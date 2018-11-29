Girls basketball
Kimberly 46, Gooding 42
GOODING — Despite a comeback attempt by Gooding, Kimberly was able to hang on for a conference victory on Thursday.
The Senators, who had just pushed the Bulldogs out of the rankings to leap to No. 5 in the state media poll, received a game-high 25 points from senior Grace Parker. However, Gooding still couldn’t top the Bulldogs.
Kimberly took a 10-point lead into halftime, before a strong third quarter from the Senators, in which they closed the gap to five. Gooding scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, more than either team scored in any other frame of the contest. However, Kimberly put up 15 points in the final period to just keep pace ahead of the Senators.
Senior guards Josie Schmitz and Demee Rosenkrance each had seven points for the Bulldogs.
Kimberly (4-2, 1-0) will host American Falls on Wednesday. Gooding (4-1, 1-1) travels to face Parma on Saturday.
Filer 34, Buhl 33
BUHL — The Indians held a two-point lead heading into the final frame, but Filer outscored them 12-9 to come away with a one-point victory on Thursday.
Buhl head coach Dan Hill said the contest was close throughout, as neither team took a lead larger than five, or so.
“It was a very tough and physical game,” Hill said. “We kept it close. The ball didn’t bounce the right way at the end.”
Filer had evenly distributed scoring throughout, as sophomore Kynlee Thornton led with eight points, junior Sophie Bartholomew added seven and junior Haven Jones added six.
Buhlenior Kyra Azevedo scored a game-high 15 points in the loss.
Filer (2-2, 1-0) hosts Homedale on Tuesday. Buhl (1-5, 0-2) will travel to Declo the same day.
Glenns Ferry 34, Valley 32
HAZELTON — In a back-and-forth contest, Glenns Ferry managed to hold off a late push from Valley to earn a tight win.
The Vikings took a 10-4 lead after the first quarter, but the Pilots fought back to tie it up at halftime. Glenns Ferry outscored Valley 14-6 in the third quarter to give the Pilots just enough room to escape after the Vikings finished the game on an 11-5 run.
Senior Talli Crone paced the Pilots with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Glenns Ferry (2-4, 1-1) hosts Wilder on Tuesday. Valley (1-4, 0-2) will compete in the Carey Holiday tournament, beginning on Friday.
Shoshone 43, Raft River 15
SHOSHONE — After moving up into the No. 2 spot in the 1A Division I rankings in the state media poll, Shoshone improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Snake River Conference with the home win over Raft River. The Indians held the Trojans to four points in the first half and 11 in the second half.
“We had a good team effort and played good defense,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman. “The sophomores came off the bench and played well. Raft River took 44 shots (14%) but their shots just weren’t falling.”
Shoshone seniors Bailee Owens finished with a game-high 14 points and seven rebounds, Cierra Hennings followed with nine points and five assists and Rionna Kerner and junior Katrina Marsh each had six.
For Raft River, sophomore Kaybree Christensen and freshman Macie Larsen each scored three points.
Raft River (1-3, 0-1) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Friday. Shoshone is at Lighthouse Christian on Monday.
Richfield 26, Castleford 18
RICHFIELD — Richfield defeated their Sawtooth Conference foe, Castleford in a low-scoring game.
The Tigers led 19-10 at the half and the Wolves won the second half 8-7.
Richfield senior Shelby Buckner was close to a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds, while sophomore Serena Kent followed with eight points. Castleford was led by Aubrey Mahannah with five points.
“Both teams played extremely hard and aggressive,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren.
Castleford (0-5) is at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Friday. Richfield (2-4) hosts Hansen on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 82, Hagerman 41
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian junior Tyler Munsee poured in more than 20 points for the second straight game as the Lions doubled up the Pirates on Thursday.
Against Camas County on Tuesday, Munsee scored 28 points. Two days later, he put up 24 as the Lions coasted to an easy victory.
Junior Peyton Lookingbill also hit the 20-point mark, notching 23 points for Lighthouse Christian. Fifteen of those points came on the five 3-pointers Lookingbill drained.
Senior Bryant Osborne had a team-high 15 points to pace the Pirates.
The Lions (2-0) will play at Castleford on Monday. Hagerman (0-1) will play at Wilder on Friday.
Castleford 62, Richfield 45
RICHFIELD — Castleford picked up a road win against Sawtooth Conference foe Richfield.
Tiger junior Jacob Whitesell led all players with 22 points including 8-of-12 at the free throw line and freshman Mason Loughmiller pulled down seven rebounds.
Castleford seniors Carter Schilder scored a team-high 21 points and Rick Aguirre chipped in 11.The Wolves outscored the Tigers 33-13 in the first half but with better play in the second half, Richfield won the second half 32-29.
“We came out kind of flat and they got up on us in the first half,” said Richfield coach Chris Taber. The kids moved the ball better in the second half.”
Castleford (1-1) is at Twin Falls Christian Academy and Richfield (0-2) hosts Raft River on Friday.
Late Wednesday
Wrestling
Canyon Ridge 35, Idaho Falls 30
98: Double Forfeit; 106: Double Forfeit; 113: Double Forfeit; 120: Harrison Haller-Cruz (CR) over Unknown Forfeit; 126: Justin Morris (IF) over Unknown Forfeit; 132: Brigid Shannon (IF) over Unknown Forfeit; 138: Hunter Herrera (IF) over Unknown Forfeit; 145: Logan Smith (CR) over Kolby Cazier (IF), Fall 0:24; 152: Deaven Jorgenson (IF) over Unknown Forfeit; 160: Baylon Shirley (CR) over Devryn Livingston (IF), Fall 2:40; 170: Leo Nelson (IF) over Unknown Forfeit; 182: Brayden Sites (CR) over Jovon Howe (IF), Fall 3:25; 195: Double Forfeit; 220: Weston Casdorph (CP) over Logan Westwood (IF), Fall; 285: Nathan Maxfield (CR) over Spencer Kump (IF), Fall 0:10;
Gooding 76, Minico 36
98: Cayden Hall (G) over Beyonce Tellez (M).Fall 0:00; 106: Hector Villagrana (M) over Unknown Forfeit; 113: Parker Williams (G) over Jose Paz (M), MD 10-2; 120: Carter McLaughlin (G) over Token Kirst (M), Fall 0:00; 126: Xander Johnson (M) over Brian Hernandez (G), Fall 0:00; 132: Alex Hernandez (G) over Danika Cole (M), Fall 0:00; 132: Freddy Larios (M) over Carlos Gutierrez (G) Fall 0.00; 138: Xavier Arredondo (M) over Forrest Canite (G) Fall 0:00; 138: Tayten Gillette (G) over Klay Kunzler (M), Fall 0:00; 145: Tegan Baumann (G) over Damion Zarogoza (M), Fall 0:00; 152: Cody Shaw (G) over Juan Gonzales (M), Fall 0:00; 160: Dale Shaw (G) over Isaiah Dominguez (M), Fall 0:00; 170: Oscar Arteage (M) over Unknown Forfeit; 182: Logan Anderson (G) over Kaimbridge Gee (M), Fall 0:00; 195: Yovani Zuniga (M) over Unknown Forfeit; 220: Kurtis Adkinson (G) over Yovani Zuniga (M), Fall 0:00; 285: Jake McGinnis (G) over Gabriel Fuentes (M), Fall 0:00.
Twin Falls 62, Idaho Falls 24
98: Tyson Tatton (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 106: Zach Edwards (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 113: Kainan Hawkins (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 120: Brayden McNar (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 126: Mason Metcalf (TF) over Justin Morris (IF), Dec 10-5; 132: Anthony Maldonado (TF) over Brigid Shannon (IF), TF 20-5 4:15; 138: Hunter Herrera (IF) over Chandler Thompson (TF), Fall 1:36: 145: Jericho Adams (TF) over Kolby Cazier (IF), Fall 3:07: 152: Deaven Jorgenson (IF) over Braden Belnap (TF), Fall 1:49; 160: Jake Humphrey (Twin Falls) over Devryn Livingston (IF), Fall 0:53; 170: Baylee Carney (TF) over Leo Nelson (Idaho Falls), Fall 2:00; 182: Jovon Howe (IF) over Hagen Tubbs (TF), Fall 0:34; 195: Skeet Newton (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 220: Alexzander Baker (TF) over Logan Westwood (IF), Fall 3:06; 285: Spencer Kump (IF) over Unknown Forfeit.
Twin Falls 72, Skyline 15
98: Tyson Tatton (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 106: Zach Edwards (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 113: Kainan Hawkins (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 120: Brayden McNar (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 126: Mason Metcalf (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 132: Anthony Maldonado (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 138: Chandler Thompson (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 152: Tristen Allen (S) over Braden Belnap (TF), Fall 0:46; 160: Keaton Cushmen (S) over Jake Humphrey (TF), Dec 9-7; 170: Baylee Carney (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 182: Hagen Tubbs (TF) over Unknown Forfeit; 195: Skeet Newton (TF) over Micaiah Wood (S), Fall 1:55; 220: Alexzander Baker (TF) over Tyler Torres (S), Fall 1:54; 285: Parker Reynolds (S) over Unknown Forfeit.
