Boys basketball
Kimberly 52, Marsh Valley 45
MERIDIAN — The Bulldogs held off a second-half charge by the Eagles and claimed the 3A third place trophy with a win on Saturday.
Kimberly finishes the season as the third-best squad in 3A, sitting at 21-4.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-4 lead after one and went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter to take a 25-13 advantage into halftime. Early in the third quarter, Kimberly led, 27-13, which stood as its largest lead of the contest. From there, though, Marsh Valley battled back.
The Eagles outscored Kimberly, 32-27, in the second half, enough to dent into the Bulldogs' lead but not enough to knock them off, and Kimberly held on.
Senior Braxton Hammond led the way for Kimberly with 13 points, while also grabbing nine rebounds, which was a team-high. Junior Brant Etherington chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds, while junior Dawson Cummins added nine points.
Twin Falls 74, Columbia 54
BOISE — The Bruins cruised to a blowout win in their final game of the season, earning the 4A consolation championship as a send-off for a big senior class.
The Bruins held a tight, 20-18, advantageafter one quarter, but blew the game open, outscoring the Wildcats, 26-12, in the second quarter.
Although Columbia bested Twin Falls, 12-10, in the third, the Bruins cemented the 20-point win with an 18-12 run in the fourth quarter.
"We got off to a great start and got contributions from everybody," Twin Falls assistant coach Shaun Walker said. "It was back to what we do. We did everything we got away from on Thursday."
Mitchell Brizee capped off a stellar senior season with a 22-point, 16-rebound performance, hitting double digits for the third time in three tournament games. Senior Faust Ystueta also surpassed 10 points in all three tournament games, finishing with 16 against Columbia, while senior Winston Duggan added 13 points.
The Bruins finish the season at 22-4.
Lapwai 70, Valley 61
CALDWELL — Despite a fourth-quarter charge, the Vikings were unable to come out on top in the 1A Division I third place game, which was a rematch of last year's state title contest.
Lapwai led early, going up, 25-18, after one and heading into halftime with a 40-31 advantage. The Wildcats extended their lead with a 19-12 run in the third, but the Vikings were able to close the gap back to nine points with an 18-11 push in the fourth quarter. However, it wasn't enough to equal or get past the Wildcats.
Senior Zane Mussmann capped off his Valley career with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, while senior Nic Anderson had 14 points and 13 boards and senior Jason Hardy added 10 points.
The Vikings finish their season with a 19-6 record.
