Boys basketball
Filer 43, Declo 41
DECLO — As the clock neared zero and the Wildcats trailed the Hornets by one point, the ball found its way to junior Mayson Martinez atop the key.
Just shy of the buzzer’s sound, Martinez launched a 3-pointer and watched as it hit the backboard and went in, giving Filer a two-point win over Declo on Saturday.
“They did a good job of getting the ball to a scorer and he had a great night...they executed down the stretch when you need it most,” Declo head coach Jacoby Fox said.
Martinez finished with 17 points to lead the Wildcats, while senior Tanner Sullivan had eight. Senior Keegan Duncan led Declo with 10 points and junior Sam Mallory had eight.
Declo took an eight-point lead after one quarter, but Filer trimmed that advantage to four points by the halftime break. In the third quarter, Filer outscored Declo, 12-3, to take a 29-24 lead into the final period.
The Hornets actually outscored the Wildcats in the last frame, 17-14, but came up just short.
“You come out of those on the bottom and it hopefully keeps you in those closing moments, [knowing] that you want to be the team that does that and have the joy of executing down the stretch,” Fox said.
Minico 57, Middleton 51
RUPERT — When the Spartans lost to Middleton on Dec. 22, they were without junior guard Rylan Chandler. On Saturday, they had him back, and he made quite the difference.
Chandler posted a game-high 25 points as Minico defeated Middleton by six, just two weeks after losing their first game of the season to the Vikings.
“Rylan did a bit of everything for us,” Minico head coach Ty Shippen said. “He was outstanding tonight...It was nice to have him back.”
The Spartans led the whole way, but Shippen said it was always tight, and a very physical contest. He said the team knew it would be that way, and responded very well to it.
Senior Kobe Matsen also put in a solid performance, scoring 17 points. Down the stretch, the Spartans went 14-of-17 from the free throw line to seal the game.
Minico (10-1) takes on Twin Falls at home on Tuesday.
Burley 54, Highland 53
POCATELLO — The Bobcats were led by junior Jace Whiting, who put up 26 points to help Burley beat Highland. No other details were available.
Burley (5-8) will play at Wood River on Tuesday.
Sugar-Salem 73, Kimberly 71
SUGAR CITY — The Bulldogs trailed by 11 heading into the final quarter and nearly completed the comeback, only to lose by two to the Diggers on Saturday. No other details were available.
Kimberly (6-3) will host Buhl on Wednesday.
Valley 74, Dietrich 45
HAZELTON — The Vikings showed little rust coming off a holiday break, powering past Dietrich on Saturday.
Valley led, 50-23, at halftime, having scored 23 points in the first and 27 in the second, to establish a big lead and coast to the win.
Senior Jason Hardy led with 20 points and fellow senior Zane Mussmann added 16, but the Vikings received contributions from all over.
“11 guys were on the scoresheet,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said. “It was good that guys came in and got minutes.”
Sophomore Brady Power led Dietrich with 14 points and junior Raygn Robertson had 12.
Valley (8-3) will play at Oakley on Friday. Dietrich (2-6) will host Richfield on Thursday.
Murtaugh 47, Hansen 43
HANSEN — A second-half comeback effort by Hansen couldn’t quite make the difference as Murtaugh’s early advantage was enough to seal a win on Saturday.
The Red Devils jumped out to a 20-8 lead after one, before Hansen trimmed it to 26-16 at halftime. A big third quarter for the Huskies saw them trail by only three entering the fourth quarter, but Murtaugh outscored the hosts, 10-9, in the final frame.
Hansen sophomore Jonathan Camarillo led all scorers with 21 points, while senior Paxton Stimpson added 13 for the Huskies. Senior Graden Dimond led Murtaugh with 14 and junior Kolby McClure chipped in 10.
Murtaugh (7-3, 1-1) will play at Carey on Tuesday. Hansen (0-7, 0-1) will host Richfield the same day.
Girls basketball
Valley 41, Wendell 17
WENDELL — The Vikings allowed just three points in the first quarter to build an early cushion and ran away from the Trojans on Saturday.
Valley led, 14-3 after one, and 24-9 at halftime. After the break, the Vikings continued to build their lead, finishing with a 24-point win.
The sophomore duo of Bailey Stephens and Makenna Kohtz led the way, as the former had 12 points and the latter added 10. Sophomore Aspen Stinmates led Wendell with six points.
Valley (6-8) will play at Glenns Ferry on Tuesday. Wendell (1-14) will host Gooding on Wednesday.
Shoshone 44, Hagerman 17
SHOSHONE — The Indians earned a blowout win over the Pirates on Saturday. No other details were available.
Shoshone (13-1) hosts Hansen on Monday. Hagerman (11-3) will play at Camas County on Tuesday.
