner 19, Tristin Schroeder 6, Andrew Sant 2, Denny Arroyo 17.
Girls basketball
Gooding 45, Wendell 27
GOODING — Gooding came out with the win despite a tough and energetic effort from Wendell. Laney Owen scored 15 to lead the Senators while Alx Roe had 11. Ana Scott and Stevie Torres each had six points for Wendell.
Carey 43, Hansen 36
HANSEN — Hansen trailed by seven points at halftime before cutting the deficit with a 14-2 third quarter. But Carey scored 10 of its 15 points in the fourth quarter at the free throw line to pull away. Kylie Wood led the Panthers with 18 points while Cassie Gibson scored eight to lead Hansen.
Hansen 5;8;14;9; - 35
Carey 7;19;2;15; - 43
Declo 49, Raft River 42
DECLO — Declo held a steady lead throughout the game and survived a 20-point fourth quarter by Raft River. Amanda Bott led the Hornets with 16 points while Sydney Ramsey added 12. Kamri Ottley scored 15 points to lead Raft River.
Declo 12;10;10;17; - 49
Raft River 9;8;5;20; - 42
Declo (49)
Katelin Mallory 5, Kadance Spencer 4, Sydney Ramsey 12, Amanda Bott 16, Brooke Olsen 6, Aryana Kahalioumi 6.
Raft River (42)
Kamri Ottley 15, Kaybree Christensen 3, Braylee Heaton 10, Jessie Ward 6, Marie Branch 1, Macie Larsen 7.
Wrestling
Canyon Ridge 54, Filer 30
98: Diosh Uran (CARI) over (FILE) (For.) 106: Jay Bentley (CARI) over (FILE) (For.) 113: Luis Martinez (CARI) over Lauren Henderhan (FILE) (Fall 1:00) 120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over Broc Bloxham (CARI) (Fall 1:10) 126: Rahul Mager (CARI) over (FILE) (For.) 132: Behdad Edadeh Ahwazi (CARI) over Arath Chavez (FILE) (Fall 5:19) 138: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over Yusaf Benkahla (CARI) (Fall 3:51) 145: Elliot Pastoor (FILE) over Jeremy Wallace (CARI) (Dec 8-4) 152: Elliott Jack (FILE) over Jason Jones (CARI) (Fall 1:34) 160: Kaydin Skaggs (CARI) over (FILE) (For.) 170: Caleb Lewis (CARI) over (FILE) (For.) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Caden Stearns (CARI) (Fall 1:44) 195: Brayden Sites (CARI) over (FILE) (For.) 220: Joey McKay (FILE) over Andrew Shaw (CARI) (Dec 7-1) 285: Marty Krongberg (CARI) over (FILE) (For.).
Declo 54, Filer 24
98: Coy Worthington (DECL) over (FILE) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Lauren Henderhan (FILE) over (DECL) (For.) 120: Jon Anderson (DECL) over Dylan Curry (FILE) (Fall 3:23) 126: AV Marino (DECL) over (FILE) (For.) 132: Nathan Gerratt (DECL) over Arath Chavez (FILE) (Fall 4:52) 138: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over Alex Mazur (DECL) (Fall 1:01) 145: Elliot Pastoor (FILE) over Case Durfee (DECL) (Fall 1:49) 152: Presley Fullmer (DECL) over Elliott Jack (FILE) (Fall 1:29) 160: Derek Matthews (DECL) over (FILE) (For.) 170: AJ Lyda (DECL) over (FILE) (For.) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Braden Darrington (DECL) (Fall 1:06) 195: Miguel Juarez (DECL) over (FILE) (For.) 220: Dawson Osterhout (DECL) over Joey McKay (FILE) (Fall 1:08) 285: Double Forfeit.
Declo 44, Canyon Ridge 39
98: Diosh Uraun (CARI) over Coy Worthington (DECL) (Fall 0:16) 106: Jay Bentley (CARI) over (DECL) (For.) 113: Luis Martinez (CARI) over (DECL) (For.) 120: Jon Anderson (DECL) over Broc Bloxham (CARI) (MD 12-4) 126: AV Marino (DECL) over Rahul Mager (CARI) (Fall 1:41) 132: Nathan Gerratt (DECL) over Behdad Edadeh Ahwazi (CARI) (Fall 4:36) 138: Yusaf Benkahla (CARI) over Alex Mazur (DECL) (Fall 1:06) 145: Case Durfee (DECL) over Jeremy Wallace (CARI) (MD 12-2) 152: Presley Fullmer (DECL) over Jason Jones (CARI) (Fall 1:00) 160: Derek Matthews (DECL) over Kaydin Skaggs (CARI) (Fall 1:19) 170: AJ Lyda (DECL) over Caleb Lewis (CARI) (Fall 0:36) 182: Caden Stearns (CARI) over Braden Darrington (DECL) (Dec 10-5) 195: Brayden Sites (CARI) over Miguel Juarez (DECL) (Fall 4:00) 220: Dawson Osterhout (DECL) over Andrew Shaw (CARI) (Fall 5:09) 285: Marty Krongberg (CARI) over (DECL) (For.).
Filer 36, Valley 30
98: Double Forfeit 106: Alice Smith (VALL) over (FILE) (For.) 113: Evan Allen (VALL) over Lauren Henderhan (FILE) (Fall 3:04) 120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 126: Angel Diaz Gomez (VALL) over (FILE) (For.) 132: Jessy Cardenas (VALL) over Arath Chavez (FILE) (Fall 3:36) 138: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over Jason Orozco (VALL) (Fall 1:55) 145: Elliot Pastoor (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 152: Elliott Jack (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Double Forfeit 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Tito Garcia (VALL) (Fall 5:49) 195: Kaden Buhler (VALL) over (FILE) (For.) 220: Joey McKay (FILE) over Robbie Staffen (VALL) (Fall 1:21) 285: Double Forfeit.
Century 41, Jerome 26
98: Devyn Greenland (CENT) over Kaiden Rubash (JERO) (Dec 10-4) 106: Dillon Turner (CENT) over (JERO) (For.) 113: Jose Treyes (JERO) over Kyle Flores (CENT) (MD 11-0) 120: Adrian Mendez (JERO) over Tyler Andersen (CENT) (Dec 3-2) 126: Ryeker Andersen (CENT) over Eli Espino (JERO) (Dec 4-2) 132: Gabriel Taboa (JERO) over Xander Thompson (CENT) (MD 13-5) 138: Canyon Mansfield (CENT) over Alex Gaver (JERO) (Fall 5:35) 145: Will Parker (CENT) over Levi Lockett (JERO) (MD 11-1) 152: Jayden Leak (JERO) over Josh Dickamore (CENT) (Fall 3:45) 160: Easton Millward (CENT) over Nathan Parsons (JERO) (MD 12-3) 170: Matt Bakes (CENT) over Matthew Young (JERO) (Fall 4:45) 182: Marcus Lee (CENT) over Robby Ortega (JERO) (Dec 5-2) 195: Joseph Stevenson (JERO) over Riley Robinson (CENT) (Fall 5:23) 220: Porter Wright (JERO) over Campbell Hicks (CENT) (Dec 7-6) 285: Mauricio Gonzalez (CENT) over Mark Larsen (JERO) (Fall 0:52)
Bowling
Girls
Canyon Ridge 10, Burley 4
Burley 12, Twin Falls 2
Canyon Ridge 10, Minico 4
Minico 13, Twin Falls 1
Boys
Minico 12, Twin Falls 2
Minico 12, Canyon Ridge 2
Burley 11, Twin Falls 3
Canyon Ridge 10, Burley 4
Declo 8, Canyon Ridge 6
Declo 11, Twin Falls 3
