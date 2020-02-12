Wednesday
Girls basketball
Class 1A Division II District IV Tournament
Lighthouse Christian 46, Carey 40
SHOSHONE — Second-seeded Lighthouse Christian won the biggest game of their season so far, defeating the top-seeded and defending state champion Carey in the district championship game of the Class 1A Division II district tournament. The Panthers defeated the Lions 58-57 in the middle of January and the two schools sat first and second in the Sawtooth Conference heading into Wednesday night’s game.
Junior Kynlee Thornton sparked the Lions with a game-high 18 points, with 14 points coming in the second half. Carey junior Kylie Wood was held scoreless in the first half, but finished with a team-high 13 points in the second half.
Lighthouse Christian will play next Thursday at 1:15 p.m. at Nampa High School in the girls Class 1A Division II state tournament. Carey will face Camas County on Friday at 7 p.m. with the winning team qualifying for the second spot at the state tournament.
Lighthouse Christian 46, Carey 40
Light. Chris. 5 9 17 15 - 46
Carey 7 7 9 17 - 40
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (46)
Jordan Wolverton 3, Taylor Smith 2, Jordan Morton 6, Lauren Gomez 8, Kynlee Thornton 18, Maycee Holloway 5, Aleia Blakeslee 4.
CAREY (40)
Bernice Vargas 4, Noelia Cruz 2, Bailie Morey 8, Zowie Quillin 2, Kourtney Black 7, Kylie Wood 13, Felicity Black 4.
Camas County 38, Hansen 27
SHOSHONE — Fourth-seeded Camas County played a good solid defensive game and remained alive in the Class 1A Division II district tournament with the win over third-seeded Hansen in the loser bracket final.
“It was probably our best defense of the season,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz. “There was a lot of good talk and helping.”
The Mushers were led by seniors Aisha Clarke and Ashlynn Whittle, each with 10 points, and sophomore Ashly Botz following with nine. Clarke also had a team-high nine rebounds. Hansen senior Rakel Williams led both teams with a game-high 12 points. The Huskies end the season at 15-7. Camas County will play Carey on Friday at 7 p.m.
Camas County 38, Hansen 27
Camas Co. 9 8 10 11 - 38
Hansen 8 2 8 9 - 27
CAMAS COUNTY (38)
Rayann Martin 1, Aisha Clarke 10, Ashlynn Whittle 10, Ashly Botz 9, Laura Thompson 4, Alyssa Whittle 4.
HANSEN (27)
Mari Bjorneberg 3, Cassie Gibson 4, Sydney Brizuela 8, Rakel Williams 12.
Boys basketball
Twin Falls 55, Canyon Ridge 45
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins evened their overall record to 10-10 and 7-7 in the Great Basin Conference with the win over the Riverhawks who fell to 9-11 and 5-8. Junior Nick Swenson led Twin Falls with 10 points. Seniors River Osen, Aaron Barnes and Bam Kondracki each had eight points for Canyon Ridge.
TWIN FALLS (55)
Iradukunda Emery 3, Nick Swenson 10, Jack Schnoor 2, Haylen Walker 8, Tyler Robbins 7, Ryker Anderson 1, Mason Swafford 2, Riley Hubsmith 8, Zach Ball 9, Houston Jones 5
CANYON RIDGE (45)
Sam Mark 2, River Osen 8, Sheldon Flanary 6, Aaron Barnes 8, Steven Garrett-Lagrone 4, Bam Kondracki 8, Ryker Holtzen 4, Jayden Kelson 1, Louie Cresto 4
Preston 60, Burley 53
BURLEY — The Bobcats fell on senior night to the Indians, who are currently tied for the top ranking in Class 4A. Jace Whiting led the way for Burley with 25 points, and Creighton Hansen put together a double-double with 11 points and six rebounds.
BURLEY (53)
Jace Whiting 25, Creighton Hansen 11, Jarrett Orthman 8, Steve Ramirez 6, McCray Mort 2, Sawyr Hansen 1.
Oakley 53, Valley 46
OAKLEY — The Hornets got payback on their conference rival, who beat them earlier this season. Oakley overcame a slow start and played solid defense in the second half to come away with the win. Robert Wybenga led the way with 17 points while Omar Campos scored 12 to lead the Vikings.
Oakley 53, Valley 46
Valley 16 11 10 9 —46
Oakley 5 14 16 18 —53
You have free articles remaining.
VALLEY (46)
Omar Campos 12, Jackson Fife 5, Kyle Christensen 8, Jadon Johnson 7, Rawlin Godfrey 2, Garrett Christensen 8, Brody Mussman 4.
OAKLEY (53)
Robert Wybenga 17, Chandler Jones 10, Jace Robinson 8, Dalton Hunter 4, Payton Beck 4, Caleb Arnell 3, Corbin Bedke 2, Strom Pickett 2.
Mountain Home 48, Wood River 46
HAILEY — Wood River’s big second half was not enough as they dropped a close game at home. Johnny Radford scored 26 points to go along with four assists to lead the Wolverines.
Mountain Home 48, Wood River 46
Wood River 4 4 20 18 —46
Mt.Home 11 11 11 15 —48
WOOD RIVER (46)
Johny Radford 26, Brogan Ros 4, Edgar Slamanca 2, Davis Ros 7, Walter Kriesien 3, Kade Heitzman 4.
Raft River 55, Glenns Ferry 51
GLENNS FERRY — Justin Schumann scored 21 points to lead Raft River.
Other scores
Minico 59, Century 44
Boys bowling
Team districts
1. Minico, 6/1; 2. Canyon Ridge 5/2; 3. Burley 4/3; 4. Gooding 4/3; 5. Jerome 4/3; 6. Declo 3/4; 7. Canyon Ridge 2/5; 8. Wendell 0/7.
Tuesday
Kimberly 69, Filer 55
FILER — Dawson Cummins and Peyton Bair each poured in 21 points for Kimberly. Teagan Anderson led Filer with 20 points, including six three-pointers.
Kimberly 20 15 13 21 —69
Filer 19 12 9 15 —55
KIMBERLY (69)
Dallin Weaver 2, Dawson Cummins 21, Ethan Arrington 2, Peyton Bair 21, Trevor Hammond 6, Jaxon Bair 8, Brant Etherington 9.
FILER (55)
Teagan Anderson 20, Kelson Gilett 6, Miguel Perez 9, Binson Rountree 4, Jett VanBeizen 2, Austin Jarolimek 12, Joseph Bertao 2.
Gooding 49, Declo 45
DECLO — Gavin Martin notched a game-high 25 points to lead the Senators, including 6-of-9 from three-point range. Colston Loveland added nine points and six rebounds. Sam Nebeker led Declo with 12 points, Tyler Andersen had 11, and Garrett Powell scored 10.
Gooding 12 8 13 16 —49
Declo 12 8 12 13 —45
GOODING (49)
Owen Rogers 7, AJ Darcy 6, Gavin Martin 25, Colston Loveland 9, Kenny Anderson 2.
DECLO (45)
Layne Homer 3, Tyler Andersen 11, Sam Nebeker 12, Peyton Silcock 2, Tyler Olsen 1, Garrett Powell 10, Sam Mallory 6.
Girls basketball
Preston 48, Twin Falls 37
Twin Falls 10 12 5 10 —37
Preston 13 9 13 13 —48
TWIN FALLS (37)
Paige Beem 10, Brinley Iverson 9, Kaylin Bailey 4, Brinlee Stotts 4, McKayla Rodriguez 4, Reagan Rex 3, Keeli Peterson 2, Morgan Cargile 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.