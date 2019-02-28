Boys basketball
Kimberly 57, Parma 55
MERIDIAN — The Bulldogs survived a hectic opening game against Parma in the 3A state tournament at Meridian High School, pulling out a two-point victory.
With 1:17 remaining in the game, junior Brant Etherington broke a 52-52 tie with a 3-pointer, giving the Bulldogs the 55-52 lead. Senior Braxton Hammond (11 points) added two free throws at 9.9 seconds but Parma added a triple with 3.6 seconds, cutting the Bulldogs lead to 57-55.
Following the Panther basket, the inbound pass by Kimberly ended up out of bounds under the Parma basket, but a last-ditch shot by the Panthers missed, and the Bulldogs advanced to the state semifinals.
The Kimberly bench, led by 13 points from Etherington and 12 from junior Peyton Bair, scored 29 total points, while Parma’s only ended with four.
There were 11 lead changes and four ties in the back-and-forth affair, in which neither team established any sense of dominance.
Kimberly (20-3) plays Sugar-Salem (20-5) at 6:15 p.m. at Meridian High School on Friday.
Idaho Falls 49, Twin Falls 44
BOISE — The Bruins faltered down the stretch against the Tigers and will head to the consolation side of the 4A state tournament bracket after losing on Thursday.
Idaho Falls held a tight 11-9 advantage after one quarter, and a solid stretch from the Bruins leveled things up at 22-all at the halftime break. Twin Falls outscored Idaho Falls, 10-7, in the third quarter and held a three-point lead with one quarter to go.
However, the Bruins failed to score until nearly halfway through the fourth quarter, while Idaho Falls put together an 8-0 run, and Twin Falls never recovered, despite pulling to within three with about a minute remaining.
Senior Faust Ystueta led the way for the Bruins with 17 points, while also grabbing five rebounds and adding five assists. Senior Mitchell Brizee had 12 points.
Twin Falls (20-4) will face Moscow at 3 p.m. on Friday at Borah High School in Boise.
North Fremont 51, Declo 37
BOISE — Declo (16-8) fell to North Fremont (18-6) in the opening game of the 2A state tournament at Capital High School.
The Hornets trailed, 26-17, at the half and were guilty of committing 12 turnovers, but opened the second half on a 9-0 run in the first five minutes, tying the score at 26-all. North Fremont finished the frame on a 6-0 spurt, then outscored Declo, 19-11, in the fourth quarter to run away with a victory.
Declo senior Bart Gibby finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, while senior McKay Breshears and junior Sam Mallory each added seven points. The top scorer for the game was North Fremont senior Garrett Hawkes with 32 points.
Declo will play Bear Lake at 1:15 p.m. on Friday at Capital High School in Boise on the consolation side of the bracket.
Valley 70, Riverstone 41
CALDWELL — The Vikings are headed to the 1A Division I state semifinals after a dominant win over the Otters on Thursday.
Valley jumped out to a 24-6 advantage after one quarter, thanks to some offensive explosiveness, but Riverstone clawed back into the game with a 16-8 run in the second quarter, leaving the Vikings up, 32-22, at halftime.
Riverstone cut Valley’s lead to three in the third quarter, but senior Alex Korom, who finished with nine points, sparked Valley to pull away a bit. Then, last year’s state runner-up got back in the groove in the third, taking a 50-33 advantage into the final quarter. Then, Valley outscored Riverstone, 20-8, in the last frame to seal the 29-point win.
“I feel like we let our foot off the gas a bit, but regrouped and finished strong,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said.
Seniors Jason Hardy and Zane Mussmann provided the offensive spark, each pouring in 22 points to lead the way for the Vikings in an all-around impressive display. Mussmann grabbed 13 rebounds, while Hardy dished out eight assists and pulled down seven boards.
Valley (19-4) will face Potlatch at 6:15 on Friday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
Lighthouse Christian 63, Mackay 57 (OT)
CALDWELL — In its first trip to the 1A Division II state tournament, Lighthouse Christian (24-0) earned a hard-fought overtime victory over Mackay in the tournament opener.
With the win, the Lions are on their way to the state semi-finals against Genesis Prep at 3 p.m. on Friday at Caldwell High School.
Trailing, 13-12, after the first quarter, Mackay started the second quarter with a 13-1 run and took a 25-14 lead, followed by Lighthouse ending the quarter on a 10-3 run, resulting in a score of 28-24 at the half.
Neither team gave up much in the third quarter and finished tied, 41-41. In the final period, both the Miners and Lions scored 14 points, driving the game to overtime.
Junior Tyler Munsee scored the first basket in the overtime for the Lions followed by a score for the Miners. Junior Alex Shetler (1-2 from the free throw line in overtime), sophomore Collin Holloway (2-2) and Munsee (2-2) all made crucial free throws in the last seconds for Lighthouse to seal the win. The Lions ended with four players in double figures, led by junior Peyton Lookingbill, coming off the bench to score 14 points. Munsee finished with 13, junior Casper Block recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Shetler had 11 points.
Mackay (20-5) sophomore Kolten Holt led all players with 18 points and sophomore Kyle Peterson had 12.
Garden Valley 60, Carey 54
CALDWELL — The Panthers came up just short against Garden Valley in the 1A Division II state tournament at Caldwell High School.
Carey led at the break, 27-25, following a good defensive effort in the first half. But, the Wolverines fought hard to close the gap, taking their first two-point lead late in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers, 14-12, in the frame to even the score at 39-all.
Garden Valley won the scoring battle in the fourth, 21-15, to complete the win. Sophomore Dallin Parke finished with 17 points and junior Brigham Parke added 16 for Carey. Junior Tate Squires pulled down 14 boards for the Panthers. Garden Valley sophomore Covy Kelly led his team with 34 points. Carey (12-14) plays Rockland at 6:15 p.m. at Caldwell High School on Friday in the consolation bracket.
