Carey Holiday Tournament
Mackay 49, Valley 31
CAREY — Valley junior Bailey Stephens had a team-high 12 points and junior Makenna Kohtz followed Stephens with nine in the Vikings loss to the Miners. Valley will play Challis at 2 p.m. and Mackay faces Carey at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Mackay 49, Valley 31
Mackay 9;15;16;9;—49
Valley 5;5;9;12;—31
Carey 50, Challis 16
CAREY — Junior Kylie Wood drained 15 points and senior Noelia Cruz added 12 in the Panthers win over the Vikings. With the win, Carey will face Mackay at 5 p.m. and Challis will meet Valley at 2 p.m on Saturday.
Regular season
Sugar-Salem 68, Filer 39
FILER — Filer junior Alexis Monson had 12 points in the Wildcats loss to the Diggers. Filer (2-2, 1-0 SCIC) is at Ridgevue on Tuesday.
Sugar-Salem 68, Filer 39
Sugar-Salem 26;12;17;13;—68
Filer 8;10;14;7;—39
Wendell 41, Richfield 35
RICHFIELD — Wendell senior Stevie Torres led all players with 15 points and Richfield junior Serena Kent tossed in 14 points in the Trojans road win over the Tigers. The two teams were tied 18-all at the half before Wendell eventually pulled away with the win in the second half. Wendell (4-2) hosts Gooding on Monday and Richfield (2-5, 0-1) is at Hansen on Tuesday.
Wendell 41, Richfield 35
Wendell 12;6;13;10;—41
Richfield 7;11;7;10;—35
Lighthouse Christian 51, Raft River 50
TWIN FALLS — After losing in overtime to Hansen on Thursday, Lighthouse came out on the winning end of a close game with a one-point victory over Raft River.
Kynlee Thornton scored a game-best 22 points for Lighthouse, Lauren Gomez had 13, and Taylor Smith had 10. Kaybree Christensen led the Trojans with 18 points, Braylee Heaton had 11, and Kamri Ottley added 10.
Lighthouse Christian 51, Raft River 50
Lighthouse Christian 16;11;6;18;—51
Raft River 7;12;14;17;—50
Carey Holiday Tournament
Mackay 51, Valley 47
CAREY — The Miners and Vikings battled back and forth with Mackay coming out the winner. Sophomore Omar Campos was the leading scorer for Valley with 16 points. Valley plays Challis at 3:30 p.m. and Mackay will face Carey at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“It was a good early season game,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.
Mackay 51, Valley 47
Mackay 13;10;13;15;—51
Valley 9;13;11;14;—47
Carey 50, Challis 41
CAREY — The Panthers had three players in double figures in the win over the Vikings. Senior Brigham Parke sparked Carey with 16 points, junior Hunter Smith added 15 and junior Dallin Parke tossed in 12. Challis will play Valley at 3:30 p.m. and Carey will face Mackay at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“The kids played great defense tonight,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson. “And we out-rebounded them, 38-19.”
Carey 50, Challis 41
Challis 3;14;12;12;—41
Carey 20;11;8;11;—50
Dietrich Boys Holiday Tournament
Oakley 46, Butte County 27
DIETRICH — A strong defensive effort helped the Hornets defeat the Pirates.
“The defense held them to 10 points in the first half,” said Oakley coach Jeff Bedke. “And we had a balanced scoring attack.”
Sophomore Payton Bedke led the Hornets scoring with 14 points and senior Dalton Hunter followed with nine. Butte County will face North Star Charter at 6 p.m. and Oakley will play Dietrich at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Oakley 46, Butte County 27
Oakley 14;10;12;10;—46
Butte County 5;5;13;4;—27
OAKLEY (46)
Chandler Jones 6, Robert Wybenga 4, Strom Pickett 1, Caleb Arnell 2, Payton Beck 14, Austin Cranney 3, Jace Robinson 7, Dalton Hunter 9.
BUTTE COUNTY (27)
Dietrich 80, North Star Charter 40
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils rolled over the Huskies behind two Dietrich players recording double-doubles. Junior Brady Power finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds and junior Rhys Dill had 13 points and 15 boards. Dietrich senior Kyler Robertson was also in double figures with 18 points. North Star Charter will meet Butte County at 6 p.m. and Dietrich plays Oakley at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday..
Dietrich 80, North Star Charter 40
North Star 11;8;13;8;—40
Dietrich 23;23;28;6;—80
Regular Season
Burley 56, Bishop Kelly 47
BURLEY — Jace Whiting had 14 points to lead the Bobcats, Creighton Hansen had 12, and Hunter Hansen added 11 as Burley improved to 2-0 on the season.
Burley (56)
Jace Whiting 14, Creighton Hansen 12, Hunter Hansen 11, Jarrett Orthman 2, McCray Mort 1, Bridger Guiles 6, Steve Ramirez 8.
Twin Falls 52, Middleton 45
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins picked up a home win over the Vikings behind 16 points from junior Mason Swafford and junior Nick Swenson following with 14. Twin Falls hosts Vallivue on Saturday.
Minico 75, Kuna 51
RUPERT — The Spartans had four players in double figures in the home win over the Kaveman. Senior Kasen Carpenter paced Minico with 19 points and eight rebounds, freshman Brevin Trenkle posted 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, senior Rylan Chandler tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and senior Phillip Boettcher netted 13 points and eight rebounds. Minico hosts Bishop Kelly on Saturday.
Liberty Charter 60, Glenns Ferry 45
GLENNS FERRY — Glenns Ferry senior Kody Henslee pounded down 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the Pilots loss to the Patriots. Glenns Ferry is at Castleford on Wednesday.
Liberty Charter 60, Glenns Ferry 45
Liberty Charter 18;17;17;8;—60
Glenns Ferry 2;13;12;18;- 45
Kimberly 62, Jerome 44
KIMBERLY — Three seniors were the leading scorers for the Bulldogs in the home win over the Tigers. Brant Etherington topped the scoring with 18 points, Peyton Bair added 12, and Ethan Arrington had 10. Senior Xander Whitby led Jerome with 16 points. Jerome hosts Minico and Kimberly (2-0) is at Declo on Tuesday.
Buhl 46, Snake River 44
BUHL — The Indians moved to 2-0 with the home win over the Panthers. Senior Jade Juker finished with 19 points and seven rebounds and junior Drexler Jaynes had a team-high 11 boards. Buhl (2-0) hosts Canyon Ridge on Monday.
Buhl 46, Snake River 44
Snake River 8;17;8;11;—44
Buhl 11;10;15;10;—46
SNAKE RIVER (44)
BUHL (46)
Drexler Jaynes 6, Edgar Hernandez 3, Eli Azevedo 1, Jake Kelsey 13, Joe Armitage 4, Jade Juker 19
Shoshone 66, Hansen 34
HANSEN — Bryson Kerner scored a game-high 15 points to lead Shoshone, and Gabe Myers and Denny Arroyo each had 13. Dylon Thompson scored 12 for Hansen.
Shoshone remained undefeated at 3-0 on the season, and Hansen fell to 1-2.
Shoshone 66, Hansen 34
Hansen 8;8;9;9;—34
Shoshone 18;12;20;16;—66
Hansen (34)
Jacob Pittman 4, Dylon Thompson 12, Sam Waymant 4, Tom Gibson 5, Salvador Camarillo 9.
Shoshone (66)
Tyson Chapman 4, Gabe Myers 12, Alex Cruz 9, Bryson Kerner 15, Tristin Schroeder 10, Andrew Sant 2, Denny Arroyo 13.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 41, Castleford JV 20
TWIN FALLS — The Warriors got 15 points from junior Nathaniel Roberson and junior Ethan Fenderson finished with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds in the TFCA win over the Castleford JV. Junior Evan Walker had a team-high 14 boards for the Warriors. Freshman Zander Schilder led the Wolves with seven points. Twin Falls Christian Academy (1-2) is at Jackpot on Monday.
Wendell 64, Richfield 37
RICHFIELD — Wendell junior Isaac Slade led all scorers with 18 points and junior Zane Kelsey followed with 17 in the Trojans road win over the Tigers. Freshman Carsn Perkes was the top scorer for Richfield with 17 points. Richfield is at Raft River on Saturday and Wendell is at Hagerman on Tuesday.
Wendell 64, Richfield 37
Wendell 12;16;23;13;—64
Richfield 10;10;12;15;—37
Twin Falls Christian Academy 41, Castleford JV 20
Castleford 6;0;5;9;—20
Twin Falls Christian Academy 10;8;6;17;—41
Other scores
Ambrose 57, Lighthouse Christian 43
Wood River 62, Canyon Ridge 47
Wrestling
Buck’s Bags Duals
Gold A
Jerome def. Mountain View, 53-13; Jerome def. Borah, 69-12; Jerome def. Bonneville, 56-28
Gold B
Minico def. Centennial, 54-33; Meridian def. Minico, 49-31; Spring Creek def. Minico, 69-15
Silver B
Vallivue def. Twin Falls, 50-23; Madison def. Twin Falls, 45-30
Team points
1. Kuna 228; 2. Bishop Kelly, 185; 3. Jerome, 178; 4. Spring Creek, 175; 6. Capital, 174; 6. Middleton, 159; 7. Meridian, 143; 8. Thunder Ridge, 136; 9. Eagle, 135; 10. Lewiston, 121; 11. Idaho Falls, 116; 12. Nampa, 113; 12. Mountain View, 113; 14. Madison, 112; 15. Century, 111; 16. Vallivue, 110; 17. Mountain Home, 102; 18. Rocky Mountain, 101; 19. Minico, 100; 19. Weiser, 100; 21. Emmett, 98; 22. Bonneville, 95; 23. Fruitland, 90; 24. Centennial, 75; 25. Battle Mountain 71; 26. New Plymouth 67; 27. Boise, 66; 28. Hillcrest, 57; 29. Skyview, 55; 30. Twin Falls, 53; 31. Moscow, 48; 32. Borah, 42; 33. Timberline, 30.
Dahlke Duals Invitational
Marsh Valley def. Filer, 69-18; Firth def. Kimberly, 48-27; Firth def. Filer, 42-30; Declo def. Kimberly, 48-27; Marsh Valley def. Declo, 55-29; Malad def. Filer, 71-12; Caldwell def. Kimberly, 35-27; Parma def. Oakley, 48-24.
Team points
1. American Falls, 322; 2. Snake River, 251; 3. Marsh Valley, 244; 4. Malad, 236; 5. Caldwell, 227; 6. Century JV, 227; 7. Oakley, 174; 8. Firth, 172; 9. Salmon, 168; 9. Challis, 168; 11. Parma, 150; 12. Kimberly, 146; 13. Wood River, 144; 14. Gooding, 131; 15. Declo, 130; 16. Filer, 78; 17. North Gem, 34.
Thursday
Girls Basketball
American Falls 37, Declo 31
Dietrich 40, Castleford 29
