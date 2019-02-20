Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 75, Camas County 54
SHOSHONE — The Lions clinched the top seed out of District 4 at the state tournament by beating the Mushers by 21.
Lighthouse Christian led, 13-10, after the first quarter and a 19-12 spurt in the second gave the Lions a 10-point cushion at halftime. They went on to outscore Camas County, 43-32, in the second half to pull away with the victory.
Lighthouse Christian head coach Tony Standlee said it was a six-point game in the fourth quarter when vital 3-pointers from junior Alex Shetler and sophomore Collin Holloway helped the Lions establish some distance.
“It was a hard-fought game throughout,” Standlee said. “Camas came ready to battle and we were able to stay together through all the runs they made.”
Holloway led the Lions with 18 points, while junior Casper Block had 17, Shetler added 12 and junior Tyler Munsee chipped in with 11. Camas County senior Remington Kramer and junior Trey Smith tied for the game’s high score with 19 points apiece.
Lighthouse Christian (23-0) will turn its attention to the state tournament. Camas County (15-6) will face Carey on Thursday to determine which teams earn second and third place in the district.
Carey 48, Murtaugh 47
SHOSHONE — The Panthers took down the Red Devils to earn at least a spot in a state tournament play-in game.
Murtaugh led, 15-14, after one, but Carey outscored the Red Devils by four in the second quarter to take a 28-25 lead into halftime. After an even third quarter, Murtaugh outscored Carey, 11-9, in the fourth, but came one point shy of pulling level with the Panthers.
Carey head coach Dick Simpson noted that keeping Murtaugh’s dangerous scorers, senior Gio Zavala and junior Kolby McClure, quiet in the second half was a big factor down the stretch.
“The kids played good defense,” Simpson said. “We held McClure to three points and Gio had two in the second half. The defense was a lot better.”
McClure finished with 11 points, while Murtaugh senior Graden Dimond led the Red Devils with 17 points. Carey sophomore Hunter Smith had a game-high of 20 points, while junior Brigham Parke chipped in 10.
Carey (11-13) will face Camas County in the district second place game on Thursday. Murtaugh’s season ends at 17-8.
