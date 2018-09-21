Football
Minico 62, Jerome 27
RUPERT — The Spartans had 502 total yards in the homecoming win over the Tigers.
Running back Colter May did most of the work on the ground with 17 carries for 254 yards, scoring twice on runs of six and 10 yards. McKay Chandler had 10 carries for 96 yards and scored on a 3-yard run. He also caught two touchdowns passes from nine and 11 yards out. Rylan Chandler scored on a 16-yard run and totaled 79 yards on seven carries, and Matthew Ellis had a 56-yard scoring run, picking up 69 yards on five tries.
Minico quarterback Connor Stocking had three passing touchdowns and one rushing score. He was 5-for-10 for 103 yards through the air. Javier Beltran had two interceptions for the Minico defense.
“The defense as a unit played well and did their jobs,” said Minico coach Keelan McCaffrey. "It was a great team effort. Always good to get a win on homecoming.”
Jerome (1-4) hosts Emmett and Minico (5-0) is at Preston on Friday.
Wood River 27, Buhl 7
BUHL — The Indians were beaten at home by the Wolverines in the nonconference game. No details were available.
“It was a story of missed opportunities for us,” said Buhl coach Seth Blick. “We just didn’t capitalize on what we needed to do.”
Buhl (0-4) hosts Gooding on Friday. Wood River (1-4) is at Kimberly on Oct. 5.
Kimberly 44, Mountain Home 27
MOUNTAIN HOME — With five starters missing due to injuries, junior McKade Huft had to pick up the load for the Bulldogs. Huft ended up with 42 carries for 227 yards and a 4-yard scoring run.
“That kid runs harder than anyone I’ve seen,” Kimberly coach Rich Bishop said in an email. ”(He) did an amazing job.”
The Bulldogs scored points in several ways. Junior kicker Austyn Walker kicked field goals of 37 and 26 yards. The Kimberly special teams blocked a Mountain Home punt, and Brant Etherington recovered it for a Bulldog score. Senior quarterback Braxton Hammond completed a 29-yard pass to Brett Bronson for the final Kimberly touchdown.
Kimberly (5-1) hosts Filer on Friday.
Dietrich 48, Castleford 20
DIETRICH — The No. 5-ranked Blue Devils are 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Sawtooth Conference heading into their meeting with Lighthouse Christian next Friday after beating the Wolves.
Dietrich quarterback Brady Power finished with 114 yards rushing and 191 passing in the win. He scored one touchdown on the ground and completed touchdown passes of 42, 60 and 35 yards, all to Raygn Robertson. Robertson also had six rushes for 36 yards.
Dietrich coach Rick Astle said sophomore Seneth Hendrix was solid on defense and made some big tackles. Castleford (1-3, 0-3) is at Rockland on Friday.
Other scores:
- Century 42, Burley 14
- Filer 54, Wendell 8
- Declo 42, Teton 12
- Hagerman 58, Hansen 41
- Challis 49, Raft River 20
- Glenns Ferry 28, Grace 16
- Horseshoe Bend 52, Shoshone 0
Late Thursday
Volleyball
- Castleford 3, Murtaugh 2
- Carey 3, Hansen 1
