Thursday
College volleyball
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho picked up a sweep over Casper College by scores of 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 to begin play in the Starr Corporation Invitational. The win brought Golden Eagles, who are ranked 14th in the nation, to 5-4 on the season.
Payton Spoja finished with 12 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and two aces, and Taylor Burnham had nine kills and 10 digs.
CSI will be back in action Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on Miami-Dade.
Boys soccer
Gooding 4, Declo 1: Miguel Rodriguez scored a pair of goals for the Senators, and Marcos Lopez and Edgar Magana each added another.
Bliss 3, Wendell 2: Harold Perez scored both goals for Wendell, and Diego Torres had the two assists.
Sun Valley Community School 5, Kimberly 0: Ridley Lindstrom and Cash Dart each had two goals, and Fletcher Stumph added another. The game was delayed due to lightning, and each half was shortened to 35 minutes.
Other scores
Filer 0, Buhl 0
Girls soccer
Wendell 3, Bliss 0: Yadira Alvarez assisted on all three goals for the Trojans. Yosel Acevedo, Maria Acevedo and Liz Alvarado scored on the night.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Kimberly 1: Kimberly took its first loss of the season. Madison Smith scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs on an assist by Bella Osterman.
Other scores
Filer 1, Buhl 1
Gooding 2, Declo 0
Boys cross country
Valley Invitational: Kimberly picked up the team win and had four runners in the top 20, including Justin Bybee at fifth and Henry Coombs at sixth. Daniel Butler of Buhl took home first place with a time of 17:25.3, and Valley’s Garrett Christensen and Kyle Christensen placed second and third respectively. Valley placed second at the meet.
Dam Run-Minico Invite: Twin Falls got the team win. Payson Bingham placed second overall for the Bruins with a time of 16:23.39. Jerome was third as a team, and Canyon Ridge was fifth.
Kobe Yost from Jerome placed first with a time of 16:20.55, and Burley’s Jacob DeTemple was third. Ryker Holtzen of Canyon Ridge placed fourth.
Girls cross country
Valley Invitational: Kimberly took first place as a team, led by Brinley Humphrey’s’ fifth-place finish. She finished with a time of 22:33.4. Kaybree Christensen of Raft River finished first with a mark of 20:51.8, and Karlee Christensen was second at 21:01.1. Analine Gonzales of Valley placed third, and freshman Jessica Duran of Wendell was fourth.
Dam Run-Minico Invite: Twin Falls placed first as a team and had the top two finishers in Mattalyn Geddes at first place and Brinlee Garling at second. Jerome placed third, led by Ashley Cook in fifth place.
Geddes finished a full two minutes ahead of the rest of the field with a time of 19:21.56.
Volleyball
Lighthouse Christian 2, Shoshone 0: Jordan Morton had eight kills and three aces for the Lions, and Kynlee Thornston had seven kills and four digs as Lighthouse won 25-21, 25-20.
Lighthouse Christian 2, Carey 0: Jordan Morton had eight kills and three aces for Lighthouse, who picked up the win 26-24, 25-11.
Jerome 3, Canyon Ridge 2: Jerome won in five sets, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 16-14.
Buhl 2, Canyon Ridge 2: Buhl picked up the win 25-23, 25-22.
Murtaugh 2, Dietrich 0: Murtaugh picked up the win 25-9, 25-10 over the Blue Devils.
Murtaugh 2, Oakley 0: Murtaugh got the win 29-27, 25-14 over Oakley.
Other scores
Declo 3, Valley 1
Wednesday
Girls soccer
Wood River 2, Mountain Home 1: Marcella Fisher and Sayler Peavey had goals for the Wolverines, and Samantha Brunker had both assists.
