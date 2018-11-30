Boys basketball
Valley 57, Mackay 56
CAREY — Valley senior Alex Korom knocked down a vital free throw with just one-tenth of a second remaining in the game to give the Vikings a victory at the Carey Holiday Tournament on Friday night.
Valley trailed by one at halftime, then exploded for 19 points in the third quarter to take an eight-point advantage into the final frame. With a minute to go, the Vikings led 56-50, but Mackay hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the contest with 18 seconds remaining.
Out of a timeout, Valley ran a play and Korom drove to the hoop and was fouled with 0.1 on the clock. He made the first free throw in “clutch” fashion, as head coach Brian Hardy said, then purposely missed the second to run out the clock and snatch a victory for the Vikings.
Senior Zane Mussmann led the way with 24 points for Valley. Fellow senior Jason Hardy chipped in 16, while Korom scored all four of his points in the fourth quarter.
While the contest was perhaps closer than he’d like, Brian Hardy said it was a good test for the Vikings (2-0), who will play the winner of Carey and Challis on Saturday.
“It’s early season and Mackay is a really good team,” Brian Hardy said. “It was a great experience for our kids to be in a tight ballgame. It’s gonna help us down the road.”
Minico 56, Kuna 45
KUNA — Minico’s six-point lead at halftime was the largest of the game for either team at that point, but the Spartans continued to run away from the Kavemen in the second half for a simple win on Friday.
Senior Kobe Matsen and junior Rylan Chandler led the way with 13 points apiece, while senior Abe Guzman chipped in 12 and junior Kasen Carpenter became the fourth Spartan to hit double figures with 10 points.
Minico (2-0) will face Bishop Kelly on Saturday.
Twin Falls 53, Middleton 49
MIDDLETON — The Bruins managed to hold on down the stretch for their second win of the season on Friday.
The Vikings made a late run and the Bruins struggled to close it out, going 6-of-21 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. However, 15 points from senior Ryan Ball and 10 points from senior Gage Plew helped the Bruins close it out.
Twin Falls (2-0) will face Vallivue on Saturday.
Bishop Kelly 58, Burley 52
BOISE — The Bobcats received a stellar performance from junior Jace Whiting, but could not top Bishop Kelly in Boise on Friday.
Whiting tallied 24 points and added 12 rebounds for a double-double, while seniors Riley Loveland and Carson Noble added 10 points apiece.
The Bobcats (1-1) will play at Kuna on Saturday.
Kimberly 60, Jerome 48
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs had three players in double figures in the home win over the Tigers.
Kimberly senior Andrew Satterfield was the leading scorer with 16 points, junior Dawson Cummins chipped in 15 points and senior Braxton Hammond finished with 14. Jerome’s top scorer was James Slone with 15 points.
“It was a great win,” said Kimberly coach Daren Garey. “Jerome is a good team and we did a good job of slowing down their transition game. The guys did a good job on the glass.”
Jerome (1-1) hosts Caldwell and Kimberly (2-0) hosts Sugar Salem on Saturday.
Snake River 47, Buhl 34
BUHL — The Indians lost to the Panthers at home on Friday. Snake River held a 24-11 lead at the half and the two teams each scored 23 points in the second half.
“We were able to finally match their intensity in the fourth quarter,” said Buhl coach Dan Winn.
Buhl senior Garrett Bowman led the Indians with 10 points. Buhl (0-2) hosts Canyon Ridge on Monday.
Sugar-Salem 48, Filer 34
FILER — The Wildcats dropped to 1-1 on the season with a loss against the Diggers on Friday.
Junior Mayson Martinez led the Wildcats in both points and rebounds with nine and six, respectively. Filer was outscored 13-3 in the first quarter and never quite recovered, as the Diggers led throughout.
Filer will host Snake River on Saturday.
Shoshone 70, Hansen 38
SHOSHONE — Shoshone senior Steven Rubio scored a game-high 24 points and junior Denny Arroyo came close to a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds in the opening home win over Hansen. Senior Paxton Stimpson led the Huskies with 12 points.
“Good start and good defense,” said Shoshone coach Garr Ward. ”Hansen was missing one of their players which made it tough on them with only seven players on their roster.”
Shoshone (1-0) hosts Valley on Wednesday and Hansen (0-1) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.
Oakley 47, Butte County 39
DIETRICH — Senior Gannon Critchfield’s 23 points paced the Hornets as they jumped out to an eight-point halftime lead and coasted to victory in the opening game of the Dietrich tournament.
After an even first quarter, the teams were tied 10-10. However, Oakley outscored Butte County 14-6 in the second quarter to create some much-needed separation.
Junior Chandler Jones added seven points and senior Slater Sagers chipped in six for Oakley. The Hornets (1-0) will face the winner of Dietrich and Riverstone on Saturday.
Glenns Ferry 48, Liberty Charter 43
NAMPA — The Pilots both led and trailed in a back-and-forth contest on Friday, but eventually came out on top against Liberty Charter.
Glenns Ferry coach Nate Jones said it was a two-possession game throughout, as neither team got too far ahead. The Pilots were led by seniors Wacey Williams and Dillon Traudt, who each scored 14 points.
Glenns Ferry (2-0) will host Castleford on Wednesday.
Raft River 65, Richfield 15
RICHFIELD — Raft River senior Rylee Spencer hit four 3-pointers and totaled 19 points to lead the Trojans to a blowout victory against the Tigers.
Richfield head coach Chris Taber said Raft River jumped on the Tigers quickly with their athleticism and grabbed a 20-point lead early in the contest. The Trojans then utilized a balanced roster to add to Spencer’s scoring and run away with the contest.
Raft River (1-0) will play at Aberdeen on Tuesday. Richfield (0-3) will face Horseshoe Bend at Mountain View High School on Dec. 8.
Castleford 47, Twin Falls Christian Academy 35
TWIN FALLS — Castleford senior Carter Schilder led all players with 22 points in the Wolves’ road win over the Warriors.
Twin Falls Christian Academy sophomore Evan Walker downed 16 points and Ethan Fenderson had 11.
Castleford (2-1) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Monday. Twin Falls Christian Academy (1-2) is at Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Riverstone 62, Dietrich 43
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils will face Butte County at 6 pm Saturday after losing to the Otters in the Dietrich Tournament. Dietrich juniors Raygn Robertson had a team-high 17 points and Kyler Robertson tossed in 10. Sophomore Brady Power pulled down nine rebounds.
“It was the first time out of the chute and we just had a bad shooting night,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill.
Murtaugh 54, Horseshoe Bend 45
HORSESHOE BEND — The Red Devils won on the road beating the Mustangs. No details were available. Murtaugh (2-0) is at Wilder on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Raft River 57, Lighthouse Christian 47
MALTA — The Trojans led by as much as 20 early on, head coach Cody Powers said, but the Lions fought back to tie things heading into the fourth quarter. However, Raft River pulled away for a 10-point win.
“You’ve got to give [Lighthouse Christian] credit,” Powers said. “They came out and fought their butt off to tie it at the end of the third. Our girls kinda clamped together in the fourth to close it out.”
Junior Kamri Ottley led the way for the Trojans with 19 points.
Raft River (2-3, 1-1) will host Castleford on Tuesday. Lighthouse Christian will host Shoshone on Monday.
Valley 50, Mackay 43
CAREY — The Vikings opened the Carey Tournament with a win over Mackay.
Senior Katie Johnson led the Vikings with 17 points, while fellow senior Tory Lewis followed with 12.
The Vikings will face Carey at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Carey 56, Challis 29
CAREY — Carey sophomore Kylie Wood led the Panthers with 22 points in a blowout win over Challis.
“Good team game tonight,” said Carey coach Merrilee Sears.
The Panthers will face Valley at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Hagerman 63, Wilder 19
WILDER — Hagerman senior Alana Floyd was one of three Pirates in double-digits in the road win over Wilder.
The Pirates outscored the Wildcats 32-12 in the first half and allowed their opposition only seven in the third quarter and zero points in the fourth quarter.
Floyd finished with 19 points, including 3-of-5 from the three point line. Senior Ellie Yore followed with 16 points, sophomore Kyta Sellers had 13 and senior Marina Acuna pulled down 14 rebounds, eight of which were offensive. Hagerman (4-0) will play at Horseshoe Bend on Saturday.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 47, Castleford 31
TWIN FALLS — Two TFCA seniors notched double-doubles as the Warriors cruised to a victory against the Wolves on Friday.
Abbie Nedrow and Victoria Glaze each tallied 10 rebounds on the night, while Nedrow poured in 16 points and Glaze added 13 to power TFCA.
The Warriors took a 10-point lead after one quarter and never looked back, continuing to extend that advantage throughout.
TFCA (2-2) will play at Murtaugh on Tuesday. Castleford (0-6) will travel to face Raft River the same day.
Horseshoe Bend 50, Murtaugh 43
HORSESHOE BEND — The Red Devils lost on the road to the Mustangs. No details were available. Murtaugh (1-3) is at Wilder on Saturday.
Scores not reported
Boys basketball
Gooding at Declo
Hagerman at Wilder
Challis at Carey
Girls basketball
Jerome at Blackfoot
Late Thursday
Girls basketball
Mountain Home 64, Canyon Ridge 29
Minico 46, Burley 26
Twin Falls 44, Pocatello 30
American Falls 34, Declo 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.