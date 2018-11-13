Three Magic Valley high school volleyball players received all-1A Division II state tournament team honors.
Lighthouse Christian School senior Gracie Cover was named to the first team, while Carey senior and Sawtooth Conference Player of the Year Shantell Chavez made the second team and her teammate, sophomore Kylie Wood, earned an honorable mention. The conference champion Panthers went two-and-out at the state tournament.
Girls basketball
Minico 65, Jerome 43
JEROME — A huge second half lifted the Spartans over the Tigers.
Jerome led 18-15 after one quarter and 27-26 at halftime. Minico went ahead after a 17-10 third quarter, and it outscored the Tigers 22-6 in the fourth.
Minico’s Taycee Harper led all scorers with 16 points, while Maddison Vorwaller scored 14 and Bailey Black added 12.
Amaya Thomas and Mercedes Bell each scored 10 points for Jerome (0-1), which will host Pocatello on Thursday.
Minico (2-0) will host Highland the same day.
Mountain Home 68, Burley 35
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bobcats fell behind by 29 at halftime and never recovered, as the Tigers cruised to a win against their Great Basin Conference opponent.
Mountain Home (3-0) was led by senior Jazzi Cristobal, who poured in a game-high 22 points. Senior Emalee Pippen added 16.
The Bobcats (0-2) got a team-high 13 points from senior Quinlyn Ontiveros, while fellow senior Kinzlee Bowers chipped in 10.
Burley will play at Twin Falls on Thursday. Mountain Home will host Columbia the same day.
Wood River 35, Buhl 32
BUHL — The Wolverines came back to earn a nonconference win.
Wood River led 9-7 after one quarter and 21-16 at halftime. Buhl roared ahead 30-25 after a 14-4 third quarter, but it was outscored 10-2 in the fourth.
Emily Gorrell scored 11 points for Buhl (0-1), which will play at Canyon Ridge on Friday.
Century 59, Canyon Ridge 19
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 40-point Great Basin Conference loss to the Diamondbacks. No other details were available.
Canyon Ridge will host Preston on Thursday. Century (2-0) will play at Wood River on Friday.
Gooding 55, Oakley 13
GOODING — The Senators earned their second win of the season with a dominant performance against Oakley on Tuesday.
Behind senior Grace Parker’s 18 points, Gooding (2-0) beat the Hornets (0-1) 55-13.
The largest amount of points Oakley put up in one quarter was six in the final frame, while Gooding shut out the Hornets in the third quarter.
Gooding will play at Wood River on Thursday. Oakley hosts Dietrich on Friday.
Declo 62, Raft River 32
DECLO — The Hornets were in control from start to finish with a commanding victory against the Trojans on Tuesday.
Senior Maddie Ramsey led Declo (2-0) with 25 points, while junior Sydney Ramsey chipped in 19. Junior Amanda Bott added eight points.
Declo coach Justin Silcock said it was a good defensive showing by the Hornets as well.
Raft River (0-1) will host Rockland on Wednesday. Declo will play Valley at home on Thursday.
Dietrich 51, Valley 38
HAZELTON — The Blue Devils pulled away in the second half of Tuesday’s nonconference game to earn their first win of the young season.
Dietrich led 17-16 through one quarter and 27-23 at halftime, and it outscored the Vikings 19-6 in the third quarter to build a 46-29 lead.
Madison Christiansen scored a game-high 15 points for the Blue Devils (1-1), who will play at Oakley on Friday.
Katie Johnson led Valley (0-1) with 14 points. The Vikings will play a Declo on Thursday.
Lighthouse Christian 43, Twin Falls Christian Academy 37
TWIN FALLS — It was tied after three quarters of play, but Lighthouse Christian doubled up Twin Falls Christian Academy in the final frame, earning a 43-37 win.
The Lions (2-0) were balanced on offense, with nine points each from senior Trudy Millenkamp and freshman Lauren Gomez to lead the way.
The Warriors (0-1) received a game-high 16 points from senior Victoria Glaze, while senior Abbie Nedrow chipped in eight.
Lighthouse Christian hosts Hagerman on Thursday, while the Warriors will host Hansen.
Camas County 42, Richfield 31
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers opened the season with a Sawtooth Conference win.
Camas County trailed 8-4 after one quarter and 19-14 at halftime. The Mushers tied it up 26-26 after the third quarter, and they pulled away with a 16-5 fourth quarter.
Camas County’s Ashylnn Whittle had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Ashly Botz scored a game-high 14 points and Aisha Clarke added 10. Serena Kent led Richfield with nine points (three 3-pointers).
The Mushers will play at Hansen on Thursday, and the Tigers will host Wendell on Wednesday.
Murtaugh 48, North Gem 28
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils outscored North Gem 25-11 in the second half to pull away for the victory on Tuesday.
Lisa Ambriz led the way with 16 points, while Juany Arevalo and Leslye Tapia each scored eight.
Murtaugh (1-0) will play at Shoshone on Thursday.
Women’s basketball
College of Southern Idaho 72, Western Wyoming CC 52
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — CSI jumped out to an 18-point lead at the half and cruised to victory against Western Wyoming on Tuesday.
Sophomore guard and Jerome High School graduate Kaela McClure led the Golden Eagles with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Mallory Lapoole added 12 and fellow sophomore Denajha Kie posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
CSI went 8-of-19 from behind the 3-point arc, while shooting 37.8 percent from the field on the day. On defense, the 14th-ranked Golden Eagles limited Western Wyoming to a 27.9 percent performance from the field and forced 23 turnovers.
CSI (2-1) will face Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at the Midland NIT Tournament in Midland, Texas, on Thursday.
